Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak in a five set battle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Oct. 12, 2022) – It was a punch-for-punch battle until the finish, but ETSU volleyball’s win streak ends at seven matches.

The Bucs’ hold on the Southern Conference lead remains intact, but in-state rival Chattanooga supplied ETSU its first conference loss on Wednesday with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory inside Brooks Gym.

ETSU dropped to 12-7 overall and 6-1 with its first SoCon loss, but remains atop the conference standings with all other teams carrying at least two losses. Meanwhile, the rival Mocs improved to 9-12 and 4-3 to remain above .500 in the SoCon.

The Bucs jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but a couple of tight set wins for Chattanooga kept the visitors alive. The Mocs finished the job in the fifth set, using a 6-0 run to force set point at 14-9. The Bucs stayed alive for two more points, but an attack error by ETSU clinched the match for the Mocs.

