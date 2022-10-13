ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Freaky’ Director Slams ‘Halloween Ends’ Release on Peacock: ‘Stop Gambling With Filmmakers’

“Halloween Ends” has become the latest film that Universal has moved to a day-and-date release strategy with a simultaneous rollout in theaters and on its streaming service Peacock. But Christopher Landon, who directed the Blumhouse horror films “Happy Death Day” and “Freaky” for Universal, is sick of Hollywood using the strategy at the expense of directors.
‘Black Adam': Inside the Decade-Long Journey to Bring Dwayne Johnson’s DC Anti-Hero to the Big Screen

Dwayne Johnson finally makes his superhero debut in this week’s “Black Adam,” but the wildly in-demand actor and producer has been plotting this anti-hero role for over a decade, navigating the changing landscape of not just superhero movies in general, but the regime structure at Warner Bros. and DC to bring a gritty, nearly R-rated iteration of the character to the DC universe. The trajectory of the long-in-the-works film began with a combo Black Adam/Shazam movie, but the franchise’s future could find Johnson squaring off against the biggest DC heroes around.
