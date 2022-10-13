PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The drama surrounding the Arizona gubernatorial debate, or lack thereof, has led one lawmaker to call for the state to cut ties with Arizona Public Broadcasting System. Republican Rep. John Kavanagh from Fountain Hills is upset because the station offered Democrat gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs her own 30-minute Q&A, even though she rejected an invitation to debate her GOP opponent, Kari Lake. “It would be inappropriate for the state to continue its relationship with AZPBS, given its sabotaging of the clean election debates that were approved by the voters,” he said in a statement.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO