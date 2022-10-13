ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Todd Chrisley Explains Why He's 'Grateful' For His & Daughter Lindsie's Past Estrangement

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486JL1_0iWqjxfV00
mega

The Chrisleys are finally discussing their infamous family feud. In 2017, Todd Chrisley 's daughter Lindsie more or less cut ties with the brood and stepped down from Chrisley Knows Best , but over the summer, the latter proved they mended ties, as she publicly supported the patriarch and her stepmom, Julie Chrisley , when they were found guilty of tax fraud and more.

While the reality stars agreec the distance caused "pain" for everyone, including Todd's daughter Savannah , the patriarch explained he's actually "thankful and grateful" for the rift since it taught him several lessons.

"God knows I wasn't prepared for this estrangement. But I will tell you now, looking back, we needed this estrangement," Todd, 53, shared during a preview for the latest episode of the "Chrisley Confessions" podcast. "Because there's no way I'd be where I am today if I had not — really, if [Lindsie] had not forced the estrangement by leaving Chrisley Knows Best and cutting off communication."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JYJp_0iWqjxfV00
mega

"I didn't know how to function without talking to y'all every day of my life, 100 times a day, knowing every move you were making," he admitted. "This all had to happen. [Lindsie] and I, I don't believe, would be where we are today without the estrangement."

THE MOST CONFUSING PARTS OF 'CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST' — WATCH NOW

The father-of-five acknowledged he and Savannah, 25, have had their issues in the past as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X5y0Q_0iWqjxfV00
mega

Despite public perception, Lindsie, 33, explained she and her father didn't reconnect because of his legal troubles.

"After my divorce stuff had become public, my dad had posted, 'I’m here, I love you, whatever’s going on in your life right now I see it,'" the daughter of Todd and Teresa Terry previously revealed. "That’s really more so how we were able to reconnect. [It was] definitely because of my divorce."

The starlet and ex-husband Will Campbell split last summer.

Semantics aside, she didn't hesitate to vocalize her well wishes for Todd and Julie, 49, when they received their disappointing trial outcome.

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY & SCANDAL: EVERY JUICY DETAIL ABOUT THE CHRISLEY FAMILY DRAMAS: PHOTOS

"The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole," the blonde beauty said. "Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support."

PEOPLE obtained the preview of this week's "Chrisley Confessions" episode.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Kelly Dodd, Rick Leventhal give update on relationship with estranged daughter

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal are giving fans an update on their strained relationship with the reporter’s daughter Veronica Leventhal. Page Six has obtained an exclusive sneak peek look at Rick’s upcoming interview with “Up and Adam!” host Adam Newell, in which he claims they’ve been “butting heads for years.” Their relationship first made headlines in May when Kelly called her step-daughter “evil” after Veronica didn’t invite her to her wedding. “There were things that she was doing and it didn’t start with Kelly, it started before Kelly,” Rick, 62, alleged in the interview. Dodd, 46, stood up for her hubby, claiming that...
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Todd Chrisley Says His Family 'Needed' the Years-Long Estrangement from Daughter Lindsie Chrisley

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at PodcastOne's new Chrisley Confessions episode, Todd Chrisley says he's "thankful and grateful for the estrangement" that occurred with his daughter For the first time ever, the Chrisley family is coming together to discuss Lindsie Chrisley's estrangement. In PEOPLE's exclusive look at PodcastOne's new Chrisley Confessions episode, Lindsie, 33, joins parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, as well as sister Savannah Chrisley, to discuss the "family fight" that became "publicized." In doing so, the famous bunch details their "pain" but also "where we are, where we've been [and] where we...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Lindsie Chrisley Reveals 'Missing Pieces' From Marriage To Ex-Husband Will Campbell, Todd Admits She Wasn't Ready

Lindsie Chrisley opened up about her and ex Will Campbell's failed nine-year marriage in the newest release of her parent’s podcast, “Chrisley Confessions.”. The “Family Reunion” episode, which debuted on Thursday, October 13, debriefed the series of events leading up to the 33-year-old’s divorce and touched upon the mother-of-one’s newly announced relationship.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Chrisley
Person
Julie Chrisley
People

Todd Chrisley's 5 Children: Everything to Know

Todd Chrisley has two children with his first wife, Teresa Terry, and three children with his second wife, Julie Chrisley For reality TV personality Todd Chrisley, family is everything. The star of the USA Network reality series Chrisley Knows Best is the father of five children: two with his first wife, Teresa Terry, and three with his current wife and costar, Julie Chrisley. While the Chrisleys have had their fair share of controversies, the family patriarch continues to put fatherhood first. "It's always hard when you have uncomfortable, unfortunate...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
People

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life

Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Estrangement#Chrisleys#Chrisley Knows Best
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama

Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Nothing To Hide! Mila Kunis Reveals Why She & Ashton Kutcher Never Close The Bathroom Door At Home

It's all about that open-door policy. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't see the need for that much privacy when it comes to their own home. The mother-of-two, 39, revealed in a recent interview that the married duo never closes any of their doors — even while they're in the bathroom!"It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," the That '90s Show star explained.ASHTON KUTCHER ATTENDS CHARITY EVENT WITH WIFE MILA KUNIS AFTER AUTOIMMUNE DISORDER REVELATIONKunis noted that while...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Cynthia Bailey Reveals 'A Number Of Things' Led To Her & Mike Hill's Decision To End Their 2-Year Marriage

Former Bravo star Cynthia Bailey is clearing the air on why she and Mike Hill decided to part ways after just two years of marriage. The model announced the split earlier this week, and in her first interview since then, she clarified that neither harbor ill will towards the other, especially since cheating played no role in their breakup."There was no infidelity to my knowledge. Mike never had sex with another woman during our marriage," she stated. "At the end of the day, it just came down to a number of things. It was nothing scandalous, we just outgrew each...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

LHHATL Drama: Shay Johnson Claps Back After Bambi Calls Her Scrappy’s Old Side Chick

Shay Johnson and Bambi continue to have tension. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” stars Bambi and Momma Dee have been vocal about their issues. Momma Dee feels like Bambi could make more of an effort as her daughter-in-law. In her opinion, it doesn’t seem like Bambi wants to have a relationship. As for Bambi, she’s convinced Momma Dee will do just about anything to get under her skin. And this includes befriending Scrappy’s exes. As of late, Momma Dee has been posting a lot of videos and photos of Shay Johnson. It’s to the point that some fans have wondered if Scrappy impregnated Shay. Momma Dee even said it’s a possibility that Scrappy is the child’s father when she appeared on “Love And Hip Hop Miami.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Reveals 1-Month-Old Daughter Is Receiving 'Disgusting Death Threats'

Model LaNisha Cole revealed her and Nick Cannon's 1-month-old daughter, Onyx, is being violently targeted by online haters."Making death threats against a baby is a new low," the mom-of-one declared in a Friday, October 14, Instagram Story post. "Some of you guys are disgusting." Added Cole, "Regardless of how you feel about my life it's never that deep to threaten my baby."While the 40-year-old didn't elaborate on the uncalled for hatred, many people have voiced their distaste over the infant being Cannon's ninth child, though it's his first with the model. When Onyx was born last month, the comedian, 45,...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

138K+
Followers
4K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy