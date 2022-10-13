Dwayne Johnson finally makes his superhero debut in this week’s “Black Adam,” but the wildly in-demand actor and producer has been plotting this anti-hero role for over a decade, navigating the changing landscape of not just superhero movies in general, but the regime structure at Warner Bros. and DC to bring a gritty, nearly R-rated iteration of the character to the DC universe. The trajectory of the long-in-the-works film began with a combo Black Adam/Shazam movie, but the franchise’s future could find Johnson squaring off against the biggest DC heroes around.

4 HOURS AGO