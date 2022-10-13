ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Anti-Semitic flyers left on driveways during Jewish holidays

By Bay City News
 3 days ago

CONCORD, Calif. (BCN) — Concord resident Tammy Helman’s grandfather was an Auschwitz survivor.

Her other grandfather hid in an attic while he watched his family taken by Nazi soldiers. Last week, Helman found antisemitic leaflets on her driveway and around her neighborhood, packed in plastic bags.

“People around the neighborhood didn’t even want to see them,” Helma said. “For me silence is a kind of violence.” Walnut Creek City Councilmember Kevin Wilk brought up the leaflets at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Anti-Semitic flyers found in ‘hate-motivated incident’

The flyers were left near the Walnut Creek/Concord border near Oak Grove Road. Wilk, Walnut Creek’s first Jewish mayor and city councilmember, said the literature was left in the neighborhood sometime during Sept. 27-30, during the Jewish High Holidays between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Wilk told the council. “There’s more work to be done, but we as a council need to expose racism, ant-Semitism and hate crimes for what they are.”

The flyers say “every aspect of the Ukraine-Russia War is Jewish,” speculate Jews were responsible for 9/11, blame Jews for slavery, and say they control the United States government and media, among other claims.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Similar leaflets have been found in Danville, Palo Alto and Berkeley earlier this year. Marin County District Attorney Lori Frugoli on Monday released a statement saying she wanted to assure the public that appropriate action is being taken following similar flyers appearing in her county. “These incidents are revolting, and have no place in our community,” Frugoli said in the statement. “Our hate crimes investigator is working with local law enforcement to document and track these incidents. And our team of veteran prosecutors will analyze the cases to determine whether crimes have been committed.” Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Vigil to be held for man killed in quadruple shooting near UC Berkeley

SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KRON) – A vigil was held Thursday for the youth religious leader killed near the University of California, Berkeley early Saturday. Isamaeli “Eli” Mata’afa was remembered at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 with a candlelit vigil at the San Lorenzo Community Church at 945 Paseo Grande in San Lorenzo. Mata’afa, who hailed from […]
Police investigating robbery at People’s Park

BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Berkeley are investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday morning at People’s Park. The incident was first reported at 5:41 a.m. Police said the victim reported he was robbed of his cell phone by a suspect with a stick and using a chemical agent spray. The victim described the suspect […]
New Native American mural on JFK Drive defaced by vandals

SAN FRANCISCO -- In San Francisco, a recently completed mural on JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park was vandalized overnight.The art work originally read: "We are on native land." It was created by a group of local artists looking to pay homage to indigenous history in the Bay Area.Friday morning, one of the artists found the painting had been covered with black paint and writing that read "No such thing."ALSO READ: SF voters to decide on reopening JFK Drive to cars in Golden Gate ParkThe artists told KPIX that they won't be discouraged by what they called a "cowardly, racist act"...
Vallejo PD respond to shooting incident near charter school Tuesday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A local Vallejo charter school was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a shooting incident occurred nearby, according to Vallejo Police Department. The shooting incident occurred on Tuesday at around 1:30 p.m. and caused the charter school, Caliber Change Makers Academy, to go on lockdown. The school lockdown was lifted after officers […]
