Gov. Noem says she’d serve full second 4-year term
Governor Kristi Noem told reporters Wednesday she’s “absolutely” staying in South Dakota to serve as governor if she is re-elected.
KELOLAND TV
Only Jamie Smith accepts Sioux Falls Rotary gubernatorial talk invite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 election is less than a month away and the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary is hosting a discussion next week for candidates running for governor. All three gubernatorial candidates have been invited to the event but so far only Representative Jamie Smith has...
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: Heated discussion on legalizing marijuana in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Once again, South Dakota voters will determine the issue of legalizing marijuana in the state. Initiated Measure 27 would legalize marijuana in small amounts for people age 21 and older. On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, representatives in favor of IM 27 and against IM 27 shared their views in a heated, but civil, discussion on the issue. You can watch the full show in the player above.
KEVN
Major South Dakota ballot issues could be a tossup on Nov. 8
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new poll conducted by South Dakota State University doesn’t clear up where voters stand on two major issues – Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana. While a majority of South Dakotans (53 percent according to SDSU) support expanding Medicaid, there is a sizeable...
gowatertown.net
Recreational marijuana supporters announce SD tour in support of IM 27 (Audio)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–Supporters of the recreational marijuana issue on the November ballot in South Dakota (Initiated Measure 27), have announced plans for a statewide tour to drum up support for the question, and encourage people to register to vote. Matthew Schweich is director of the group, “South Dakotans for...
KEVN
Study: South Dakota voters are not as engaged as they could be
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Election Day coming up, voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots but the number of people who actually make their voices heard might not be as high as anticipated. In a report released by WalletHub, South Dakota was ranked as one...
South Dakota signals the end of an era on Medicaid expansion
Eleven other states have not expanded Medicaid, but only three — Florida, Mississippi and Wyoming — allow voters to collect signatures for a ballot measure, and none appear likely to do so in the near term.
sdstate.edu
South Dakota Sharply Polarized as the 2022 Election Approaches
The 2022 South Dakota Election Study was conducted between September 28th and October 10th 2022 by The SDSU Poll, a non-partisan research group housed in the School of American and Global Studies at South Dakota State University. This poll is similar to election surveys The SDSU Poll conducted in May 2022 and October 2020. In this survey, 565 registered South Dakota voters answered questions about the upcoming November election. The margin of error of this survey was +/- 4 percent, on par with other state-wide polls.
sdpb.org
Analysis: Is Governor Kristi Noem an election denier?
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Our panel today includes Michael Card, Ph.D., emeritus professor of public policy and management at the University of South Dakota, and Tom Dempster, former South Dakota lawmaker. Up first, we hear audio from...
KELOLAND TV
Kids dressed as cats for Halloween in South Dakota?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — So if you are kid in Scarville, Iowa, trick or treating this Halloween, you may be dressed as a cat. That’s the most popular costume in Iowa, according to AT &T which compiles information from multiple sources. Scarville is named a spooky-sounding town...
farmforum.net
Risk of inaccurate pheasant numbers remains since end of South Dakota's brood survey
Editor's note: This story is part of "100 Eyes on South Dakota," an investigative initiative driven by reader questions and news tips to help hold public officials accountable and shine light on truth within the region, culminating impactful reporting and resources between three newsrooms: the Argus Leader, the Aberdeen American News and the Watertown Public Opinion.
sdpb.org
IM 27 supporters tout internal polling showing support for recreational marijuana
Supporters of an effort to legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota say voters narrowly support their measure despite recent polling showing the opposite. Matthew Schweich is the campaign director for South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws. He’s pushing back against a recent poll by South Dakota News Watch that shows a majority of voters oppose legalizing recreational marijuana sales.
kotatv.com
South Dakota public schools weather pandemic well
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 2021-22 Report Card published on Thursday shows that more than 75% of school districts stayed at the same level or improved proficiency rates in English and math, compared to student performance in the 2018-19 school year. According the Department of Education’s report, 88% of districts saw stable or slightly improved, on-time graduation rates.
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone Farms says construction is done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
KELOLAND TV
DOH begins tally of South Dakota flu cases
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A total of six cases of influenza have been confirmed in South Dakota for the week ending Oct. 8, as the state Dept. of Health (DOH) begins tracking for the 2022-2023 flu season. The six cases were found in Day, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington and...
Yankton inmate’s escape try foiled within 10 minutes
Authorities say a South Dakota inmate who tried to escape from a hospital where he was receiving treatment was caught within 10 minutes.
Washington Examiner
South Dakota's school report card shows drop in attendance
(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Department of Education's 2021-2022 school report card shows a drop in attendance from prior years while graduation rates remain stable. The statewide attendance rate dropped from a pre-pandemic rate of 92% to 86% during the 2021-2022 school year, according to the report released Thursday.
sdpb.org
Multiple hoax 'active shooter' calls made to South Dakota schools
Police are looking into multiple hoax threats called into schools across South Dakota Thursday. This comes the same day the shooter of a Parkland, Florida school received a life sentence. Brookings PD has confirmed that in addition to a threat called at Brookings High School, schools in Sioux Falls, Rapid...
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge
YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
Absolutely Spookiest Places in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
What is it about human nature when Halloween is in the air? We seek out the weird, the creepy, the macabre, all the things we avoid like the plague any other time of year. If you're in search of some spirited adventures in the tri-state area, there is no shortage of places to go. I mean, for example, time and time again, Deadwood shows up on lists of the most haunted places in the country.
