ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 21

Francine E Manning
6d ago

Tell that to the 8 yrs. Old child that lost his life last week by a drunk driver that had three DWI if he was off the street that child would be still alive

Reply(1)
4
Linda Wilson
6d ago

The fine should be tripled at least and it should be mandatory as well for jail time.to be increased . Driver's license should be taken away for at least one year and if caught driving in that time then prison .

Reply
3
Eric
6d ago

The ones who get caught are just a small percentage of the total amount of people who get away with it.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Charged With Intoxication Manslaughter in Crash That Killed Officer

A woman has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the death of the Dallas police officer who died after being hit during a crash on Spur 408 last week. According to the Dallas Police Department, 31-year-old Mayra Rebollar Pineda was intoxicated while operating a 2015 beige...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Carrollton Police Officer, Driver Killed During DWI Investigation

A Carrollton police officer has died after being hit assisting another officer with a DWI investigation Tuesday night. The driver of the car that hit the officer also died in the crash. According to the Carrollton Police Department, Officer Steve Nothem had just arrived to assist a fellow officer with...
CARROLLTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Arrested, Third Wanted in Chaotic Brawl Over Chocolate Bars at Hooters

Two of the three people wanted in connection with a brawl at a Plano restaurant earlier this month are in custody and investigators are looking for a third who is at large, police say. According to Plano Police, kids selling chocolate bars inside the Hooters along the 700 block of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Director of Police Oversight Monitor to Leave Position

Fort Worth’s inaugural director on police oversight will soon leave her position, city officials announced Tuesday. Kim Neal joined the city of Fort Worth in early 2020. As director of the Office of Police Oversight Monitor, Neal is credited for leading efforts to finalize the model used for independent monitoring of the Fort Worth Police Department.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Florida Sees Spike in Flesh-Eating Bacteria Cases, Deaths in Area Hit by Hurricane Ian

Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares with 34 cases and 10 deaths reported during all of 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Killed After Pointing Gun at Fort Worth Police Officer

A man is dead after being shot by a police officer Saturday night in Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth Police Department. The department received a 911 call at approximately 11 p.m. from a woman stating that her adult son was damaging her house with a hammer. During this 911...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DART Offers New Promises for Bus Service Improvements After Years of Complaints

Dallas City Council members Monday received new promises from Dallas Area Rapid Transit officials for bus service improvements. It comes after years of complaints from riders and city officials about poor bus service and a big bus route overhaul in January. At the West Transfer Center downtown Monday, passenger Teresa...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Celina Development Shows Potential for Promising Future

It may be considered the next boomtown in North Texas. After landing a Costco, the tollway extension coming and exploding population growth, locals believe Celina may be on pace to become one of the largest cities in DFW eventually. The once-quiet, farming community of Celina is blossoming into a hotbed...
CELINA, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mesquite ISD Teacher Signs Lyrics to Music Performance So All Can Enjoy

We want you to hear #SomethingGood as a North Texas elementary school closes out Hispanic Heritage Month in a really special way. Mesquite ISD shared this video over the weekend of a performance at Florence Elementary School. Click here to watch. The school district said about 20% of students at...
MESQUITE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Expect to See a Tire Pressure Warning With Low Temperatures Ahead

With temperatures dropping into the 30s Wednesday morning, don't be surprised if you see the low tire pressure icon when you start your car. It's expected to be the coldest morning in North Texas since late March. HOW COLD WILL IT GET?. A Freeze Warning has been issued from 3...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ellis County Officials, Residents Debate East-West Expansion Plan

Growing pains are plaguing Ellis County where officials were set to make a decision Tuesday on the best way to move an influx of people from east to west. But after getting flooded with concerned residents at Tuesday’s County Commissioner’s Court meeting, leaders opted to temporarily table a vote.

Comments / 0

Community Policy