According to the NHC, Tropical Storm Karl in the Bay of Campeche is almost 250 miles north of Veracruz, Mexico. It is on a southeasterly course at 2mph with 50mph winds. A slightly faster southeastward motion is expected later today. Karl is then expected to turn southward or south southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Karl should reach the coasts of Tabasco or Veracruz states in Mexico late Friday night or early Saturday. Little change in strength is expected today, but Karl should gradually lose some strength on Friday while it approaches the Bay of Campeche coast of Mexico.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO