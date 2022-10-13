Read full article on original website
18-year-old arrested for 3 Midtown robberies, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old was arrested for 3 separate robberies in Midtown, over the course of 3 days. On Oct. 9 at approximately 3 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a robbery on Young Avenue, off East Parkway South. Two people were walking on Young Avenue...
actionnews5.com
1 person injured from shooting in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
desotocountynews.com
Police investigate shooting at a Southaven restaurant
Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.
actionnews5.com
1 dead after shooting in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Binghampton. MPD said one person was found dead on Mimosa Avenue. There is no known suspect information at this time.
localmemphis.com
Midtown man, fiancée held at gunpoint during string of robberies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for three more suspects in a string of robberies that terrorized Midtowners for days. One victim who was held at gunpoint is speaking out. Zachary Stuart, who was robbed Sunday, is beyond grateful. "I got punched in the back of the head...
Man hits girlfriend, breaks 5-month-old dog’s leg, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man slaps his girlfriend and drops a five-month-old dog onto a concrete walkway. On Oct. 9 at approximately 8 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a domestic disturbance call at Hamlet Condos in Fox Meadows. The caller said that both she and her...
17 guns, hundreds of bottled pills, marijuana found in house search, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested on drug and gun charges during a house search. On Oct. 13 at approximately 8:30 AM, Memphis Police executed a search warrant at a house on Clearpool Circle Road, off Lamar Avenue. When officers arrived, Michael Fleming was arrested at the front...
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Suspect running from shooting in broad daylight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released a video they hope will help them will help identify the man responsible for a shooting in a North Memphis neighborhood. MPD has not identified the victim but said they got into a fight with the suspect right before the shooting in the 1600 block of Oakwood Monday afternoon. […]
actionnews5.com
MPD searching for armed suspect in dollar store robbery, neighbors say store no longer safe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a Hickory Hill Family Dollar store at gunpoint on Wednesday. Police say that just before 1 p.m., the suspect, armed with a rifle, demanded cash from the register along with Newport cigarettes. Once officers arrived,...
Man charged in Hickory Hill gas station shootout
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after a shootout at a gas station in Hickory Hill. Jadon Robinson, 20, is facing reckless endangerment and vandalism charges. Memphis Police say shots were fired at the BP gas station on Riverdale Road near East Raines Road on August 9. According to police, a […]
1 dead, 5 others injured after crash in southeast Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and five others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash at Kirby Parkway and Raines Road. The crash happened Friday around 10 a.m.. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other five injured were...
actionnews5.com
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian injured, man detained after crash in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital and a man is detained after a crash in Frayser Thursday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Range Line Road and Orman. The woman was rushed to the hospital but her condition is unknown.
Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting
Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson.
actionnews5.com
10-year-old among 3 victims in deadly northeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 10-year-old and an adult are dead after an overnight shooting in northeast Memphis. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 1:42 a.m. Thursday on Dokkum Drive. One adult was pronounced dead on the scene. A 10-year-old was rushed to the hospital but...
