Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Des Moines marathon runner gives back to America's heroes with every run

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is getting ready for a special run at Sunday's IMT marathon. Brian Webb suffered a brain injury 25 years ago and had a long recovery process. Since recovering, Webb says he ran seven full marathons and 27 half marathons. Now he's giving back to America's heroes with every run. He hopes his story encourages wounded warriors with similar injuries.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Hello: Jeriann Ritter

WHO 13’s Jeriann Ritter joins the Friday fun and shares details about the 24th Annual JDRF Hope Gala. It’s Saturday, October 22nd at Iowa Events Center.
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there

DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Children, parents get blown over in pumpkin patch bounce house

CUMMING, Iowa — Chase Feldmann went along as a chaperone Thursday morning when his son’s field trip took an unexpected turn. The kids were on a bounce house at a pumpkin patch when a gust of wind flipped it over. The wind carried children and even a few parents with it.
ANKENY, IA
desmoinesparent.com

5 Best Hot Chocolate Spots in Des Moines, Iowa

The beginning of fall and winter means it’s time to get cozy and relax with your favorite hot chocolate. Hot chocolate is easily a special treat and there are many places in Des Moines, Iowa where chocolate lovers can grab a warm cup of goodness. Many local restaurants or the local coffee shop can whip up this signature drink, but where is the best place?
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Catering business owner starts nonprofit to feed DSM kids

DES MOINES, Iowa — For many kids across the country, their most balanced or only meals come from school. After the school bell rings, it's up to their families, who may not have a lot of food at home. A Des Moines woman known for her catering business, Hot...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

MISSING: Des Moines police are looking for 9-year-old boy

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are requesting the community’s assistance with locating a missing boy Saturday night. According to police, 9-year-old Miko Shangab was last seen in the area of 13th and Clark streets. Officers say they were contacted at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday when Miko did not return home.
DES MOINES, IA
TheDailyBeast

Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal

An Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family.Along the way, any remnants of a once-formidable alliance between women at the vanguard of far-right activism went up in flames.Kimberly Reicks, the 39-year-old who founded the controversial activist group Iowa Mama Bears, was arrested on Friday morning on seven misdemeanor charges after allegedly making at least two calls to the Department of Human Resources against the family...
POLK COUNTY, IA
who13.com

Two pets die in southside Des Moines house fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pet dog and cat passed away in a house fire on the south side of Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. The Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a house on fire around 12 p.m. in the 900 block of McKinley Ave. When firefighters arrived they discovered flames and smoke coming from the back of the house.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Program Chewing Thru Condemned Buildings

(Des Moines, IA) -- A City of Des Moines program called "Blitz on Blight" has removed its 100th condemned structure. The neighborhood revitalization effort began three years ago, but was interrupted by the pandemic and a court backlog. It has since started up again and is working its way thru abandoned structures. The program is funded by $2.5 million in Local Option Sales Tax revenue.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines marathon to impact traffic this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines drivers: Heads-up about a number of road closures that start Saturday for the Des Moines Marathon. The marathon doesn't start until Sunday morning, but you will start seeing road signs around downtown Des Moines, Gray's Lake and the Drake neighborhood starting Saturday afternoon.
DES MOINES, IA
kicdam.com

Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash

Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA

