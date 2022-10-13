ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surrey, ND

Football: Surrey set to host MLS in first round of 9B Playoffs

By Tristan Thomas
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1QJB_0iWqkn3G00

This weekend marks the start of playoff football across the state, with the Surrey Mustangs heading to the postseason a the sixth straight season, lead by a first year head coach.

Hosting a first round playoff game this year didn’t come easy for the 4-3 Surrey Mustangs, who implemented a new offense this summer under new head coach Connor Hill.

“It’s a lot different from what they were used to last year. Last year was a lot more I-formation, kind of a lot more one formation stuff where we’ve probably gone in and out of 10 or 12 different formations this year,” Hill said.

“Last year we did a lot of checking, a lot of reading, but this year it was more set plays, we still do check, but it’s just different now in a different offense,” Senior Quarterback and Safety Rylan Scheig said.

The Mustangs host 3-5 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood in the first round, and they’re focused on stopping the Mavericks ground attack.

“MLS is a very good team, we don’t underestimate them at all, but we’ve got to go out and be prepared and ready to win the game,” Senior Wide Receiver and Cornerback Ethan Hanson said.

“They’re a team that’s gotten a lot better over these last four or five weeks too. They’ve got a really good power run game right now that they’re content with getting three yards and getting first downs and taking four plays to get that first down.”

Even as Surrey enters with the better record … the team hopes to play their best games thus far to open the postseason.

“We had some injuries at the beginning of the year and now we’re getting health and we’re getting hot right now, we’re playing really well and just keeping our job on defense and on offense just knowing what my job is and that’s something we’ve been preaching all year is just make sure we know what we’re doing every play,” Hill said

“Being a senior and knowing that this could potentially be my last game, I’m playing every play like it’s my last,” Hanson said.

The Mustangs and Mavericks kick things off at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Volleyball: Dickinson Trinity, Surrey protect home court

Only a handful of games remain before the postseason, with teams trying to finish the regular season strong. Class B Volleyball Scores Dickinson Trinity Titans 3 Hettinger-Scranton Night Hawks 0 Glenburn Panthers 0 Bishop Ryan Lady Lions 3 Surrey Mustangs 3 South Prairie-Max Royals 1 Berthold Bombers 0 Our Redeemer’s Knight’s 3 Rugby Panthers 3 […]
DICKINSON, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surrey, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot boy rolls a 300 game

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A bowling prodigy is rolling up an impressive resume in Minot, North Dakota. Eleven-year-old Tatum Lee is the youngest person to bowl a sanctioned 300-game in the state. After bowling a perfect game, Tatum’s family couldn’t have been prouder. “I threw the ball, and my...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Fundraiser aims to bring new mural to Minot

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Local residents have launched a campaign to turn downtown Minot into a wonder of the Midwest. The Union Silos Public Art Project campaign has launched an effort to create a community self-portrait. The project will be a painted mural, with the potential to be a tourist attraction. “We have an old, […]
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Pumpkin Walk at the Woodland Trail in Minot

Event details: Friday, October 14th – Saturday, October 15th, 2022 | Woodland Trail | 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. It’s not too late to get involved! You can still carve a pumpkin to be featured along the walk. Drop it off at the Woodland Trail between 10 a.m.-...
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Someone You Should Know: Support comes full circle for Glenburn farmer

James Peters, better known as Jim, is a third generation Glenburn farmer who knows what it means to give, and has a deep understanding of what it means to receive. “It was a life changing event for me,” Jim recalled, “but those people that I was serving, or helping out township board, school board whatever came full force.”
GLENBURN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavericks#Safety Rylan Scheig
KX News

UPDATE: Body found on Highway 83 south of Minot still yields no clues

UPDATE: OCT. 12, 9:40 A.M. MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Initial tests of tissue samples done by the North Dakota State Crime Lab from the man found dead near Highway 83 south of Minot have come back negative. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, tissue samples from the man found dead near Minot, who had […]
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: Name released in deadly Rolette County crash

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police have released the name of the man who died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident: Ernest Counts, a 57-year-old man from Minot. ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - Charges are pending against a Rolette man involved in a deadly crash Wednesday night just...
ROLETTE COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
KNOX News Radio

NDHP identifies victims of accidents in Pembina, Rolette Counties

Authorities have identified a Drayton (ND) man who died in a Wednesday morning crash in Pembina County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Kyle Watts was driving a pickup that collided with a sugar beet truck on County Road 3 shortly before 4:30 AM. Watts was ejected from the...
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
KX News

Kenmare man arrested for relationship with female juvenile

KENMARE, ND (KXNET) — 21-year-old Andrew Gast from Kenmare was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for corruption of a minor after being involved in a relationship with a female juvenile. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, the arrest was the result of an investigation that began in late September after a report that Gast […]
KENMARE, ND
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy