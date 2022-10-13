Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
2nd annual Camden Cohick Memorial Car Show to benefit Suicide Awareness
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight year a special car show will be held in Rowan County to bring awareness to suicide prevention, and to raise funds for music scholarships. This scholarship fund honors the life, leadership, legacy and the love of music of Camden William Cohick...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Injured in Northwest Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Mecklenburg EMS, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Burbank Drive on Friday morning. Police have yet to say what led up to the shooting. Although the shooting was near West Charlotte High School, the school was not put on lockdown.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Investigate Person Shot at North Charlotte Business
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a shooting at a strip shopping center in the 6300 block of Old Sugar Creek Road near W.T Harris Boulevard and Sugar Creek Road. Yellow crime scene tape could be seen at the front and back entrances of Cocoa’s restaurant Friday afternoon.
WBTV
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Running forum open conversations of the safety of runners
CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3 victims. Updated: 10 hours ago. Police are present in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove...
fortmillsun.com
Bojangles Suspect in Car-Breaking Incident Gives Statement
A Fort Mill man charged last Sunday night with breaking into a customer’s car outside the Bojangles on Highway 21 has issued a statement, authorities said. Dustin Bouchard, 34, says he had been drinking at the Panthers game and ended up mixing up his car with one that looked exactly the same.
WBTV
Shooting investigation underway near Cleveland County elementary school
According to the sheriff’s office, a domestic situation took place at a private property across the street from Washington Elementary School and shots were fired. Economic development announcement a ‘big win’ for Kannapolis, Rowan County. Updated: 5 hours ago. The property is next to Lake Fisher, which...
2 charged in shooting near Cleveland County elementary school: Sheriff
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Cleveland County elementary school was temporarily placed on lockdown Thursday after gunfire erupted during a dispute near school property, according to the sheriff’s office. The incident began around 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Deputies said a Washington Elementary School staff member triggered the panic alarm after hearing […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
15-year-old taken to hospital after shooting in south Charlotte, Channel 9 learned
CHARLOTTE — A teen was taken to a hospital Thursday night after a shooting in south Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told the Eastover Resident’s Association, who then sent a letter to homeowners. Police responded around 8 p.m. to two scenes around the same time -- one at the corner...
WBTV
Mecklenburg County, Parks and Rec. frustrated with lack of project information
A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 8 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
WBTV
Convicted felon arrested for shooting at CATS bus in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a convicted felon for shooting at a CATS bus. According to police, Scott Mayfield, 34, was arrested after pulling out a pistol and firing a shot that struck the side of a CATS bus on Oct. 11. The shooting occurred at...
wccbcharlotte.com
Store Clerk Says Suspected Arsonist Assaulted Him
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says a man being investigated for a string of arsons in Northeast Charlotte is also suspected of setting fire to a convenience store. A store clerk at the B&B Food Mart on W. Sugar Creek Road says the man punched him inside the store on October 11, 2022. According to the police report, the suspect left the store and tried to set fire to a vehicle and to the gas line at the back of the building. The fire was quickly put out by workers at neighboring Chicken King.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Firearm found at Chambers High School, first at CMS this year; juvenile arrested
CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3 victims. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police are present in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove...
Basketball player host walk for survivors of cardiac arrest at Queens University
CHARLOTTE — Dozens of people went on a walk for survivors of cardiac arrest at Queens University Saturday. The walk, hosted by the Omar Carter Foundation, took around 13 minutes to complete. Carter said that was how long he survived cardiac arrest. Carter said he was playing basketball at...
Roof Above brings new life to a south Charlotte living facility
CHARLOTTE — Roof Above is revamping the outdoor space at one of its housing facilities. On Friday, volunteers with Lowes brought new life to the patio area of the SECU Rise on Clanton in south Charlotte. A total of 66 people, previously experiencing homelessness, have moved into the hotel-turned-apartments.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Suspect In Connection With String Of Arsons In Hospital
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they have a suspect in connection with a string of arsons across the city. One of those fires happened Tuesday morning at an apartment on Mallard View Lane in Northwest Charlotte. No one was hurt. Police say the suspect set two other fires that same day, but they haven’t released which ones.
NC Man arrested for attacking wife at Murrells Inlet motel
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday arrested a man accused of attempting to kill his wife at a Murrell’s Inlet motel. According to GCSO, deputies responded to the Hampton Inn on Courtfield Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m. Thursday in reference to a disconnected 911 call. Once on scene, they […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Lancaster Man Sentenced To Life For Human Trafficking
LANCASTER, S.C. — This case is the first jury trial conviction for human trafficking in South Carolina. A 15-year-old girl ran away from her Lancaster County group home in March 2020. She was then picked up by David Hayden, 53, who is a registered sex offender. The teen was...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots October 13th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from October 13th. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty.
Black worker quits, sues after facility owner’s grandson spews slurs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How powerful is the N-word?. So powerful that multiple courts around the country have ruled that a single utterance by a supervisor is enough to establish a racially hostile work environment. “The N-word has a special place,” says UNC law professor Jeffrey Hirsch. “The courts are...
Comments / 0