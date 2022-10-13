ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Collier deputies arrest man for shooting someone after stealing iPhone

A 21-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he shot someone after stealing their cell phone. According to an arrest report, Markinson Telusnord faces charges of robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The shooting happened on Wednesday. The location of where the shooting occurred...
NAPLES, FL
News4Jax.com

7 men arrested, accused of looting in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County Sheriff’s Office officials say they responded to two separate looting incidents, resulting in seven total arrests this week. “People who prey on others directly impacted by Hurricane Ian are the lowest form of scum,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno says. “There will absolutely be law and order in Lee County, and those who think they will commit crime are gravely mistaken.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
KROC News

Florida Woman Pleads Guilty to $86-Million Magazine Scam

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Florida woman has pleaded guilty for her role in a $300 million nationwide magazine fraud scheme targeting elderly. According to court documents, 62-year-old Rhonda Moulder of Cape Coral, Florida, devised a telemarketing scheme that targeted many elderly and vulnerable adults across the United States from 2001 to 2020.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies say 7 looters arrested in Lee County

Seven people have been arrested by Lee County deputies after they say they were found looting. Five suspects from the Orlando area were arrested:. According to the sheriff’s office, they were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. Deputies said they located their white work...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lely Resort woman arrested after curfew, faces drug charges

A woman from Lely Resort was arrested early Friday morning after deputies say she broke curfew while in possession of enough fentanyl to potentially kill nearly 3,000 people. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old convicted felon Stephanie Tompkins was out on bond for separate narcotics trafficking cases in the county when deputies arrested her after midnight in an area under the curfew imposed after Hurricane Ian. While patrolling an area south of US-41, they pulled Tompkins over in a white Lincoln sedan driven for a traffic offense.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Nbc2
WINKNEWS.com

Remembering Ian victims: 73-year-old woman dies in East Naples home

Rose Marie Santangelo had her East Naples home custom-built. There are palm trees in the front yard and it’s painted pink with white accents. The Rivard Road home suffered a catastrophic storm surge. The 73-year-old was supposed to spend the rest of her life there. Instead, Santangelo was one...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

1 person seriously injured in semitruck crash on Palm Beach Blvd near LaBelle

One person was seriously injured in a Wednesday morning crash between a pickup truck and a semitruck on Palm Beach Boulevard in Hendry County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the semi was hauling concrete blocks when it struck the pickup west of Fort Denaud Road. The westbound lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard are blocked and traffic is heavily congested.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Michigan man dies from bacteria while helping in Ian recovery

Hospitals reported a spike in injuries after Ian as people started to clean up storm debris. Cuts, along with broken bones and sprains, are the most common thing they’re treating. But in one instance, a dangerous bacteria found in salt or brackish water, took the life of a man...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: Oakes Farms plans to expand market after Ian damage

Q: Tim, what’s going on at Oakes Farms. There doesn’t appear to be any activity? Given the soaring property values, it wouldn’t surprise me if Alfie sold the land. — Ted Hudgins, Naples. A: While Oakes Farms founder Alfie Oakes realizes that property values are strong,...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Phoenix

Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27 But […] The post Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy