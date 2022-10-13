Read full article on original website
17 Tweets About Netflix's "The Watcher" That'll Make You Roll With Laughter
"This would never work on me because I don't read my mail."
Rebel Wilson Spotted Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Celebrating Their Engagement Anniversary, So She, Of Course, Had To Share Pics
Kourtney and Travis celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement on October 17.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 5, Night 1: Charli D’Amelio Earns First 10s of the Season, Surprise Announcement Changes Competition
Tears flowed in the emotion-filled ballroom more than once
Martin Short, David Alan Grier and Shania Twain Round Out the Cast of ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special
The three will portray Lumire, Cogsworth and Mrs. Potts in the 30th anniversary live-action-animated show
‘Freaky’ Director Slams ‘Halloween Ends’ Release on Peacock: ‘Stop Gambling With Filmmakers’
“Halloween Ends” has become the latest film that Universal has moved to a day-and-date release strategy with a simultaneous rollout in theaters and on its streaming service Peacock. But Christopher Landon, who directed the Blumhouse horror films “Happy Death Day” and “Freaky” for Universal, is sick of Hollywood using the strategy at the expense of directors.
‘Documentary Now!’ Season 4 Review: This Is Movie Nerd Paradise
Cate Blanchett, Alexander Skarsgard and Tom Jones appear in the new season of the IFC comedy series that hasn't missed a beat
19 Actors People Can't Look At The Same After Seeing Them In THAT Role (You Know The One)
"In literally anything, especially when she is being nice, I just think to myself: 'You're not fooling me, Bellatrix Lestrange!'"
TheGrill 2022 Speaker Portrait Gallery – Steven Levitan, Sera Gamble and More (Exclusive Photos)
See who was there for the first in-person TheGrill since 2019
Ray Romano’s Directorial Debut ‘Somewhere in Queens’ Acquired by Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions
The "Everybody Loves Raymond" comedian also stars opposite Laurie Metcalf and Sebastian Maniscalco
‘Watchmen’ Comic Creator Alan Moore Sent HBO Showrunner ‘Abrupt and Hostile’ Letter Over Cheesy Dr. Manhattan Gift
Damon Lindelof's unwelcome present was the last straw
‘Black Adam': Inside the Decade-Long Journey to Bring Dwayne Johnson’s DC Anti-Hero to the Big Screen
Dwayne Johnson finally makes his superhero debut in this week’s “Black Adam,” but the wildly in-demand actor and producer has been plotting this anti-hero role for over a decade, navigating the changing landscape of not just superhero movies in general, but the regime structure at Warner Bros. and DC to bring a gritty, nearly R-rated iteration of the character to the DC universe. The trajectory of the long-in-the-works film began with a combo Black Adam/Shazam movie, but the franchise’s future could find Johnson squaring off against the biggest DC heroes around.
James Corden Booted From Famed NYC Restaurant Balthazar, Accused of Being ‘Tiny Cretin of a Man’
Owner Keith McNally called "The Late Late Show" host the "most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened"
‘City Island’ Animated Series to Encourage Civic Engagement on PBS Kids With Assists From Amy Schumer, Julio Torres (Exclusive)
The series, starring Kimia Behpoornia and Kimiko Glenn, will debut Dec. 26
‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Reboots With Entirely New Cast for Season 14
All the O.G.s are out, and Bravo has replaced them with seven new women, including fashion icon Jenna Lyons
‘CSI’ Producer Carol Mendelsohn, Julie Weitz Ink Broadcast Deal With Fox Entertainment
The producing duo held a now-concluded deal with Universal Television, announced in 2018, where they were in early development for new dramas for NBC and CBS
Comedy Central Considers Rotating ‘The Daily Show’ Hosts With Trevor Noah on Way Out (Report)￼
The comedian's last show is set for Dec. 8
‘The Watcher’ Dethrones ‘Dahmer’ in Netflix Top 10 as Ryan Murphy Goes Back-to-Back With True Crime Wins
The producer also saw success on the English Films list for "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," which saw its second week on the chart
For ‘Documentary Now!’ Creators, There’s No Such Thing as Too Niche: ‘We Always Make Them Knowing It Will Be Someone’s Favorite’ (Video)
Seth Meyers, Fred Armisen and Rhys Thomas take TheWrap behind the scenes of Season 4
Netflix Co-CEO Defends One-Week Theatrical Rollout for ‘Knives Out’ Sequel: ‘We Make Our Movies for Our Members’
"I would look at this as another way to build anticipation for the film and build buzz," Ted Sarandos says on Tuesday's earnings interview
Anna Faris Names Ivan Reitman as Director She Accused of Spanking Her On Set
She remembers making this 2006 rom-com as "one of my hardest film experiences"
