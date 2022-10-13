ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak in a five set battle

By Kenny Hawkins
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Bu72_0iWqoDc400

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Oct. 12, 2022) – It was a punch-for-punch battle until the finish, but ETSU volleyball’s win streak ends at seven matches.

The Bucs’ hold on the Southern Conference lead remains intact, but in-state rival Chattanooga supplied ETSU its first conference loss on Wednesday with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory inside Brooks Gym.

ETSU dropped to 12-7 overall and 6-1 with its first SoCon loss, but remains atop the conference standings with all other teams carrying at least two losses. Meanwhile, the rival Mocs improved to 9-12 and 4-3 to remain above .500 in the SoCon.

The Bucs jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but a couple of tight set wins for Chattanooga kept the visitors alive. The Mocs finished the job in the fifth set, using a 6-0 run to force set point at 14-9. The Bucs stayed alive for two more points, but an attack error by ETSU clinched the match for the Mocs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

ETSU volleyball defends home court, earns five-set win over The Citadel

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Buccaneers would not be denied on Saturday afternoon, rallying back from two-sets down to defeat the visiting Bulldogs in five frames. The Citadel won each of the first two sets in nail-biting fashion, 27-25 and 28-26. The Bucs dominated the third set, winning 25-15, before evening the match with […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
abc17news.com

Chattanooga runs over VMI 41-13

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Preston Hutchinson threw for two touchdowns, Ailym Ford and Gino Appleberry each ran for more than 100 yards and Chattanooga rolled to a 41-13 win over VMI. Appleberry had two touchdowns to go with his 109 yards, the first and last as Chattanooga took a 31-10 halftime lead. Ford, who finished with 172 yards, had a 62-yard scoring burst and Hutchinson connected with Javin Whatley for a 72-yard score before the half. Jahleel Porter had a 98-yard kickoff return for VMI that tied the game at 7.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WJHL

ETSU can’t quite catch No. 11 Mercer in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WJHL) – The Buccaneers’ quest for a second-straight SoCon victory fell short on Saturday evening, as the Bears pulled away from the visitors late for a 55-33 victory. One of Tyler Keltner’s four field goals put ETSU on the scoreboard first with a 3-0 lead. But, the bears responded with a pair of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
bartowsportszone.com

Dalton edges Cass with field goal as time expires

The Dalton Catamounts rallied from an early 14-0 deficit Friday night to win a back-and-forth Region 7-5A tilt at Cass, 31-28, as time expired. Dalton kicker Adrian Gongora, who also successfully kicked four PATs on the night, made a 31-yard field goal as time ran out to keep the Catamounts unbeaten in region play.
DALTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Chattanooga, TN
Johnson City, TN
Sports
Chattanooga, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
cartercountysports.com

Bulldogs Roll Past Cumberland Gap To Claim Region 1-2A Title

Hampton claimed the Region 1-2A title in style. The Bulldogs scored early and often to cruise to a 58-8 victory over Cumberland Gap at JC Campbell Stadium on Friday night. With the win, Hampton clinched the Region 1-2A Championship as well as the No. 1 seed. The Bulldogs also earned home-field advantage through the first three rounds of the playoffs.
CUMBERLAND GAP, TN
WJHL

Three big high school rivalry games coming up

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The regular season may be winding down, but there are several high school football rivalry games left to be played in Northeast Tennessee. Here’s a look at three of the area’s biggest rivalry games that are coming up in the next two weeks. Daniel Boone vs. David Crockett If there […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Blue Devils beat Generals, stay unbeaten in Mountain 7

BEN HUR — Gate City football coach Jeremy Houseright never takes a game for granted and never looks past his next opponent. Friday night, however, even he had to take in the moment after the Blue Devils won their third straight game to open Mountain 7 District play, a 35-21 victory over Lee High at Five-Star Stadium.
GATE CITY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#The Southern Conference#Brooks Gym#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

ETSU men’s golf finishes third at Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (Oct. 11, 2022) – ETSU’s Archie Davies (Carlisle, England) and Mats Ege (Kristiansand, Norway) posted top-10 finishes and the Buccaneers placed third overall as the 24th annual Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate came to an end on Tuesday at the Blackthorn Club in Jonesborough.  Davies recorded his first top-10 finish this fall as he tied for seventh at 7-under-par […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Vote Now: Week 9 Best Play of the Week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week! Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below. Here are the contenders in this week’s poll: Play #1: Wise Central’s Jude Davis blocks a Union punt and recovers it for a touchdown. Play #2: West Greene’s Jaden Gregg […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Friday Morning Kickoff: Hampton High School

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hampton High School has seen a successful 6-1 football season so far. The Bull Dogs will host Cumberland Gap (2-6) Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m., and ahead of the big game, the band and cheerleaders showed off their school spirit during WJHL’s Friday Morning Kickoff. Join News Channel 11 Friday […]
HAMPTON, TN
WJHL

Tennessee High outlast Greeneville for the Region 1-AA volleyball title

Greeneville, TN — Regional 1-AA volleyball championship tonight between host school Greeneville and Tennessee High Lady Vikings got things started off the serve of Bree Adams, who had enough “english” on it that it was not returned Back come the Lady Greene Devils when Eden Aiken gives up the assist to Bella Devoti for the […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Science Hill, DB advance to district soccer championship

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Hilltoppers will face the Tribe in a District 1-3A girls soccer championship after both squads earned convincing victories on Tuesday. Top-seeded Science Hill scored early and often against West Ridge, defeating the Lady Wolves 9-0 at Indian Highlands Park. Host Dobyns-Bennett battled with Daniel Boone in the nightcap, coming […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Dobyns-Bennett and Elizabethton High to compete in marching band competition

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University will host the Bands of America regional championship on Saturday. One of the competitors will be Dobyns Bennett High School from Kingsport, made up of about 230 students. “I’m feeling really good everyone has worked so hard,” Student Ella Halliburton said. “Put in so much work to […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Quillen grad, former health commissioner Piercey joining ETSU trustee board

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s former commissioner of health, Dr. Lisa Piercey, is joining East Tennessee State University’s board of trustees. Piercey earned her medical degree from ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine and her husband is also an ETSU alumnus. ETSU President Brian Noland applauded the addition to the board in a news release, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Author, evangelist, Harrison to host tent dedication deekend event in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE — Dedication services for a new tent to be used in revival services will be held in Greeneville on Oct. 28-29. The upcoming services are a continuation of a revival that began in Greeneville on April 15, 2018. What originally was only supposed to be a five-night revival resulted in a 30-week crusade that would bring together 525 churches from 32 states with people from 37 countries tuning in via the internet.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Bays Mountain to welcome 2 new bobcats to park

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two new bobcat kittens can call Bays Mountain Park home after making the journey from Montana to Tennessee. Park Ranger Rhonda Goins will travel to pick up the yet-to-be-named brothers, who are described as best buds with the sweetest temperaments. The kittens were born in a litter of four on May […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy