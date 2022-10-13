Georgia authorities called Quinton's mother, Leilani Simon, the prime suspect in his death and disappearance, but no charges have been filed at this time On Wednesday night, Georgia authorities announced they believe Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old boy who went missing from his Savannah home a week ago, is dead. Quinton Simon was reported missing on Oct. 5, and at the time, authorities said there was no indication that foul play factored into his disappearance. But now the Chatham County Police Department said in a statement on Twitter that...

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO