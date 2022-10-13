Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Man found shot dead in ditch on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Saturday night after a person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis. City metro police were called around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive on report of a person down. Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a Black man laying in a ditch off the road.
wrtv.com
Man dies after Friday night shooting on Indianapolis' east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after he was shot Friday night in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 4500 block of E. Washington Street around 9 p.m. and found the man. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died...
Fox 59
1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
Man dies in motorcycle crash on Indy's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man who died Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle on the near south side of Indianapolis. Larry Dale Lynch, 67, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Raymond Street at 1 p.m. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing with unoccupied car on Indy's Near Southside
A motorcyclist died when he crashed with a car Wednesday afternoon in the city's Near Southside area, police say.
Fox 59
‘A difficult month’: Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October
INDIANAPOLIS — In just the first two weeks of this month, the city has seen at least 17 homicides. Recent crime data for Indianapolis shows that historically, October is one of the deadliest months in the city. Now, leaders are encouraging communities to come together and disrupt this deadly trend.
Fox 59
‘Humble and kind’: Friend remembers man found shot dead on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — What initially began as a death investigation Monday afternoon is now a homicide investigation on the city’s near southeast side. According to the IMPD, officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Troy Avenue just after 12 p.m. for a report of a person down. When they arrived on scene, IMPD said officers found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, with injuries consistent with trauma.
Wayne Twp. crews battle apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township firefighters were called to the Center Point Apartments just off North Eagle Creek Parkway near I-465 and West 38th Street for an overnight fire in the clubhouse. Right now it's unclear how the fire started. Investigators will be working Saturday to determine a cause. No...
Fox 59
No injuries as IMPD gunfire leads to arrest of armed man
INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Busse was awakened sometime after 4 a.m. but well before dawn by the ruckus downstairs from a neighboring unit at the George Apartments in the 5600 block of Sebring Court. ”There’s this guy yelling at a woman. He’s just pounding wailing on the door, trying to...
Gunshot detection system in action on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — It's an effort to help keep Indianapolis communities safe. "Violence in our city continues to take far too many lives and leaves behind the pain and grief of loved ones," said Zach Adamson, City-County Council vice president. They're strengthening the city's safety, but not with more cameras....
WISH-TV
IMPD: Officer fired weapon after confronted by armed suspect
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say no one was hurt Thursday morning when an officer fired shots at an armed suspect inside a northwest side apartment building. At around 4:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at the George Apartment Homes, located in the 5600 block of Sebring Drive. That’s just south of the intersection of 59th Street and Georgetown Road, north of Snacks.
3rd of 4 suspects in 2020 Brownsburg student's death sentenced
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — An Indianapolis man learned his sentence Thursday afternoon for his role in a Brownsburg student's murder in 2020. The latest sentence was handed down just days after the second of four suspects was sentenced. A judge sentenced Tyreontay Jackson to 143 years at the Indiana Department...
Woman critically injured in shooting outside of west side Kroger
Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the chest outside of a Kroger store on the west side of Indianapolis Wednesday.
Fox 59
Large fire breaks out at Center Point Apartments’ clubhouse
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters were called to Center Point Apartment Homes near midnight on Saturday after a large fire broke out in the clubhouse. The Wayne Township Fire Department said there were no reports of injuries to either civilians or firefighters. Eagle Creek Parkway between 38th and 34th streets was...
cbs4indy.com
Stabbing on west side may be linked to robbery, police say
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was injured in an overnight stabbing that police believe may have been connected to a robbery on the west side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of West Washington Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police then learned...
Fox 59
Man shot and killed on east side
IMPD says a man was shot and killed on the east side late Wednesday night. IMPD says a man was shot and killed on the east side late Wednesday night. Big Game Bound: Bills vs Chiefs rematch highlights …. Big Game Bound: Bills vs Chiefs rematch highlights NFL Week 6.
wyrz.org
IMPD Investigates Shots Fired at Undercover IMPD Officer While in Unmarked Vehicle
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, shots were fired at an undercover officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) who was in an unmarked undercover police vehicle at the time. The information provided is preliminary and subject to change. Shortly before 1:00 a.m., an IMPD North District Violence Reduction Team...
Residents say Irvington apartment complex served surprise eviction notice to all residents
INDIANAPOLIS — Tenants of Irvington Arms Apartments in Irvington say they are fed up with deplorable living conditions and are calling on the management company to do what's right. "We had dog waste piling up for months," said tenant Dominiaca Hudson. "Gunshots were a regular thing at five in...
Fox 59
IMPD officers begin responding to shots fired calls using gunshot detection technology
INDIANAPOLIS — Starting this week IMPD officers are actively responding to shots fired calls using gunshot detection technology in parts of the city. IMPD says officers sitting in their squad cars won’t have to wait for a 911 call about shots fired, but will get notifications directly to their laptop.
Fox 59
Suspect in triple murder ordered released on GPS monitoring after key evidence suppressed
Suspect in triple murder ordered released on GPS monitoring after key evidence suppressed. Suspect in triple murder ordered released on GPS …. Suspect in triple murder ordered released on GPS monitoring after key evidence suppressed. Health Literacy Month. Raising awareness about the importance of making health-related information easy to access...
