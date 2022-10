CLEVELAND — The Guardians enter Sunday with an opportunity to eliminate the New York Yankees from the 2022 playoffs. Guardians manager Terry Francona is giving the ball to right-hander Cal Quantrill for Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field at 7:07 p.m. after a dramatic 6-5 win over the visiting Yankees in Game 3 on Saturday night. ...

