Officials reveal 2023 Iowa State Fair theme: 'Best days ever'
DES MOINES, Iowa — It may only be October, but it's never too early to think about next year's Iowa State Fair. Officials have announced the theme for the 2023 fair. After posting a hint earlier this week about their favorite number 11, the upcoming theme to be "Best Days Ever".
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson's Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City's downtown.
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
Inspiring: Iowa TV News Reporter Comes Out as Trans On Air: ‘Best Act of Self Actualization’ (VIDEO)
Des Moines, Iowa, news reporter Nora J. S. Reichardt is being celebrated after coming out as a transgender woman. In September, the 24-year-old, who has worked at Local 5 News since July 2021, began the process of her medical transition. Now, she's reintroducing herself to her community, beginning with coming out on air to her co-worker Eva Andersen.
desmoinesparent.com
5 Best Hot Chocolate Spots in Des Moines, Iowa
The beginning of fall and winter means it’s time to get cozy and relax with your favorite hot chocolate. Hot chocolate is easily a special treat and there are many places in Des Moines, Iowa where chocolate lovers can grab a warm cup of goodness. Many local restaurants or the local coffee shop can whip up this signature drink, but where is the best place?
who13.com
Winterset Pumpkin Ranch closing it’s doors after 13 years of fall fun
WINTERSET, Iowa – Thirteen years ago, after the Handsaker family moved to Madison County, they decided to start a pumpkin patch in their farm between St. Charles, and Winterset. They called the farm the Pumpkin Ranch. This will be the last season for the family run business, which draws...
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
who13.com
Former Drake University star quarterback to be honored in new documentary
DES MOINES, Iowa — A former star quarterback, known for his athletic and academic talent, at Drake University will have his story told in a new documentary on Iowa PBS later this month. A lot of Iowans remember Johnny Bright as the star Bulldogs quarterback from the late 1940s...
who13.com
Hello: Jeriann Ritter
WHO 13’s Jeriann Ritter joins the Friday fun and shares details about the 24th Annual JDRF Hope Gala. It’s Saturday, October 22nd at Iowa Events Center.
KCCI.com
A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
Des Moines Business Record
Reduction in SNAP benefits totals $141M in missed benefits for Iowans, report shows
The interior of the newly opened DMARC-ket south-side food pantry in Des Moines. Submitted photo. Iowans who receive assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program missed out on a total of $141 million in food assistance since benefits were reduced after a public health disaster emergency declaration was lifted April 1, according to a report released this week by the Iowa Hunger Coalition.
Mother says toddler was given wrong dose of painkiller due to network outage at Iowa hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has dealt with a systemwide network outage after it’s information technology supplier was possibly targeted in a cyber attack. A mother says the lack of computers put her three-year-old son in danger under their care. Kelley Parsi said she checked her son Jay into MercyOne in Des Moines for dehydration […]
KCCI.com
Catering business owner starts nonprofit to feed DSM kids
DES MOINES, Iowa — For many kids across the country, their most balanced or only meals come from school. After the school bell rings, it's up to their families, who may not have a lot of food at home. A Des Moines woman known for her catering business, Hot...
KCCI.com
Children, parents get blown over in pumpkin patch bounce house
CUMMING, Iowa — Chase Feldmann went along as a chaperone Thursday morning when his son’s field trip took an unexpected turn. The kids were on a bounce house at a pumpkin patch when a gust of wind flipped it over. The wind carried children and even a few parents with it.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Bomb Squad disables device left near country road
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The ATF is trying to figure out who put a suspected explosive device by a rural road in Polk County. A farmer found it on Northwest 37th street between Ankeny and Polk City Thursday morning. The Des Moines Bomb Squad had to disable the device.
iheart.com
Central Iowa woman wins $100,000 lottery prize
(Clive, IA) -- A central Iowa woman is $100,000 richer after buying a scratch ticket. 51-year-old Kristi Doss of Carlisle bought a "Power 10X" scratch ticket at Casey's, 206 S. First Street in Grimes. "I was on my way to work with my boss," Doss, a house cleaner, told Iowa...
UPDATE: Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 100 cats in 3 weeks
In the past three weeks, three large-scale operations were conducted that resulted in dozens of rescues. The operations have left Animal rights league with over 100 cats.
KCCI.com
MercyOne receives confirmation of a cyberattack
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's what had been suspected since CommonSpirit announced an IT incident last week. The MercyOne health care system has confirmed it was the target of a ransomware attack. It affected MercyOne in Central Iowa. KCCI spoke with a cybersecurity expert who did not want to...
KCCI.com
Police: Des Moines woman fired gun inside a home with kids in the same house
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman accused of firing a gun inside a home with children in the house now faces child endangerment charges. Lizmarie Quiles is also charged with domestic abuse and reckless use of a firearm. According to court records, she fired a shot into...
