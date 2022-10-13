ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

One Injured in Northwest Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Mecklenburg EMS, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Burbank Drive on Friday morning. Police have yet to say what led up to the shooting. Although the shooting was near West Charlotte High School, the school was not put on lockdown.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Investigate Person Shot at North Charlotte Business

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a shooting at a strip shopping center in the 6300 block of Old Sugar Creek Road near W.T Harris Boulevard and Sugar Creek Road. Yellow crime scene tape could be seen at the front and back entrances of Cocoa’s restaurant Friday afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
Gaston County, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTV

Running forum open conversations of the safety of runners

CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3 victims. Updated: 10 hours ago. Police are present in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fortmillsun.com

Bojangles Suspect in Car-Breaking Incident Gives Statement

A Fort Mill man charged last Sunday night with breaking into a customer’s car outside the Bojangles on Highway 21 has issued a statement, authorities said. Dustin Bouchard, 34, says he had been drinking at the Panthers game and ended up mixing up his car with one that looked exactly the same.
FORT MILL, SC
WNCT

2 charged in shooting near Cleveland County elementary school: Sheriff

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Cleveland County elementary school was temporarily placed on lockdown Thursday after gunfire erupted during a dispute near school property, according to the sheriff’s office. The incident began around 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Deputies said a Washington Elementary School staff member triggered the panic alarm after hearing […]
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Wbtv
wccbcharlotte.com

Store Clerk Says Suspected Arsonist Assaulted Him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says a man being investigated for a string of arsons in Northeast Charlotte is also suspected of setting fire to a convenience store. A store clerk at the B&B Food Mart on W. Sugar Creek Road says the man punched him inside the store on October 11, 2022. According to the police report, the suspect left the store and tried to set fire to a vehicle and to the gas line at the back of the building. The fire was quickly put out by workers at neighboring Chicken King.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Suspect In Connection With String Of Arsons In Hospital

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they have a suspect in connection with a string of arsons across the city. One of those fires happened Tuesday morning at an apartment on Mallard View Lane in Northwest Charlotte. No one was hurt. Police say the suspect set two other fires that same day, but they haven’t released which ones.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCBD Count on 2

NC Man arrested for attacking wife at Murrells Inlet motel

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday arrested a man accused of attempting to kill his wife at a Murrell’s Inlet motel. According to GCSO, deputies responded to the Hampton Inn on Courtfield Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m. Thursday in reference to a disconnected 911 call. Once on scene, they […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lancaster Man Sentenced To Life For Human Trafficking

LANCASTER, S.C. — This case is the first jury trial conviction for human trafficking in South Carolina. A 15-year-old girl ran away from her Lancaster County group home in March 2020. She was then picked up by David Hayden, 53, who is a registered sex offender. The teen was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy