WINKNEWS.com
Collier deputies arrest man for shooting someone after stealing iPhone
A 21-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he shot someone after stealing their cell phone. According to an arrest report, Markinson Telusnord faces charges of robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The shooting happened on Wednesday. The location of where the shooting occurred...
Duo arrested for looting on Hickory Island
LCSO along with Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two suspects for looting on Hickory Island yesterday
News4Jax.com
7 men arrested, accused of looting in Fort Myers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County Sheriff’s Office officials say they responded to two separate looting incidents, resulting in seven total arrests this week. “People who prey on others directly impacted by Hurricane Ian are the lowest form of scum,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno says. “There will absolutely be law and order in Lee County, and those who think they will commit crime are gravely mistaken.”
Florida Woman Pleads Guilty to $86-Million Magazine Scam
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Florida woman has pleaded guilty for her role in a $300 million nationwide magazine fraud scheme targeting elderly. According to court documents, 62-year-old Rhonda Moulder of Cape Coral, Florida, devised a telemarketing scheme that targeted many elderly and vulnerable adults across the United States from 2001 to 2020.
blackchronicle.com
Florida woman pleads guilty to $86M scam of elderly, vulnerable in MN
A Florida woman who’s one of 60 folks charged in a $300 million nationwide journal fraud scheme has pleaded guilty to her function, accepting duty from defrauding hundreds of Americans of $86 million of the full. Rhonda Jean Moulder, 62, of Cape Coral, was amongst these concerned in a...
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies say 7 looters arrested in Lee County
Seven people have been arrested by Lee County deputies after they say they were found looting. Five suspects from the Orlando area were arrested:. According to the sheriff’s office, they were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. Deputies said they located their white work...
WINKNEWS.com
Lely Resort woman arrested after curfew, faces drug charges
A woman from Lely Resort was arrested early Friday morning after deputies say she broke curfew while in possession of enough fentanyl to potentially kill nearly 3,000 people. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old convicted felon Stephanie Tompkins was out on bond for separate narcotics trafficking cases in the county when deputies arrested her after midnight in an area under the curfew imposed after Hurricane Ian. While patrolling an area south of US-41, they pulled Tompkins over in a white Lincoln sedan driven for a traffic offense.
wqcs.org
Operation 13 Tiers: 25 Suspects Charged, 48 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized
Florida - Thursday October 13, 2022: Federal, state and local law enforcement officials Wednesday announced multiple drug and other felony charges against of 25 suspects with links to Mexican drug cartels, as well as the seizure of 48 pounds of fentanyl, among other drugs, cash, and guns. "My narcotics unit...
WINKNEWS.com
Remembering Ian victims: 73-year-old woman dies in East Naples home
Rose Marie Santangelo had her East Naples home custom-built. There are palm trees in the front yard and it’s painted pink with white accents. The Rivard Road home suffered a catastrophic storm surge. The 73-year-old was supposed to spend the rest of her life there. Instead, Santangelo was one...
10NEWS
Sheriff: Thousands of well-being checks completed, 2 people remain missing in Lee County
FORT MYERS, Fla. — As law enforcement continues to check on residents following Hurricane Ian, the Lee County sheriff says two people are still missing after thousands of well-being checks. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in an update Friday that they have responded to 4,866 checks since Sept....
WZVN-TV
Medical examiner released names of 27 people killed by Hurricane Ian in SWFL
On Thursday, the medical examiner released the names of 27 of the 88 people in Southwest Florida who died in Hurricane Ians wrath. There are many more names and faces on the memorial wall at Centennial Park in Downtown Fort Myers that weren’t listed in this report as well.
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
floridapolitics.com
Conor Norris, Ethan Kelley: You shouldn’t need a license to be a good Samaritan
Silly occupational licensing laws strike again. After the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian, Florida will have to spend years rebuilding. But one Texas roofer was arrested for just trying to help, showing that licensing laws often just get in the way. When disasters strike, Americans come together, ignoring political and...
WINKNEWS.com
1 person seriously injured in semitruck crash on Palm Beach Blvd near LaBelle
One person was seriously injured in a Wednesday morning crash between a pickup truck and a semitruck on Palm Beach Boulevard in Hendry County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the semi was hauling concrete blocks when it struck the pickup west of Fort Denaud Road. The westbound lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard are blocked and traffic is heavily congested.
Florida man survives Hurricane Ian by hiding in refrigerator
A Florida man who survived raging flood waters during Hurricane Ian's landfall in southwest Florida considered himself lucky to be alive thanks in part to a refrigerator.
WINKNEWS.com
Water floods and brought a boat to the window of a family’s home
A man caught a boat on camera floating up to the window of his home during the storm surge. TJ Ferguson said he watched the boat travel across the canal in his neighborhood and land right outside the window of his home, for 10 hours the boat bounced up against his window.
WINKNEWS.com
Michigan man dies from bacteria while helping in Ian recovery
Hospitals reported a spike in injuries after Ian as people started to clean up storm debris. Cuts, along with broken bones and sprains, are the most common thing they’re treating. But in one instance, a dangerous bacteria found in salt or brackish water, took the life of a man...
Winning ticket for Mega Millions $494 million jackpot sold in Florida
Two people have won the jackpot from Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the Mega Millions website.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Oakes Farms plans to expand market after Ian damage
Q: Tim, what’s going on at Oakes Farms. There doesn’t appear to be any activity? Given the soaring property values, it wouldn’t surprise me if Alfie sold the land. — Ted Hudgins, Naples. A: While Oakes Farms founder Alfie Oakes realizes that property values are strong,...
Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27 But […] The post Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
