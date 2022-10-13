CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says a man being investigated for a string of arsons in Northeast Charlotte is also suspected of setting fire to a convenience store. A store clerk at the B&B Food Mart on W. Sugar Creek Road says the man punched him inside the store on October 11, 2022. According to the police report, the suspect left the store and tried to set fire to a vehicle and to the gas line at the back of the building. The fire was quickly put out by workers at neighboring Chicken King.

