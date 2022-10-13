Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Boston's Grant Williams explains what happened to get Jayson Tatum ejected against the Toronto Raptors
Boston Celtics reserve forward Grant Williams was interviewed by the media following the team’s preseason 137-134 overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors in Montreal’s Bell Centre this past Friday night. With the loss, the Celtics’ preseason slate of four exhibition tilts comes to a close as the team turns its attention to Tuesday night’s home opener for the 2022-23 NBA season against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Ex-Celtics All-Star Likely To Be Cut Before NBA Season Opener
A former Boston Celtics guard is set to hit the market before the season tips off next Tuesday. Kemba Walker likely will not play a minute for the Pistons, as Detroit is expected to waive the four-time All-Star to bring its roster to 15 guaranteed spots, as reported Friday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts
Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
Report: Boston Celtics sign, cut Eric Demers; sign Marial Shayok
The Boston Celtics are reportedly signing 6-foot-5, 27-year-old shooting guard Marial Shayok after signing and waiving 6-foot-1 guard Eric Demers to play with the Maine Celtics again this season, per new reporting from Celtics Blog and Spotrac’s Keith Smith. Demers played 24 games for the Portland-based G League affiliate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Sends Message To Trent Frederic
Trent Frederic was a healthy scratch for the Boston Bruins in their season-opening win against the Washington Capitals, but will slot into the lineup Saturday night. The Boston forward will play on the third line and Craig Smith will move up to the top line after Jake DeBrusk suffered an upper-body injury Wednesday that will sideline him Saturday. Frederic did get into a bit of penalty trouble last year and was outplayed during training camp and preseason, but he’ll get his chance in front of the Bruins’ home crowd and under a new head coach.
This Bulls-Celtics Trade Features DeMar DeRozan
Nothing beats a good rivalry. If you’re looking for narrative value, a contest between bitter rivals will give you as much as you could possibly ask for. You don’t have to tell the NBA twice. The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics have one of the most legendary...
Are These Leaked Photos Of Celtics’ New ‘City Edition’ Jerseys?
The Celtics will open a new NBA year next Tuesday, and it looks like Boston will debut a new look at some point in the 2022-23 season. The NBA has opened up the creativity with teams unveiling “City Edition” jerseys. Some franchises have been more creative than others in trying to represent the franchise and its respective history or culture.
Jakub Lauko’s Parents Almost Missed Rookie’s Impressive Bruins Debut
Jakub Lauko impressed in his NHL debut Thursday night for the Bruins, but his parents nearly missed it. The Boston forward didn’t appear on the scoresheet, but he did finish the 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals with three hits and drew two penalties. Lauko found out he’d be playing the season opener after Tuesday’s practice, so his parents didn’t have a whole lot of time to pack their bags and catch a flight to Washington D.C.
RELATED PEOPLE
Red Sox World Series champion thinks Boston will ‘regret’ Carlos Correa contract
If the Boston Red Sox don’t figure out a way to keep Xander Bogaerts, some fans would be happy if the team pursued Carlos Correa, instead. The 2021 Platinum Glove shortstop is reportedly planning to opt out of the lucrative short-term deal he signed with the Minnesota Twins just last season, in what many expected to happen anyway.
Former Celtic Gordon Hayward Unveils Terrible New Haircut
Former Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward had quite the glowup from college to the NBA. But now it seems the 32-year-old is trending in the other direction, thanks to an astonishingly bad haircut. Hayward, who transformed from a typical-looking college student to that of a Hollywood heartthrob when he was...
NBC Sports
Sixers set to make roster cuts, waive Bassey and Joe
The Sixers intend to waive recent draft picks Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday morning, confirming reports by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey and PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck. It was clear from the beginning of the preseason that both players were low...
A.J. Greer Scores Two Goals As Bruins Win Home Opener
A.J. Greer had a big second game as a Boston Bruin. The Bruins survived the Arizona Coyotes’ comeback Saturday night, grabbing a 6-3 win at TD Garden. Greer potted two goals, including the empty-net goal to seal the game in Boston’s win. For more, check out the “Bruins...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bruins Post Video Of Goalie Hug After Fans Get Angry At TNT
Bruins fans had a lot to be happy about after Boston’s season-opening 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, but one moment had B’s supporters quite angry. The goalie hug between Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman became a fun tradition after each Bruins win. So after...
NESN.com
Why Jaylen Brown Will Be Celtics’ Best Player This Season
Let’s get this out of the way first: This isn’t a story pinning Boston Celtics combo guard Jaylen Brown against his teammate Jayson Tatum. Both are elite players and after it was tirelessly questioned whether the two stars could co-exist on the floor together, they proved they could last year as evidenced by leading the Celtics to an appearance in the NBA Finals.
Jim Montgomery Has Made Strong Early Impression On Bruins Players
Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman first met Jim Montgomery when he was a freshman in college at the University of Maine. Montgomery starred for the Black Bears as well during his playing career and took a visit to the campus in January of 2018 with the program celebrating the 40th anniversary of Alfond Arena.
Draymond Green Discusses Relationship With Jordan Poole After Fight
Draymond Green made it through practice Thursday in his return to the Golden State Warriors without throwing his fists at anyone. Green had been on a brief hiatus from basketball following his punch of teammate Jordan Poole, in which a leaked — and startling — video of the altercation got the four-time NBA champion in incredibly hot water and sent shockwaves around the league.
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Was Major Flaw For Celtics Revealed During Preseason?
The Boston Celtics have obvious terrific high-end talent, and are possibly even deeper than last year due to the addition of Malcolm Brogdon this offseason. But despite looking at times like the NBA Finals favorite they are billed to be, the Celtics also revealed a major flaw during their four-game preseason, which could be their Achilles hell until at least Robert Williams returns.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Escapes Against Coyotes To Notch Win
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins wrapped up their home opener with a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at TD Garden. The Bruins improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Coyotes fell to 0-2. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins set the tone...
A.J. Greer’s Passionate Play Making Him A Bruins Fan Favorite
BOSTON — A.J. Greer continues to quickly ingratiate himself with Boston Bruins fans. The third-line winger built momentum in the preseason to be a fan favorite in his first season in the Black and Gold, and he kept that going during his first opportunity to showcase his hard-nosed playing style in front of the home crowd Saturday night.
Watch Derek Forbort Deliver Timely Third-Period Goal Vs. Coyotes
The Boston Bruins had already let up a two-goal lead to the Arizona Coyotes in the third period before Derek Forbort got them back on track. The defenseman snuck a shot between the legs of Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka with 10:31 left in regulation to break a deadlock and put the Bruins back in front, 4-3. It was Forbort’s first goal of the season, which you can watch here:
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0