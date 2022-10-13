Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Ex-Celtics All-Star Likely To Be Cut Before NBA Season Opener
A former Boston Celtics guard is set to hit the market before the season tips off next Tuesday. Kemba Walker likely will not play a minute for the Pistons, as Detroit is expected to waive the four-time All-Star to bring its roster to 15 guaranteed spots, as reported Friday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts
Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Sends Message To Trent Frederic
Trent Frederic was a healthy scratch for the Boston Bruins in their season-opening win against the Washington Capitals, but will slot into the lineup Saturday night. The Boston forward will play on the third line and Craig Smith will move up to the top line after Jake DeBrusk suffered an upper-body injury Wednesday that will sideline him Saturday. Frederic did get into a bit of penalty trouble last year and was outplayed during training camp and preseason, but he’ll get his chance in front of the Bruins’ home crowd and under a new head coach.
Wild Play Has Bears Come Up Mere Inches Short Of Beating Commanders
Al Pacino told everyone it’s a game of inches, and it played out that way in the waning seconds Thursday night for the Chicago Bears against the Washington Commanders at Solider Field. Trailing 12-7 with 30 seconds remaining in the game, the Bears faced fourth-and-goal from Washington’s four-yard line...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros
The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
Are These Leaked Photos Of Celtics’ New ‘City Edition’ Jerseys?
The Celtics will open a new NBA year next Tuesday, and it looks like Boston will debut a new look at some point in the 2022-23 season. The NBA has opened up the creativity with teams unveiling “City Edition” jerseys. Some franchises have been more creative than others in trying to represent the franchise and its respective history or culture.
Jim Montgomery Appreciated Reception From Bruins Fans
BOSTON — Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery had his first experience of the TD Garden home crowd in a regular-season enviroment during the team’s 6-3 home-opening win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. The Bruins, who tallied six goals on the night after letting their early control...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Escapes Against Coyotes To Notch Win
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins wrapped up their home opener with a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at TD Garden. The Bruins improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Coyotes fell to 0-2. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins set the tone...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Blunt Criticism For Justin Fields After Bears Loss
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t hold back when issuing his postgame analysis of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Fitzpatrick, who last played an NFL game in 2021 with Washington, had plenty to say when all was set and done following the 12-7 Commanders Week 6 victory over the Bears.
Will Jake DeBrusk Play In Bruins Home Opener Vs. Coyotes?
Jake DeBrusk’s second game of the 2022-23 NHL season will have to wait. The Bruins forward was injured during Boston’s season-opening win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday and played just 11 minutes, six seconds. Head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t have much of an update after the game other than it was an upper-body injury.
Watch Derek Forbort Deliver Timely Third-Period Goal Vs. Coyotes
The Boston Bruins had already let up a two-goal lead to the Arizona Coyotes in the third period before Derek Forbort got them back on track. The defenseman snuck a shot between the legs of Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka with 10:31 left in regulation to break a deadlock and put the Bruins back in front, 4-3. It was Forbort’s first goal of the season, which you can watch here:
FOX Sports
Arizona visits Boston after Ritchie's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (0-1-0, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (1-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Boston Bruins after Nick Ritchie scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Boston went 51-26-5 overall and 28-14-2 in home games...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFAA
Two accolades in one night | Dallas Stars rookie receives heartwarming cheers after scoring in NHL debut
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You'll never forget your first. First NHL game... first NHL goal. For Dallas Stars rookie Wyatt Johnston, the two accolades happened on the same night. Up 3-0 on the Nashville Predators in the season opener, the 19-year-old first-round pick from 2021 put his first puck in the back of the net in his professional career.
A.J. Greer’s Passionate Play Making Him A Bruins Fan Favorite
BOSTON — A.J. Greer continues to quickly ingratiate himself with Boston Bruins fans. The third-line winger built momentum in the preseason to be a fan favorite in his first season in the Black and Gold, and he kept that going during his first opportunity to showcase his hard-nosed playing style in front of the home crowd Saturday night.
Mark Stone May Miss Saturdays Tilt With Vegas
Mark Stone is questionable to play Saturday for the Vegas Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. The Golden Knights haven’t stated the exact nature of the injury, but Stone suffered it while getting hit with a shot during their 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Stone was held scoreless in that contest but did score the game-winning goal in the season opener on Tuesday versus the Los Angeles Kings.
NHL・
Clayton Keller, Coyotes Looking To Spoil Bruins In Home Opener
Clayton Keller is one of the brightest spots for the Arizona Coyotes. The Boston Bruins return to TD Garden for their home opener to take on the Coyotes on Saturday night. Keller has become the franchise player for Arizona as he will be the biggest threat on offense for the Coyotes against Boston.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘NHL 23’ Will Feature IIHF Women Hockey Players For First Time
EA Sports released “NHL 23” on Friday and there are a lot of new features. The biggest new addition is that women will be featured in the game for the first time in the 30-plus years the video game has been around. Players from the IIHF women’s national team can be chosen to play in the Hockey Ultimate Team — which is a part of the game that is focused on collecting cards.
Watch Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell Score First AHL Goal
Fabian Lysell didn’t take long to make an impact during his first AHL game with the Providence Bruins. The Boston Bruins prospect made it 2-0 against the Bridgeport Islanders on a great heads-up play that resulted in Lysell getting a partial break down the ice and finishing it off with a goal on his first shot of the game. The entire play showcased exactly what makes Lysell so intriguing to watch — between his awareness with the puck and his straight-line speed.
Yardbarker
Bruins Have Limited Options Replacing DeBrusk on the First Line
The Boston Bruins opened the 2022-23 season with a 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals Wednesday night at Capital One Arena. It was an impressive performance from the Black and Gold in Jim Montgomery’s first game as the head coach behind the bench. The win, however, came with some news that Boston did not want to hear.
Celtics’ Grant Williams Breaks Down Wild Jayson Tatum Ejection
Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum made an early exit during the preseason finale against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. During the third quarter, Tatum received his second technical foul from the officials after committing a common foul on Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. Tatum, who was displeased with the call, waved his arm in a disapproving fashion toward one of the officials, earning himself an early exit from the contest, as seen in Sportscenter video.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0