Alton readies for iconic Halloween parade
ALTON — The city’s 105th Halloween Parade is only two weeks away and excitement is building. Oftentimes the Alton Halloween Parade has boasted more than 60 floats and/or participants. This year's parade starts at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. This year the parade is starting a half-hour earlier...
Redbird banners decorate Alton
ALTON – If you take a trip through Alton, you will now notice pictures of Alton athletes decorating various light poles, thanks to the Alton Athletic Association (AAA). In July AAA President Madeline Eades and AAA member Craig Lombardi sought the Alton City Council's blessing for the Alton Redbird Beautification Diversity Project in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club of Alton.
Right people, right places save Hardin man's life
HARDIN — Scott Quiller of Hardin wouldn’t be around today if it weren’t for the right people in the right places at the right times. “If those individuals hadn’t have been everywhere that they were, the outcome would not have been as good,” the 52-year-old Quiller said. “I don’t think that it was actually my time to go.”
Police beat for Saturday, Oct. 15
The following are being sought on arrest warrants, according to various sheriff’s departments. The addresses listed are the last known addresses provided by the warrants and may be outdated. • William L. Nelson, 46, address unknown, is being sought on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in...
Electric supply rates likely to triple for Jacksonville at start of year
Jacksonville residents should prepare to welcome 2023 with electrical supply charges that will almost triple what they are paying for electricity now. City Clerk Skip Bradshaw told City Council this week the city had received only one bid, from Homefield Energy, for its electrical aggregation program. The new negotiated rate went to 0.1222 cents per kilowatt hour, from 0.0439 cents.
Property tax panel takes small step
EDWARDSVILLE – A Madison County Board committee looking into placing a referendum on a future ballot regarding a Property Tax Extension Limitation Law, or PTELL, took some small steps forward at a meeting Tuesday, but still has a long way to go. The committee, established in June after a...
Two indicted in separate murder cases
EDWARDSVILLE – Two people, including a Granite City teen, have been indicted for first-degree murder by a Madison County grand jury. Russean K. Hollis, 16, of Granite City, was indicted Oct. 13 on two counts of first-degree murder, a Class M felony; two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons, both Class 4 felonies in the fatal shooting of Clifford Tashay Mathis, 42, of Granite City.
