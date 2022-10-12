ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PODCAST: Who's to blame in the Cardinals' loss to the Eagles?

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals had a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after being in a position to send the game to overtime. Who is to blame for the mistakes down the stretch?

In this edition of the podcast with Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox, we discuss that, as well as the positives in the win, how close we think the Cardinals are to being good and how many wins we think they can get in their next five games. Then we preview their Week 6 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Enjoy the show!

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Here are the topics and timestamps for them:

(1:00) Initial reactions and the blame game

(21:39) The positives in the win

(42:49) How close are the Cardinals to being good?

(50:30) How many wins can they get in the next five games?

(56:54) Cardinals-Seahawks preview

