BBC
Paris shocked by murder of Lola, 12, found in box
Parisians have been stunned by the shocking murder of a 12-year-old schoolgirl whose body was found on Friday in a container in the courtyard of her apartment building. The girl, named Lola, had spent the day normally at school. Her father raised the alert when she failed to return home...
BBC
Russian tower block in flames after deadly warplane crash
A military aircraft has crashed in a residential area of the southern Russian town of Yeysk, killing at least four people and injuring up to 25. An apartment block was set on fire and emergency services called in. A nearby school was evacuated, reports say. Russia's defence ministry said the...
BBC
Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says
Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
BBC
Colombia drugs: Kingpin Don Mario sentenced to 35 years
A court in New York has sentenced an infamous Colombian paramilitary leader and drug kingpin to 35 years in jail. Daniel Rendón Herrera, better known as Don Mario, led the right-wing paramilitary group United Self-Defence Forces (AUC). The group, originally formed to combat left-wing guerrillas, engaged in kidnappings, killings,...
BBC
Asra Panahi: Iran schoolgirl died after being beaten by security forces, teachers say
A 15-year-old girl died in north-west Iran last week after she was beaten by security forces during a raid on her school, a teachers' union has alleged. Asra Panahi was one of several students injured in the incident in Ardabil, a statement posted by the Co-ordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said.
BBC
PSNI: Woman allegedly raped by taxi driver settles legal action
A woman who said she was raped by a taxi driver has settled legal action with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) over alleged failings in its investigation. The woman claimed the attack took place during a journey in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, in November 2011. The Police Ombudsman said...
BBC
M20: Two women killed in crash on hard shoulder
Two women have died in a four-vehicle crash on the hard shoulder of the M20 in Kent. It happened on the coastbound carriageway between junctions 1 and 2 at about 08:20 BST on Monday. Kent Police said a grey Infiniti Q30 Sport, a black BMW X5, a black Volkswagen Golf...
BBC
Bridgend: HMP Parc nurse jailed for relationship with inmate
A prison nurse has been jailed after engaging in "flirtatious" calls and texts with an inmate. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an inappropriate relationship with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend. Cardiff Crown Court heard the 25-year-old was "manipulated" by the...
BBC
Sanna Irshad Mattoo: Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri journalist stopped from leaving India
A Pulitzer-winning photojournalist from Indian-administered Kashmir has said that she was stopped from travelling to the US by immigration authorities at Delhi airport. Sanna Irshad Mattoo was awarded the Pulitzer for her coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic and was on her way to attend the award ceremony. Ms Mattoo said...
BBC
Bangladesh deaths: Fourth Cardiff family member dies
A woman whose husband and two children were killed by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh has died. Husnara Begum, 45, from Riverside, Cardiff, died in hospital in Dhaka, nearly three months after the incident. Her husband, Rafiqul Islam, 51, died along with son, Mahiqul, 16, shortly after they were...
BBC
Race hate crimes: Victim of nightclub attacks calls for harsher punishments
A man filmed being assaulted and subjected to a torrent of racist abuse has said he wants tougher sentences for offenders. Ebehitale Igene was abused at a north Wales nightclub on three occasions - the footage of the final assault was posted on social media. Tomos Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty...
BBC
Ruja Ignatova: Leaked police notes may have alerted FBI-wanted Cryptoqueen
Ruja Ignatova, also known as the "missing Cryptoqueen", received police information about investigations into her $4bn (£3.5bn) cryptocurrency fraud before she disappeared, it is claimed. The 42-year-old Bulgarian-born woman is wanted for her alleged role in running a cryptocurrency scam known as OneCoin. Files seen by the BBC from...
BBC
Woman arrested in Banbury anti-people smuggling operation
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of helping to transport migrants in to the UK in small boats. The 31-year-old was detained in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on Wednesday on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration. She is in custody. Her arrest in Middleton Road was attended by National Crime Agency (NCA)...
BBC
Paris murder: Killing of Lola, 12, sparks immigration row in France
Grief and outrage in France over the murder of a 12-year-old girl found dumped in a plastic trunk in Paris has turned into a political row over the migrant status of the suspect. Lola's body was found last Friday in a courtyard outside the apartment block where she lived. A...
BBC
China-Taiwan: Beijing speeding up plans for unification, Blinken says
China is pursuing unification with Taiwan "on a much faster timeline" than previously expected, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said. Beijing had decided the status quo was no longer acceptable, he said. In Sunday's speech opening the Communist party Congress in Beijing, President Xi Jinping refused to rule...
