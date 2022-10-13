ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Jacob deGrom could be wooed by this American League team in MLB free agency

2022 MLB free agency figures to have a very deep starting pitcher market, and the guy who will likely headline that market is New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. deGrom can opt out of his current deal with the Mets this offseason, and seems likely to do so. With him hitting the free agent market, there figures to be a plethora of teams trying to steal him away from the Mets.
QUEENS, NY
batterypower.com

Brian Snitker on Spencer Strider, Braves' offensive struggles

After a tough loss in Game 3 of the NLDS, the Atlanta Braves will have to pick up the pieces quickly before facing a must-win situation Saturday. Atlanta rolled the dice going with Spencer Strider who was electric early before seeing a significant velocity drop during the third inning while the Phillies put up six runs.
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to insane in-the-park playoff home run

When October rolls around in Major League Baseball, any sort of home run will understandably get some attention around the nation. But when the Philadelphia Phillies took on the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series on Saturday afternoon, an inside-the-park home run from Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto stole the show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies tap '08 World Series champ for Game 3 first pitch

When the Phillies play their first home postseason game in 11 years, a familiar face will be the one throwing the first pitch. The Flyin' Hawaiian Shane Victorino, an absolute fan-favorite member of the 2008 World Series team who spent eight seasons in Philly from 2005 to 2012, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Friday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park ahead of Game 3 of the Phils' NLDS series vs. the Braves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Addresses Joe Musgrove Situation

NEW YORK - No regrets from the skipper. Mets manager Buck Showalter has drawn a significant amount of criticism for having the umpires check San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove for a banned substance during New York's Wild Card elimination loss on Sunday night. However, despite all the noise,...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Georgetown Guard

As the preseason began winding down, the Philadelphia 76ers made several signings and cuts over the last week. On Thursday night, the trend continued as the Sixers signed former Georgetown guard Aminu Mohammed, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac. The Mohammed signing comes after the Sixers waived former Atlanta Hawks...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

