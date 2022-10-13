Read full article on original website
Shreveport Pedestrian Struck And Killed by Vehicle
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday (10-12-22) evening in Shreveport. The call came in to Shreveport Police at 7:20pm. When responders arrived on the scene, police discovered the driver of the vehicle, and the victim who was in desperate need of medical attention. The accident happened near the corner of East 70th Street, and Thornhill Avenue.
