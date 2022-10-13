Read full article on original website
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
coloradopolitics.com
Nikki Haley endorses Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado US Senate race
Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday formally endorsed Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's U.S. Senate race. "Joe O’Dea is a no-nonsense small business owner who will fight inflation, defend our borders, protect kids’ education, and will be tough on crime," Haley said in a statement provided to Colorado Politics. "Coloradans need a strong voice in D.C. who will vote against Biden's reckless agenda. I’m proud to endorse his run for Senate.”
Biden declares new national monument that will likely be funded by fossil fuel revenues
President Biden announced the creation of a new national monument Wednesday even as he continues to chip away at fossil fuel production, a major source of federal conservation funding. The president traveled to Leadville, Colorado, to formally establish the Camp Hale – Continental Divide National Monument as part of his...
Behind the scenes of President Biden’s visit to Eagle County
It’s not every day that the president pays a visit to Eagle County. While Joe Biden’s whirlwind trip from the airport in Gypsum up to Camp Hale via motorcade and then back onto Air Force One before flying off to California brought the Secret Service, White House staff and numerous people to town from Washington D.C., it was also made possible thanks to the coordination of many local individuals, businesses, agencies and organizations.
eenews.net
Republicans urge Biden to pass on Colo. monument
This story was updated at 5:25 p.m. EDT. A group of 11 House Republicans on Friday pressured President Joe Biden to reject a request by Colorado’s Democratic senators to create a new national monument in the Rocky Mountains. In a letter to Biden, the lawmakers said that establishing the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in "ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic" -- warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk. The...
Washington Examiner
Romney acts wrongly with his inaction in Utah Senate race
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is ill-serving his party, his state, and his nation by staying neutral in the race for Utah’s other Senate seat. The incumbent is the thoughtful and solidly conservative Republican Mike Lee, a Reaganite constitutional scholar who clerked for superstar Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The challenger is shape-shifting “independent” Evan McMullin, who has the official endorsement of the Utah Democratic Party.
Just 9 House Republicans broke ranks to vote for a bill from Liz Cheney and House Democrats that aims to prevent another January 6. All of them are retiring.
"It's always been this way. So why change it?" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Insider of her vote against a bill to reform the Electoral Count Act.
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
Republican Who Lost to Boebert in Primary Backs Her Democratic Challenger
A Republican state legislator who mounted an unsuccessful primary challenge to Representative Lauren Boebert is now supporting Democrat Adam Frisch, saying he's "more interested in representing the district than being a celebrity." Colorado state Senator Don Coram on Wednesday endorsed Frisch against Boebert, who has drawn headlines for controversial comments...
Cheney says GOP leaders are treating Trump like a ‘king’ by defending him in Mar-a-Lago probe
WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump and his allies Monday, accusing Republican leaders of treating the former president like a “king” by defending him at every turn in a federal investigation into classified documents stored at his Florida estate. “Those who...
AOL Corp
Cheney knocks ‘growing Putin wing of the Republican Party’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Wednesday criticized her party for what she sees as a growing sector of the GOP that supports Russian President Vladimir Putin as he wages his attacks on Ukraine. “You know, the Republican Party is the party of Reagan, the party that essentially won the Cold...
Fourteen members of Republican Senate candidate’s family endorse his opponent in critical Nevada race
Republican Adam Laxalt is locked in a competitive race against incumbent Democratic Sen Catherine Cortez Masto in a contest that could determine which party controls the US Senate in January. But if Mr Laxalt wants to win, he’ll have to do so without the support of a number of members...
thecentersquare.com
Biden uses Antiquities Act to establish new national monument in Colorado
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden signed a proclamation on Wednesday that establishes Colorado’s Camp Hale as a national monument. The Camp Hale – Continental Divide National Monument marks Biden’s first use of the U.S. Antiquities Act to establish a new national monument. Camp Hale was a training facility for the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division during World War II, and the division’s veterans played an influential role in establishing the state’s ski industry.
President Biden designates Camp Hale as national monument
(EAGLE COUNTY, Colo.) — A World War II era military site, once called “Camp Hell” by veterans who faced high altitudes and harsh terrain in Colorado’s snowy mountains became The Camp Hale Continental Divide National Monument on Wednesday, Oct. 12. “Senator Michael Bennet made this finally...
'Help Me': Mike Lee Begs Mitt Romney For An Endorsement
Sen. Mike Lee implored his fellow Utah Republican senator Mitt Romney for an endorsement on Wednesday amid a tighter-than-expected challenge from independent candidate Evan McMullin. “Please get on board, help me win reelection. Help us do that. You can get your entire family to donate to me,” Lee said of...
iheart.com
Perry Pendley Talks Biden's CO Trip, Democratic Land Grab in Western CO
Perry Pendley is the former Acting Director of the Federal Bureau of Land Management. We'll discuss Joe Biden's trip to CO yesterday where he (with Sen Bennet tagging along) designated nearly 54,000 acres of western Colorado as the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. In short, Democrats couldn't pass a bill so Biden is abusing presidential authority to appease anti-energy radical environmentalists.
NBC News
Colorado and Utah top list of competitive Senate races with biggest ad spending changes
With the control of the Senate on the line and Election Day nearing, Republican and Democratic groups and candidates are starting to pump greater sums of cash into key battleground states. The battleground map has been clear for months, but tracking changes in ad spending is one way to see...
Biden designates new national monument to kick off 4-day swing through Western states
President Joe Biden arrived in Colorado on Wednesday as part of a four-day trip that includes stops in California and Oregon as he looks to promote his domestic policy agenda less than four weeks before the midterm elections. Shortly after arriving, Biden made his first national monument designation by signing...
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney says she'll leave GOP if Trump is party's 2024 nominee
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) pledged to renounce the GOP and leave the party altogether if former President Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president in 2024. Cheney made the comments while speaking to Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith as part of an event at the paper’s annual festival on Saturday after being asked if she would remain a Republican regardless of what happens in the 2024 presidential election. The Wyoming lawmaker, a lifelong conservative, was ousted by a double-digit margin last month by a Trump-backed challenger in her House GOP primary. Her loss came after Republican voters and operatives soured on her anti-Trump stance, which arose over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and escalated into a bitter GOP feud.
