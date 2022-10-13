Todd Chrisley Explains Why He's 'Grateful' For His & Daughter Lindsie's Past Estrangement

mega

The Chrisleys are finally discussing their infamous family feud. In 2017, Todd Chrisley 's daughter Lindsie more or less cut ties with the brood and stepped down from Chrisley Knows Best , but over the summer, the latter proved they mended ties, as she publicly supported the patriarch and her stepmom, Julie Chrisley , when they were found guilty of tax fraud and more.

While the reality stars agreec the distance caused "pain" for everyone, including Todd's daughter Savannah , the patriarch explained he's actually "thankful and grateful" for the rift since it taught him several lessons.

"God knows I wasn't prepared for this estrangement. But I will tell you now, looking back, we needed this estrangement," Todd, 53, shared during a preview for the latest episode of the "Chrisley Confessions" podcast. "Because there's no way I'd be where I am today if I had not — really, if [Lindsie] had not forced the estrangement by leaving Chrisley Knows Best and cutting off communication."

mega

"I didn't know how to function without talking to y'all every day of my life, 100 times a day, knowing every move you were making," he admitted. "This all had to happen. [Lindsie] and I, I don't believe, would be where we are today without the estrangement."

THE MOST CONFUSING PARTS OF 'CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST' — WATCH NOW

The father-of-five acknowledged he and Savannah, 25, have had their issues in the past as well.

mega

Despite public perception, Lindsie, 33, explained she and her father didn't reconnect because of his legal troubles.

"After my divorce stuff had become public, my dad had posted, 'I’m here, I love you, whatever’s going on in your life right now I see it,'" the daughter of Todd and Teresa Terry previously revealed. "That’s really more so how we were able to reconnect. [It was] definitely because of my divorce."

The starlet and ex-husband Will Campbell split last summer.

Semantics aside, she didn't hesitate to vocalize her well wishes for Todd and Julie, 49, when they received their disappointing trial outcome.

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY & SCANDAL: EVERY JUICY DETAIL ABOUT THE CHRISLEY FAMILY DRAMAS: PHOTOS

"The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole," the blonde beauty said. "Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support."

PEOPLE obtained the preview of this week's "Chrisley Confessions" episode.