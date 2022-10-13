ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
wccbcharlotte.com

Lancaster Man Sentenced To Life For Human Trafficking

LANCASTER, S.C. — This case is the first jury trial conviction for human trafficking in South Carolina. A 15-year-old girl ran away from her Lancaster County group home in March 2020. She was then picked up by David Hayden, 53, who is a registered sex offender. The teen was...
wccbcharlotte.com

Store Clerk Says Suspected Arsonist Assaulted Him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says a man being investigated for a string of arsons in Northeast Charlotte is also suspected of setting fire to a convenience store. A store clerk at the B&B Food Mart on W. Sugar Creek Road says the man punched him inside the store on October 11, 2022. According to the police report, the suspect left the store and tried to set fire to a vehicle and to the gas line at the back of the building. The fire was quickly put out by workers at neighboring Chicken King.
WBTV

Running forum open conversations of the safety of runners

CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3 victims. Updated: 10 hours ago. Police are present in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove...
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Investigate Person Shot at North Charlotte Business

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a shooting at a strip shopping center in the 6300 block of Old Sugar Creek Road near W.T Harris Boulevard and Sugar Creek Road. Yellow crime scene tape could be seen at the front and back entrances of Cocoa’s restaurant Friday afternoon.
wccbcharlotte.com

One Injured in Northwest Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Mecklenburg EMS, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Burbank Drive on Friday morning. Police have yet to say what led up to the shooting. Although the shooting was near West Charlotte High School, the school was not put on lockdown.
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Suspect In Connection With String Of Arsons In Hospital

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they have a suspect in connection with a string of arsons across the city. One of those fires happened Tuesday morning at an apartment on Mallard View Lane in Northwest Charlotte. No one was hurt. Police say the suspect set two other fires that same day, but they haven’t released which ones.
