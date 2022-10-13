Read full article on original website
Noem receives a ‘C’ in tax and spending Biennial Fiscal Report
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The CATO Institute’s Governor Report Card rates U.S. governors on their tax and spending records, and Gov. Kristi Noem received a “C.”. The CATO Institute is considered a libertarian think tank, “Our mission is to originate, disseminate, and advance solutions based...
South Dakota voter poll shows recreational marijuana projections too close to call
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Five hundred sixty-five registered South Dakota voters answered questions about their thoughts on recreational marijuana and their plans to vote on November 8th. The SDSU Poll findings, released in part by David Wiltse, Associate Professor of Political Science, reveal that the results on Initiated...
Band director named 2023 South Dakota Teacher of the Year
FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson announced the 2023 South Dakota Teacher of the Year at a banquet at the Drifters Event Center. A statewide panel of educators selected a band director in the Deuel School District who teaches grades 5 through 12, Alyssa Cassels, as the 2023 South Dakota Teacher of the Year. She strives to instill a sense of personal responsibility in her students and uses community engagement to promote school pride in the band program. Cassels was among five regional finalists, according to a press release from the Department of Education.
Hunters from across the country gather for pheasant opener
GREGORY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s opener weekend for pheasant hunting and hunters from across the country are here in South Dakota to experience it. This is largely due to the number of wild birds and open spaces the state has. In addition, many hunters travel for the experience.
Avera Medical Minute: Becoming a responsible patient
Police: South Dakota schools targeted in round of 'swatting calls'. Multiple police departments across South Dakota received a round of "swatting calls" Thursday morning. A caller claimed an active shooter threatened local high schools as a hoax to draw a large police presence.
Free trick or treating event at Lake Lorraine
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Halloween at Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls takes place Saturday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. The Lake Lorraine Community Director, Amy Smolik, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the fun behind the event.
Police: Multiple South Dakota schools targeted in round of ‘swatting calls’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple police departments across South Dakota received a round of “swatting calls” Thursday morning. A caller claimed an active shooter threatened local high schools as a hoax to draw a large police presence. Officers responded to the Mitchell Senior High School,...
An inside look at Amazon's new fulfillment center in Sioux Falls
Avera Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Post explained three things we can do to be responsible patients.
Hydro Pledges $150,000 toward construction of First Dakota Soccer Park
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton Youth Soccer Association (YYSA) announced a $150,000 pledge from Hydro toward the First Dakota Soccer Park. Hydro will be a named field sponsor at the park. “This project is about building better futures for our kids, and that is something all of...
Upcoming pheasant season looking promising for hunters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- With pheasant season beginning on Saturday, hunters are flocking to the region and the biggest question is how the season will play out?. The weather as of late has been very dry with little to no rainfall along with a mix of warm and chilly temperatures, but pheasant hunters shouldn’t be too concerned about that.
Sanford Health hosts Boo to the Flu events
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several Sanford Health clinics in Sioux Falls and Harrisburg will hold vaccine events throughout the month of October so that families can say boo to the flu. Flu shots and pediatric COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the clinics. According to a press...
Someone You Should Know: Running a commercial garden for 45 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jan Sanderson spends a lot of time driving around, seeing how things are growing. “Everyday is new and different. You go out and look at the garden and say ‘I swear this couldn’t have happened overnight.’” said Jan. He...
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 8 (10-14-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the playoffs draw near our ninth installment of Football Friday may have been the season’s best yet with primetime matchups, unbelievable plays and a wild finish in Elkton!. Click on the video viewer for all the results, action and FUN from...
Another windy day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have multiple wind and fire alerts across our region lasting through the rest of today including Red Flag Warnings, High Wind Warnings, and Wind Advisories. Thursday is setting up to be another cool and windy day across the region. Wind gusts will...
Lincoln Boys and Brandon Valley Girls win the Metro Cross Country Meet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Boys won the Metro Conference Cross Country meet Thursday afternoon at Yankton Trails by 13 points ovr Brandon Valley. Cashton Johnson of Harrisburg was the fastest runner with a time of 16:09.88 in the 5k. Jack Castelli of O’Gorman was second almost 23 seconds behind the winner. Mikah Peters of Brandon Valley was 3rd in 16:38.58.
ROCK SOLID! SDSU rallies to defeat NDSU and keep Dakota Marker
FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - It had been ages since South Dakota State had won consecutive football games in Fargo against North Dakota State. 1948 and 1950 to be precise. Naturally it took a comeback for the ages to get it done more than 70 years later!. Down 21-7...
The Empire Mall to host annual Mall-O-Ween event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall announced it would host its annual spooktacular event, Mall-O-Ween, for local trick-or-treaters and their families on Monday, Oct. 31. The Empire Mall celebrates Halloween with its yearly Mall-O-Ween event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Children of all ages are...
SDSU travels to Fargo for Dakota Marker game and #1 ranking in the F-C-S
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In 18 games the Dakota Marker has seen everything from future pros to ESPN’s College Gameday. “Practice during NDSU week is always a little bit more intense. People are always hitting a little bit harder than they probably should be.” SDSU Senior Defensive Lineman Reece Winkelman says.
Police: Suspect crashes into Sioux Falls patrol car ending a high-speed chase
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported that a suspect crashed into a patrol vehicle, led a high-speed chase, and was then arrested without incident. Authorities say the attempted traffic stop began on the west side of Sioux Falls Thursday afternoon. The suspect crashed into the patrol vehicle before leading a multi-agency pursuit through the city. Eventually, the suspect crashed on the northeast side of Sioux Falls and fled officers on foot. Authorities believe the suspect is a parole absconder.
Slumping Coyotes fall at Illinois State
NORMAL, IL (Dakota News Now) - Illinois State tight end Tanner Taula caught a 2-yard touchdown pass near the end of the third quarter to give the Redbirds the lead and that score held in a 12-10 victory against South Dakota Saturday at Hancock Stadium. The Coyotes (1-5, 0-3 MVFC)...
