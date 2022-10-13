ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals sign K Matt Ammendola to roster, make other moves

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals announced a number of roster moves Wednesday ahead of the walkthrough they held in lieu of a full practice. They were motivated by injuries and managing their ability to elevate players from the practice squad to the active roster for the game on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

They signed two players from the practice squad, placed one on injured reserve and signed another four to the practice squad.

RB Jonathan Ward placed on IR

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Ward pulled his hamstring on Sunday. He was placed on injured reserve and now must miss at least the next four games.

With receiver Andre Baccellia’s release Tuesday, that meant two spots on the 53-man roster opened up.

K Matt Ammendola, S Chris Banjo signed to active roster

Ammendola and Banjo were both on the practice squad and both were needed to play on Sunday anyway. They only had two safeties on the roster and Matt Prater is out this week. Since they can only elevate two players from the practice squad each week and the Cardinals will likely need two running backs, Banjo and Ammendola are now on the 53-man roster.

Cardinals sign 4 to practice squad

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Receiver Andre Baccellia, after clearing waivers Wednesday, re-signed to the practice squad.

The Cardinals also added former first-round receiver Laquon Treadwell and running backs Ty’Son Williams and Corey Clement.

Treadwell is a former first-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2016 but has never lived up to that draft position.

He is 6-2, 215, and spent four seasons with the Vikings before one with the Falcons and one last season with the Jaguars.

Last year, he had 33 catches for 434 yards and a touchdown.

Williams

Williams is a big back at 6-0 and 220 lbs. He played collegiately for BYU and spent the last two seasons with the Ravens after going undrafted in 2020. He was on the practice squad two seasons ago and played 13 games for Baltimore last season.

He had 35 rushes for 185 yards and a touchdown (5.3 yards per attempt) and caught nine passes for 84 yards.

He was with the Colts this preseason.

Clement

Clement is another big back at 5-10 and 220 lbs.

He has been in the league since 2017, spending four seasons with the Eagles after going undrafted out of Wisconsin and then last season with the Cowboys.

He has 795 career rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 4.1 yards per attempt.

He has also returned some kicks and played a lot of special teams. He has played more than 260 special teams snaps in three different seasons.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bear Necessities: Matt Eberflus praises Kyler Gordon's improvement

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon has had his share of rookie growing pains through his first six games in the NFL. Whether it’s getting picked on by Aaron Rodgers or being the target for any opposing offense, Gordon has been through the ringer.
CHICAGO, IL
