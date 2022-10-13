Read full article on original website
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
Herald Community Newspapers
Franklin Square gears up for 2nd Fall Fair
Autumn is definitely in the air, and that must mean the annual Fall Fair, sponsored by the Franklin Square Chamber of Commerce, is drawing near. The fair, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Rath Park, will feature a live DJ, entertainment, and games for the kids, as well as food provided by local restaurants.
whereverfamily.com
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
Herald Community Newspapers
Ragamuffins march through Franklin Square
Dozens of children took to the streets in costume at the Franklin Square annual Ragamuffin Parade last Saturday in anticipation of Halloween. The ragamuffin parade is an annual tradition in Franklin Square where local youngsters get on their Halloween costumes and march alongside the Carey High School homecoming parade as community members line the route and cheer them on. The event is co-sponsored by The Community League of Garden City South, which serves Franklin Square, and the Garden City South West Hempstead VFW Post 325.
greaterlongisland.com
Flour Shoppe Cafe joins Bay Shore’s Main Street and brunch scene
The Flour Shoppe Cafe of Rockville Centre, known for its brunch selection, locally roasted coffee, and artisan pastries, just launched its second Long Island location, this time in the old Pico Tequila Grill space at 19 West Main Street in Bay Shore. Ali Anzalone, the Flour Shoppe Cafe’s general manager,...
Herald Community Newspapers
West Hempstead hosts annual street fair
The stretch of Nassau Boulevard running alongside Hall’s Pond Park was abuzz with market stalls on Sunday as the West Hempstead Community Support Association held its annual fall street fair. Maureen Greenberg, the president of the community group, acted as lead organizer for the fair. “We get the permits...
longisland.com
2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island
The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
Herald Community Newspapers
‘I wanted my store to feel like home’
Ididn’t want to be in queens or the city. I wanted my store to feel like home, and that’s what I feel in Baldwin.”. Members of the Baldwin community and local politicians celebrated the opening of Bites Galore Sweetique, a custom cake and sweets shop, with a ribbon cutting ceremony this Friday.
New Restaurants, Store Expansion at Walt Whitman Shops
A new restaurant has opened at Walt Whitman Shops, with two more on the way. Carpaccio’s has been operating since the end of September, but hasn’t had its official grand opening yet. The Italian restaurant is a part of the Limani Hospitality Group. In addition, Read More ...
longisland.com
New Brewery Proposed for Bay Shore Industrial Property
A new brewery is being proposed for a Bay Shore property at 25 Degnon Boulevard (south of Montauk Highway), formerly the home to Kenneth Steven Designs, a woodworking and home interior renovation company. According to an application with the Town of Islip, the new spot will be called Moonfish Brewery.
27east.com
Mastic Man Dies after Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake
Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m. , Southampton Town Police received a call from a... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022...
nhsbearsden.com
Cakes and Cookies, Delicious Smells All Around
When you walk into Pasticceria Monteleone, on 355 Court Street, in Brooklyn, NY, you are overwhelmed with the delicious aroma of the cakes and pastries displayed all around. If I could wake up smelling freshly baked cookies, I would go there every day. This bakery is the one to visit if you are traveling in New York, and are looking for some good quality baked goods. They have a favorable location in Brooklyn, right around the corner from other stores, and houses. Along with that, right after we got our box of goods, we walked over to a local park to sit and enjoy them.
Lane To Close On Hutchinson River Parkway In Harrison, Scarsdale
Motorists are being warned of an upcoming lane closure on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County. On Monday, Oct. 17, one lane will be closed along the southbound side between Exit 14 (Route 127) in Harrison and Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) in Scarsdale, Department of Transportation officials said. The...
Ridgewood, Queens, Is North America’s Coolest Neighborhood. Please Don’t Ruin It.
It’s been two days, and thus far my beloved neighborhood—recently named the fourth coolest on the planet, and the coolest neighborhood in North America, by Time Out—seems relatively unsullied by having its fashionability made official. In Ridgewood, Queens, the artfully attired intellectuals lounging in patio chairs outside Topos Bookstore Cafe look genuinely cool, not affectedly cool. I have a favorite car parked on my block: its license plate says FEMBOY. Even on baleful rainy days, the atmosphere is cheery. Nevertheless, my neighbors seem surprised. Sure, we knew this place was beautiful and low-key, but everyone else was supposed to be...
Brooklyn Man Wins '$1,000 A Week for Life' Lottery Prize
A New York man has claimed a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize. Gregory Alphonso, of Brooklyn, won the second prize for matching the first five numbers selected in the CASH4LIFE drawing on Tuesday, July 19, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Alphonso chose to receive his...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 13, 2022
Huge stripers all over the south shore, for both boats and surfcasters. Tog season starts strong on the north shore. Lots of fish in shallow. Yellowfin chunk bite is productive. Albie run continues to produce, as of this morning. Big bluefish on the north shore. Scup and sea bass remain...
longisland.com
LAGOS Announces New Bloomingdale’s Boutique at Walt Whitman Mall
Fine jewelry brand LAGOS, founded 45 years ago by the innovative and creative master jeweler Steven Lagos, is expanding their breathtaking wares into the Long Island marketplace with a boutique inside the Bloomingdale's at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station.In celebration, they are giving locals an exclusive first look at a wondrous new collection.
bizxmagazine.com
2023 Brentwood Lottery $1.3M+ in Prizes
Brentwood’s Dream Home Lottery is back and bigger than ever. With over $1.3 million in cash and prizes up for grabs, excitement is building for the grand prize dream home, valued at $975,000. Grand prize draws take place January 7 and feature 18 prizes including cars, an RV, cash...
Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC
With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
Thrillist
This Queens Neighborhood Was Just Voted One of the World's Coolest Places to Live
Queens is on the map in a major way this week thanks one one neighborhood making an illustrious list. Ridgewood was just crowned the fourth trendiest place to live in the entire world by this year's Time Out Index survey. Colonia Americana (Guadalajara, Mexico) won the first spot, followed by Cais do Sodré (Lisbon, Portugal) and Wat Bo Village (Siem Reap, Cambodia). Sadly, no other NYC neighborhoods made it onto the list.
Police: 3 arrests made for underage sale of alcoholic beverages, tobacco
Nassau police tell News 12 that 30-year-ol Iqbal Asim, of Bethpage, is accused of selling a vaping product to a child at Evergreen Smoke Shop in Farmingdale.
