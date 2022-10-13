ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

1 dead after hit-and-run in Haughton

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened just before 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 80 in Haughton, east of Stockwell Road. Investigation showed that a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Matthew Jones, 35, of South...
HAUGHTON, LA
KTBS

Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 80 in Haughton

HAUGHTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a pedestrian killed on Saturday. The body was found in the median of U.S. 79 and U.S. 80 in Haughton. Louisiana State Police took over the investigation shortly afterward. Troopers told KTBS they were interviewing a person of...
HAUGHTON, LA
txktoday.com

Pedestrian Hit and Killed Walking on Highway 71

A 24-year-old Texas man was hit and killed while walking on Highway 71 Friday evening. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, 24-year-old James Settegast was walking southbound in the northbound lanes on Highway 71 when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. Settegast was pronounced dead by...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting in Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a man fatally shot Tuesday in the Highland neighborhood. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Caddo Street in Shreveport, was shot numerous times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Friday's fire west of downtown Shreveport rekindles Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters sprung into action Saturday morning at a familiar location. They were dispatched back to a small trucking business in the 1900 block of Sestin Street near Texas Avenue that caught fire on Friday. Firefighter said they placed more water on what was left of the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

1 dead, 2 injured in Panola County crash

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two more were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Carthage. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on US 59, just south of Carthage in Panola County. DPS reports...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Pedestrian Struck And Killed by Vehicle

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday (10-12-22) evening in Shreveport. The call came in to Shreveport Police at 7:20pm. When responders arrived on the scene, police discovered the driver of the vehicle, and the victim who was in desperate need of medical attention. The accident happened near the corner of East 70th Street, and Thornhill Avenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Second Tuesday night homicide victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the second man who was among three killed in four separate Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport, was shot several times on Patzman Street. He died at Ochsner LSU Health. His homicide is No. 42 in Shreveport...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD looking for missing teen from Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager that struggles with bipolar and ADHD is missing from Shreveport, Louisiana. On Oct. 10, Karter Maxie, 13, was last seen on the 3900 block of Hutchinson Street, in Shreveport. Maxie has ADHD and is diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He is described to be 5′6″ tall and weighing 135 lbs. Maxie had brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Residents looking to clear slate attend Caddo expungement summit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents throughout the area were up early Friday morning, ready to get a fresh start at an event to clear misdemeanors from their criminal record at the Louisiana Fairgrounds. The free expungement summit was hosted by Caddo Parish and the Caddo Clerk of Court. Residents...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

3 dead in 4 overnight shootings

The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo Parish's veterans center reopens

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Veterans Service Office in Shreveport reopened Friday. “When Hurricane Laura damaged the parish’s facility in 2020, rebuilding the office smarter and stronger than before became one of our top priorities,” said parish Administrator Woody Wilson Jr. “The Veterans Services Office fills a critical need by serving some of our area’s most honored citizens, our veterans."
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.
SHREVEPORT, LA

