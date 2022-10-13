ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Belles remain unbeaten at home with shut-out victory over Lubbock Christian

By Ryan Compeau
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State women’s soccer team remained unbeaten at home in the 2022 season with a 2-0 victory over Lubbock Christian Wednesday night.

Grace Jordan and Katelin Heise found the back of the net for the Belles, while Kira Miller would make five saves collecting her ninth shut-out of the season, and is now only seven saves away from breaking the ASU record.

The Belles are back in action Saturday afternoon on the road against UT Tyler.

