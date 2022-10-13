Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 100 cats in 3 weeks
In the past three weeks, three large-scale operations were conducted that resulted in dozens of rescues. The operations have left Animal rights league with over 100 cats.
KCCI.com
Des Moines marathon runner gives back to America's heroes with every run
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is getting ready for a special run at Sunday's IMT marathon. Brian Webb suffered a brain injury 25 years ago and had a long recovery process. Since recovering, Webb says he ran seven full marathons and 27 half marathons. Now he's giving back to America's heroes with every run. He hopes his story encourages wounded warriors with similar injuries.
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson's Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City's downtown.
who13.com
Hello: Jeriann Ritter
WHO 13’s Jeriann Ritter joins the Friday fun and shares details about the 24th Annual JDRF Hope Gala. It’s Saturday, October 22nd at Iowa Events Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
KCCI.com
Children, parents get blown over in pumpkin patch bounce house
CUMMING, Iowa — Chase Feldmann went along as a chaperone Thursday morning when his son’s field trip took an unexpected turn. The kids were on a bounce house at a pumpkin patch when a gust of wind flipped it over. The wind carried children and even a few parents with it.
desmoinesparent.com
5 Best Hot Chocolate Spots in Des Moines, Iowa
The beginning of fall and winter means it’s time to get cozy and relax with your favorite hot chocolate. Hot chocolate is easily a special treat and there are many places in Des Moines, Iowa where chocolate lovers can grab a warm cup of goodness. Many local restaurants or the local coffee shop can whip up this signature drink, but where is the best place?
KCCI.com
Catering business owner starts nonprofit to feed DSM kids
DES MOINES, Iowa — For many kids across the country, their most balanced or only meals come from school. After the school bell rings, it's up to their families, who may not have a lot of food at home. A Des Moines woman known for her catering business, Hot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
KCCI.com
MISSING: Des Moines police are looking for 9-year-old boy
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are requesting the community’s assistance with locating a missing boy Saturday night. According to police, 9-year-old Miko Shangab was last seen in the area of 13th and Clark streets. Officers say they were contacted at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday when Miko did not return home.
Mother says toddler was given wrong dose of painkiller due to network outage at Iowa hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has dealt with a systemwide network outage after it’s information technology supplier was possibly targeted in a cyber attack. A mother says the lack of computers put her three-year-old son in danger under their care. Kelley Parsi said she checked her son Jay into MercyOne in Des Moines for dehydration […]
Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal
An Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family.Along the way, any remnants of a once-formidable alliance between women at the vanguard of far-right activism went up in flames.Kimberly Reicks, the 39-year-old who founded the controversial activist group Iowa Mama Bears, was arrested on Friday morning on seven misdemeanor charges after allegedly making at least two calls to the Department of Human Resources against the family...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Not enough mountain lions in Iowa to produce breeding population, experts say
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — Seeing a mountain lion in Iowa is rarer than being struck by lightning. Recently a mountain lion was spotted in Warren County, between St. Charles and New Virginia. The Department of Natural Resources said the animal may have come from Wyoming, Nebraska or South Dakota.
who13.com
Two pets die in southside Des Moines house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A pet dog and cat passed away in a house fire on the south side of Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. The Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a house on fire around 12 p.m. in the 900 block of McKinley Ave. When firefighters arrived they discovered flames and smoke coming from the back of the house.
who13.com
Former Drake University star quarterback to be honored in new documentary
DES MOINES, Iowa — A former star quarterback, known for his athletic and academic talent, at Drake University will have his story told in a new documentary on Iowa PBS later this month. A lot of Iowans remember Johnny Bright as the star Bulldogs quarterback from the late 1940s...
iheart.com
Des Moines Program Chewing Thru Condemned Buildings
(Des Moines, IA) -- A City of Des Moines program called "Blitz on Blight" has removed its 100th condemned structure. The neighborhood revitalization effort began three years ago, but was interrupted by the pandemic and a court backlog. It has since started up again and is working its way thru abandoned structures. The program is funded by $2.5 million in Local Option Sales Tax revenue.
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
KCCI.com
Police: Des Moines woman fired gun inside a home with kids in the same house
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman accused of firing a gun inside a home with children in the house now faces child endangerment charges. Lizmarie Quiles is also charged with domestic abuse and reckless use of a firearm. According to court records, she fired a shot into...
KCCI.com
Des Moines marathon to impact traffic this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines drivers: Heads-up about a number of road closures that start Saturday for the Des Moines Marathon. The marathon doesn't start until Sunday morning, but you will start seeing road signs around downtown Des Moines, Gray's Lake and the Drake neighborhood starting Saturday afternoon.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
Comments / 1