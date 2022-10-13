Read full article on original website
WBTV
Mecklenburg County, Parks and Rec. frustrated with lack of project information
A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 8 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
WBTV
2nd annual Camden Cohick Memorial Car Show to benefit Suicide Awareness
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight year a special car show will be held in Rowan County to bring awareness to suicide prevention, and to raise funds for music scholarships. This scholarship fund honors the life, leadership, legacy and the love of music of Camden William Cohick...
York Co. sheriff’s drug chemist says they see fentanyl more than any other drug
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is concerned as the dangerous drug fentanyl becomes the most prevalent drug in the area. A drug chemist at the sheriff’s office, who tests drugs taken off the streets, said they see more fentanyl than any other drug these days.
WBTV
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
WBTV
Shooting investigation underway near Cleveland County elementary school
According to the sheriff’s office, a domestic situation took place at a private property across the street from Washington Elementary School and shots were fired. Economic development announcement a ‘big win’ for Kannapolis, Rowan County. Updated: 5 hours ago. The property is next to Lake Fisher, which...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots October 13th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from October 13th. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV
Treatment instead of jail: New drug diversion, treatment program coming to Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A new program is coming to Gaston County -- one with the goal of sending people facing minor drug charges to treatment instead of jail. Gaston County Police Chief Joseph Ramey says this program comes as overdoses continue to rise in the county. “Our non-fatal...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lancaster Man Sentenced To Life For Human Trafficking
LANCASTER, S.C. — This case is the first jury trial conviction for human trafficking in South Carolina. A 15-year-old girl ran away from her Lancaster County group home in March 2020. She was then picked up by David Hayden, 53, who is a registered sex offender. The teen was...
WBTV
Former Chester County supervisor sentenced to 7 years in prison on drug trafficking charge
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A former Chester County elected official who had been indicted on a slew of serious charges faced a judge on Friday morning. Kenneth Stuart, a former county supervisor, pleaded guilty to four charges and was remanded into custody. Stuart, who was a two-time elected official,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Store Clerk Says Suspected Arsonist Assaulted Him
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says a man being investigated for a string of arsons in Northeast Charlotte is also suspected of setting fire to a convenience store. A store clerk at the B&B Food Mart on W. Sugar Creek Road says the man punched him inside the store on October 11, 2022. According to the police report, the suspect left the store and tried to set fire to a vehicle and to the gas line at the back of the building. The fire was quickly put out by workers at neighboring Chicken King.
WBTV
Running forum open conversations of the safety of runners
CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3 victims. Updated: 10 hours ago. Police are present in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Investigate Person Shot at North Charlotte Business
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a shooting at a strip shopping center in the 6300 block of Old Sugar Creek Road near W.T Harris Boulevard and Sugar Creek Road. Yellow crime scene tape could be seen at the front and back entrances of Cocoa’s restaurant Friday afternoon.
15-year-old taken to hospital after shooting in south Charlotte, Channel 9 learned
CHARLOTTE — A teen was taken to a hospital Thursday night after a shooting in south Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told the Eastover Resident’s Association, who then sent a letter to homeowners. Police responded around 8 p.m. to two scenes around the same time -- one at the corner...
Two arrested after AR-15 rifle, meth and cocaine discovered during Gastonia traffic stop: Police
A man and woman have been arrested after an AR-15 rifle and drugs were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to Gastonia Police.
wccbcharlotte.com
One Injured in Northwest Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Mecklenburg EMS, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Burbank Drive on Friday morning. Police have yet to say what led up to the shooting. Although the shooting was near West Charlotte High School, the school was not put on lockdown.
WBTV
Firearm found at Chambers High School, first at CMS this year; juvenile arrested
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials confirmed that a firearm was found on campus at Julius L. Chambers High School in northeast Charlotte on Thursday. According to a note from the Chambers High principal, law enforcement was immediately notified after the gun was discovered, and an investigation is now underway. Charlotte-Mecklenburg...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Suspect In Connection With String Of Arsons In Hospital
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they have a suspect in connection with a string of arsons across the city. One of those fires happened Tuesday morning at an apartment on Mallard View Lane in Northwest Charlotte. No one was hurt. Police say the suspect set two other fires that same day, but they haven’t released which ones.
WBTV
Refrigerators, washing machines, dryers: Appliance theft on the rise in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Refrigerators, washing machines and dryers. They’re just a few vital appliances that police say are being stolen from homes and sold on the black market. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), appliance theft has become a costly trend as more and more people continue...
WBTV
Two people facing charges after shots fired near Cleveland County elementary school
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shots were fired at a home across campus from a Cleveland County elementary school on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, a domestic situation took place on Stony Point Road, across the street from Washington Elementary School. The school went on lockdown for...
WBTV
Two killed in crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, S.C.
There is no immediate word on possible injuries. CMS data has shown that English learners aren’t doing as well in science and math. It hasn't taken long for Rhule's replacement to earn the same level of trust from the team. Gaston County's new drug diversion program starts in three...
