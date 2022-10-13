Read full article on original website
Mary Cox
22h ago
It was sad, but let it go!! She was mixed up with the wrong people and doing things she shouldn’t be doing! Maybe the family should’ve put this much effort into getting her to stop her destructive behavior!!
Reply(1)
3
Related
wdrb.com
Memorial for murdered Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis vandalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The memorial for a Bardstown Police officer who was murdered nine years ago has been vandalized. A metal memorial flag was taken off a rock, and property was also damaged at the memorial site on the ramp to the Bluegrass Parkway. Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis...
Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized
NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after man grazed in Park Duvalle neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man got two graze wounds after a shooting in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street around 5:30 p.m. That's not far from Wilson Avenue. Police believe...
Wave 3
New Albany woman living in Florida murdered by ex-husband
More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade copper wiring inside. With inflation continuing to grow, will a recession follow?. The federal reserve has tried raising interest rates to stop inflation. But are their methods working?. Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change;...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Man who walked away from hospital in downtown Louisville found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man who walked away from Norton Heealthcare's hospital in downtown Louisville was found safely, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police said that Billy Glass, 48, walked away from the hospital on Chestnut Street on Friday. He has a mental illness and hasn't spoke to family since then, according to police.
Court date for Breonna Taylor protesters charged with blocking 2nd Street Bridge in 2020 pushed back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The court date for those charged while protesting in wake of Breonna Taylor’s death has been pushed back to November. A group of protesters blocked the Clark Memorial (2nd Street) Bridge in 2020 and hung a banner with Taylor’s portrait with a line reading, “They tried to bury me, but they didn’t know I was a seed.”
Wave 3
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
Wave 3
LMPD officer involved in crash on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was involved in a crash early Friday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., an officer was rear-ended at a stop light at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. EMS was called to the scene, and both the officer and...
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
Louisville police charge several with murder this week as homicide rate remains below record 2021 level
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police made several arrests this week in connection to homicides across the city. Four people were arrested for murders so far this month: two of them from cases in February, another from August and a fourth from September:. Paul Wade, 31, faced a judge...
WLKY.com
26-year-old shot, killed at Jeffersontown apartment complex
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — It was around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when neighbors living in the apartments along Tree Lane in Jeffersontown heard what many described as a "boom." "And for a split second, I thought, 'Is that a gunshot?' And then, I try not to think the worst, and I just fell back asleep," Kimberly Amari said.
wdrb.com
Family friends of man killed in Clarksville Walmart say police used unnecessary deadly force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family friends of the man police found bloodied and holding a machete at Clarksville's Walmart say he didn't deserve to die. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
wdrb.com
Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Suspect in double homicide arraigned
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bond of $1 million cash has been set for a man arrested for the shooting deaths of two people. A not guilty plea was entered for Paul Wade, 31, of Louisville, during his arraignment. Wade is accuded of firing the shots that killed Edward Lamont...
LMPD makes arrest in connection to Shively murder nearly eight months later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly eight months after a man was shot to death in Louisville, a man is now arrested and charged for the murder. 25-year-old Anthony Taylor was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Louisville Metro Homicide detectives and Kentucky Department of Corrections Probation and Parole, according to a press release.
wdrb.com
Freightliner tanker crash leaves 1 man dead in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State police said one person is dead after an accident in Henry County. KSP Trooper Chad Johnson said the crash happened on Lake Jericho Road just after noon on Friday. Johnson said Steven Hammack, 63, from New Albany, was driving a Freightliner Tanker when he...
WKYT 27
A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Police investigating after 26-year-old found shot to death in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was found shot to death Thursday night in Jeffersontown. According Detective Mike Lauder of the Jeffersontown Police Department, officers were sent to the 3000 block of Tree Lane, off Old Six Mile Lane, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting.
wdrb.com
Pedestrian hit and killed on Preston Highway early Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a driver hit a man on Preston Highway around 1 a.m. on Saturday. LMPD's spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police were called to the 3300 block of Preston Highway. That's not far from Audubon Parkway. Smiley said preliminary reports show a man was "in the...
Wave 3
Convicted felon charged in Russell neighborhood double homicide from September
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened last month in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood. Paul Wade, 31, of Louisville, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on two counts of murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a handgun.
wdrb.com
Louisville man sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing girlfriend in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man will spend 20 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in southern Indiana. Thomas Smith was sentenced in Clark County court on Thursday morning. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter last month. Prosecutors say Smith shot and killed his girlfriend, Michelle Slaughter, in...
Comments / 5