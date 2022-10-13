Anti-Semitic flyers left on driveways during Jewish holidays

CONCORD, Calif. (BCN) — Concord resident Tammy Helman’s grandfather was an Auschwitz survivor.

Her other grandfather hid in an attic while he watched his family taken by Nazi soldiers. Last week, Helman found antisemitic leaflets on her driveway and around her neighborhood, packed in plastic bags.

“People around the neighborhood didn’t even want to see them,” Helma said. “For me silence is a kind of violence.” Walnut Creek City Councilmember Kevin Wilk brought up the leaflets at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The flyers were left near the Walnut Creek/Concord border near Oak Grove Road. Wilk, Walnut Creek’s first Jewish mayor and city councilmember, said the literature was left in the neighborhood sometime during Sept. 27-30, during the Jewish High Holidays between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Wilk told the council. “There’s more work to be done, but we as a council need to expose racism, ant-Semitism and hate crimes for what they are.”

The flyers say “every aspect of the Ukraine-Russia War is Jewish,” speculate Jews were responsible for 9/11, blame Jews for slavery, and say they control the United States government and media, among other claims.

Similar leaflets have been found in Danville, Palo Alto and Berkeley earlier this year. Marin County District Attorney Lori Frugoli on Monday released a statement saying she wanted to assure the public that appropriate action is being taken following similar flyers appearing in her county. “These incidents are revolting, and have no place in our community,” Frugoli said in the statement. “Our hate crimes investigator is working with local law enforcement to document and track these incidents. And our team of veteran prosecutors will analyze the cases to determine whether crimes have been committed.” Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

