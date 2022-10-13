Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola police seeking woman wanted for alleged kidnapping
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Police in Pensacola said they are looking for a woman wanted in regarding a kidnapping that occurred Saturday night. Officers are also trying to locate witnesses. Twenty-two-year-old Alyanna Gulley is wanted for a kidnapping that occurred around shortly before 9 p.m. at 6115 N. Davis Hwy....
Boyfriend allegedly stabs, strangles girlfriend: Mobile Police search for suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who they claim stabbed and strangled his girlfriend early Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Police said they responded to University Hospital Thursday, Oct. 13 at around 1:00 a.m. in reference to one stabbed. Through an investigation, officers learned […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Cody Dearman accused in another stabbing off DIP
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect is facing even more charges after Mobile police say he’s responsible for another assault. On Oct. 13, the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force took Cody Dearman into custody. Police said Dearman stabbed another man off Dauphin Island Parkway. The victim...
Man charged for allegedly stabbing 2 people in 1 week: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was charged in connection to two separate stabbings, both of which happened within a week, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. Cody Dearman was identified as the suspect in two stabbings. The first stabbing happened Friday, Oct. 7 at around 1:31 p.m. Mobile Police […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Juvenile charged as an adult in shooting death
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has release a statement regarding a shooting that happened in Bay Minette Friday night. “On October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting.
Teen charged as adult for allegedly shooting and killing 22-year-old
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teen charged with reckless manslaughter was taken to Baldwin County Connections Center after deputies said the teen “was acting recklessly with a rifle” and shot and killed a 22-year-old Friday night, according to a release from Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and EMS responded to the 4200 block of […]
utv44.com
Juvenile booked in fatal Bay Minette shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, on October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting. Once on scene, deputies located a 22-year-old victim who...
Lucedale Police warn of potential fentanyl exposure from found cash
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Lucedale Police Department is warning of the risks of fentanyl exposure, especially on found money. Police say a folded $50 bill was turned into the department Wednesday after being found in a parking lot. Officers tested the bill and preliminary results indicated that it contained traces of fentanyl. “The Lucedale […]
WLOX
Victim identified following fatal Gautier shooting
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Gautier after being found dead on Thursday. Stephens was found on the property of a vacant house on Parkdale Drive around 4 p.m. after a neighbor of the home called police to report a possible death.
‘Bonnie & Clyde’: Couple goes on crime-spree that ends in deadly shooting in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s what media outlets deemed the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” — a Missouri couple committing crimes across multiple states. When they were found in Florida, gunfire was exchanged, leading to a deadly ending for one of the pair. This is the story of Blake Fitzgerald and Brittany Harper. WKRG News 5 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes swears in first police squad
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - History was made in Semmes as the city sworn in its first squad of police officers Friday. The public attended the swearing-in ceremony at Semmes Honor Park for the ceremony. The news officers include Sgt. Laun Duke Bagsby, Officer Michael Anderson, Officer Alex Cook and Officer...
WALA-TV FOX10
Tampa man sentenced to more than seven years for bank fraud scheme in Baldwin
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Tampa man will do more than seven years in prison for scheme to commit bank fraud with stolen and counterfeit checks. Tyre Dayshawn Crawford, 30, pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. The charges stem from a traffic...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Victim shoots 2 teens who tried to rob him
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pair of teens tried to rob someone Friday afternoon and ended up getting shot in the process, according to the Mobile Police Department. Investigators said two unknown subjects, later identified as 18-year-old Marcus Kennedy and 19-year-old Jashawn Thomas, went to a home on Marengo Drive to buy an item. Instead, they tried to rob the victim, who pulled out a gun and shot both teens, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Two Mobile murder defendants plead guilty to assault
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men scheduled to go on trial for murder this week instead pleaded guilty to lesser charges. Markell Durrell Moore, 35, and David Dierre McCovery, 36, have pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in connection with a fatal beating on Dawes Road in 2017 and left the victim with a fractured rib and a brain aneurism. He later died from his injuries.
Prichard police looking for teen runaway, possibly driving car
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are asking for publics help in locating a missing teenager. Symoria Brown, 14, ran away from home in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, according to officials. It is unknown what Symoria could have been wearing when she left home. Officials said she may […]
Person arrives at Fire Station with stab wound: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person arrived at a fire station with a stab wound. Police were called Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Mobile Fire Department station No. 20 off Dauphin Island Parkway. A person came to the fire station after being stabbed. According to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: 2 arrested after short chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested two people after responding to a shots fired call just after 11 p.m. Thursday. The Mobile Police Department said that when officers arrived at Barrington Park Apartments at 442 Cottage Hill Road, in referend to shots fired, they saw a car in the parking lot trying to drive away. After officers activated their lights and sirens, the vehicle crashed in front of the apartment complex, according to authorities.
New Mobile police officers get their first patrol cars
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s an exciting day for the newest recruits for the Mobile Police Department. After weeks of intense training, 19 of the newest members of the police force are celebrating by driving around in their police cars for the very first time. Chief of Police Paul Prine said this is an exciting […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Candlelight vigil held for nightclub shooting victim
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A nightclub shooting last month is now a murder investigation. According to Mobile Police, Derrick Shavers was shot inside Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road. He died from his injuries on Saturday. MPD has not identified the shooter or any suspects. The family came together Thursday for...
mobilebaymag.com
Ask McGehee: What are the details of the marker concerning a lynching in Mobile?
At roughly 1:15 a.m. on the morning of January 23, 1909, a group of two dozen armed, masked men strolled into what was then called the New Jail at 104 Church Street and held a gun on a deputy to obtain the keys to the cells. A prisoner was taken by force out onto the street and dragged west. He was then shot three times and his corpse was left hanging from a tree opposite the city’s oldest Episcopal church.
