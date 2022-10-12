PODCAST: Who's to blame in the Cardinals' loss to the Eagles?

The Arizona Cardinals had a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after being in a position to send the game to overtime. Who is to blame for the mistakes down the stretch?

In this edition of the podcast with Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox, we discuss that, as well as the positives in the win, how close we think the Cardinals are to being good and how many wins we think they can get in their next five games. Then we preview their Week 6 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Here are the topics and timestamps for them:

(1:00) Initial reactions and the blame game

(21:39) The positives in the win

(42:49) How close are the Cardinals to being good?

(50:30) How many wins can they get in the next five games?

(56:54) Cardinals-Seahawks preview

