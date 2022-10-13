FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson announced the 2023 South Dakota Teacher of the Year at a banquet at the Drifters Event Center. A statewide panel of educators selected a band director in the Deuel School District who teaches grades 5 through 12, Alyssa Cassels, as the 2023 South Dakota Teacher of the Year. She strives to instill a sense of personal responsibility in her students and uses community engagement to promote school pride in the band program. Cassels was among five regional finalists, according to a press release from the Department of Education.

