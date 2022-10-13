Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
Jacob deGrom could be wooed by this American League team in MLB free agency
2022 MLB free agency figures to have a very deep starting pitcher market, and the guy who will likely headline that market is New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. deGrom can opt out of his current deal with the Mets this offseason, and seems likely to do so. With him hitting the free agent market, there figures to be a plethora of teams trying to steal him away from the Mets.
batterypower.com
Brian Snitker on Spencer Strider, Braves’ offensive struggles
After a tough loss in Game 3 of the NLDS, the Atlanta Braves will have to pick up the pieces quickly before facing a must-win situation Saturday. Atlanta rolled the dice going with Spencer Strider who was electric early before seeing a significant velocity drop during the third inning while the Phillies put up six runs.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to insane in-the-park playoff home run
When October rolls around in Major League Baseball, any sort of home run will understandably get some attention around the nation. But when the Philadelphia Phillies took on the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series on Saturday afternoon, an inside-the-park home run from Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto stole the show.
NBC Sports
Phillies tap '08 World Series champ for Game 3 first pitch
When the Phillies play their first home postseason game in 11 years, a familiar face will be the one throwing the first pitch. The Flyin' Hawaiian Shane Victorino, an absolute fan-favorite member of the 2008 World Series team who spent eight seasons in Philly from 2005 to 2012, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Friday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park ahead of Game 3 of the Phils' NLDS series vs. the Braves.
Braves’ Matt Olson made excellent use of Game 2 rain delay
Game 2 of the NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was delayed by nearly three hours due to bad weather. That was not all bad news for one of Atlanta’s key players, who made excellent use of the unexpected downtime. Braves first baseman Matt Olson admitted after...
Yardbarker
New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Addresses Joe Musgrove Situation
NEW YORK - No regrets from the skipper. Mets manager Buck Showalter has drawn a significant amount of criticism for having the umpires check San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove for a banned substance during New York's Wild Card elimination loss on Sunday night. However, despite all the noise,...
Yardbarker
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Georgetown Guard
As the preseason began winding down, the Philadelphia 76ers made several signings and cuts over the last week. On Thursday night, the trend continued as the Sixers signed former Georgetown guard Aminu Mohammed, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac. The Mohammed signing comes after the Sixers waived former Atlanta Hawks...
