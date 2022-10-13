Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Jordan Poole, Warriors Finalizing Four-Year, $140M Extension, Per Agents
Agents: Poole, Warriors finalizing four-year, $140M extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Jordan Poole and the Warriors are closing a massive new deal. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski cited Poole's agents, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, in reporting Saturday morning that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the team.
NBC Miami
Gordon Hayward's Haircut Raises Eyebrows Ahead of NBA Season Opener
Gordon Hayward’s haircut has people talking. The Hornets forward shaved the side of his head and seems to be taking a more disheveled take on his signature swoop. Hayward first debuted the cut on Sept. 26, the first report date for NBA veterans. Fortunately for the 32-year-old, he was...
NBC Miami
Most Expensive NBA 2022-23 Regular-Season Tickets
Most expensive NBA 2022 regular-season tickets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. We are just days away from another heated NBA season. Basketball fans are so hyped to get back into the action that NBA tickets have made a huge, 65% jump in sales in the past year, anchored by two teams in each New York and Los Angeles, according to StubHub’s Adam Budelli.
