Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance ManipulationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Families of Dallas Serial Killer's Victims Give Impact StatementsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Highland Park ISD Superintendent Calls it Quits Becoming the Latest North Texas School Leader to QuitLarry LeaseHighland Park, TX
Dallas Mavericks Unveiling Dirk Nowitzki Christmas DayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Wrong-Way Driver Went 14 Miles On Texas Highway Before Getting Caught
Troopers caught her on wrong-way alert system.
Alert system catches wrong-way driver who went 14 miles on Dallas North Tollway, DPS says
DALLAS — A wrong-way driver went 14 miles on the Dallas North Tollway early Friday morning before she was arrested by troopers who caught her on a wrong-way alert system, officials said. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, and no one was injured. The driver got...
fox4news.com
Multiple people critically injured in Haltom City crash
HALTOM CITY, Texas - Crews are on scene of a crash in Haltom City that left multiple people with critical injuries Saturday afternoon. According to MedStar, the wreck happened on the service road of eastbound Airport Freeway. Haltom City Fire Department and MedStar crews responded to the scene, where there...
McKinney police amp up speed limit enforcement on SH 121
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're driving through McKinney, you might notice officers out on the road enforcing the speed limit. Their area of focus is State Highway 121 from Highway 75 to Custer Road. Over the past two days, officers have issued 60 speeding tickets. Many drivers are going over 100 mph. "I take my daughter to daycare in Plano every morning," Luth Wende said. "I leave at 7:30 like clockwork and I've seen them up and down 121 parked.. posted up."McKinney police say this comes after three months of receiving numerous complaints about cars speeding and even racing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Man caught in multi-county pursuit
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called at 5:45 p.m. Thursday to assist Milford Police with a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop. Milford PD lost sight of the vehicle in the CR-4359 area of Hill County. Deputies responding to the area found the vehicle going north on CR-4358.
blackchronicle.com
Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano killed: Woman charged
DALLAS — A 31-year-old girl faces a cost of intoxication manslaughter within the wrong-way crash loss of life of a Dallas police officer, police officers introduced Friday. Mayra Rebollar was named because the suspect, in line with a police news launch. Officer Jacob Arellano died within the wrong-way crash,...
State Fair of Texas closes an hour early after false shooting scare on Friday, officials say
DALLAS — The State of Fair of Texas closed an hour early Friday night due to fairgoers trying to "create chaos" and crowds fearing that shots had been fired on the fairgrounds, officials say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to Fair Park after a large crowd...
fox4news.com
Search for hit-and-run drivers who hit elderly man pushing wheelchair in Lewisville
LEWISVILLE, Texas - Lewisville police are looking for two drivers who took off after hitting an elderly man who was pushing a wheelchair across the street on Wednesday. The vehicles were traveling east on Lake Park Road, not far from I-35E, when both cars hit 73-year-old M.T. Daniels. Both vehicles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blackchronicle.com
Plane from Snyder makes emergency landing on W. Kiest Blvd
DALLAS — A small airplane en path to Dallas Executive Airport made an emergency landing on West Kiest Boulevard simply earlier than 3 p.m. Saturday, bringing an finish to its flight about two miles northwest of its supposed remaining vacation spot within the Redbird neighborhood of Oak Cliff. According...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sister Makes Plea as Dallas Road Rage Victim Fights for Life
Gabriel Zamora, 14, is still in the hospital nearly three weeks after he was the victim of an apparent road rage shooting. "So we decided to speak on what happened to Gabriel to get justice for him," said older sister Natalie Zamora. Gabriel was a passenger in a family vehicle...
wbap.com
A Better Way to Handle Road Rage
DALLAS MORNING NEWS – (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas Police now report 17 road-rage related homicides since just 2021. With road rage becoming more common and dangerous across North Texas and nationwide, University of Texas psychology professor Art Markman weighs in on the best ways to stay away from trouble if it finds you while on roadways.
Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas street after striking powerline
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A plane made an emergency landing on a Dallas road today after having engine issues, forcing police to close the street as officials worked to resolve the situation.According to the FAA, a DA-62 model plane landed on Kiest Blvd about two miles northwest of Dallas Executive Airport at about 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. The plane was en route to Executive Airport from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas.Dallas police confirmed they were blocking streets between Dan Morton and Duncanville on Kiest Blvd.The pilot had apparently experienced engine problems and struck a powerline and road sign before landing on the street. Dallas Fire Rescue officials said there was minimal damage caused by the landing and that the two people in the plane when it landed, who are husband and wife, were both unharmed.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
Dallas man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for supplying heroin in Plano overdose
A Dallas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug violations related to a 2019 overdose that took place in Plano. The sentencing took place in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Jose Antonio Carreto, 31, was convicted by a jury on June 1,...
Motorcyclist killed in Watauga crash has now been identified
A Watauga motorcycle crash victim who died Wednesday has now been identified. The crash was on northbound Denton Highway near North Tarrant Parkway where a motorcycle and an SUV had collided.
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
Grapevine takes over Persimmons Bar & Grill; Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 7-13. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. McKinney. Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart...
Dallas Observer
One of the Suppliers in Plano Heroin Overdose Case Gets Three Decades in Federal Prison
It all started a little more than two years ago after a minor nearly died from a heroin overdose, and it ended Thursday with a 30-year sentence in a federal prison for supplying the heroin that eventually led to the medical emergency. On Thursday, U.S. Judge Sean D. Jordan in...
Midland police officer arrested in Tarrant County
MIDLAND, Texas — An officer with the Midland Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Tarrant County on Saturday. According to an MPD spokesperson, the arrest was for assault family violence against an adult family member of the officer. An internal investigation is now...
fox4news.com
Allen High School teacher on leave while under investigation
ALLEN, Texas - A teacher in Allen, in Collin County, is accused of having an inappropriate communication with a student. The Allen Independent School District told parents it placed the Allen High School teacher on administrative leave as it investigates the claims. Police are also looking into the case, but...
Arlington roommates shoot each other in gunbattle
Two men said to be roommates are in an Arlington hospital following a gun-battle in their shared unit at the Stratton Apartments, a complex near Abram and Highway 360.
Comments / 0