GoldenSky Country Music Festival makes debut at Discovery Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first-of-its-kind GoldenSky Country Music Festival made its debut one week after the Aftershock Festival drew a record-breaking crowd. More than 25,000 enthusiastic country fans from all over the country are expected to make their way to Discovery Park each day. "It's our inaugural day one....
10 weekend events in Northern California | Oct. 15-16
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If an Armenian food festival, an old cemetery lantern tour, or a chili cook-off sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather is cooling down, giving us the autumn breeze we've been wanting....
Adam Sandler plans tour stop at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve wanted to see Adam Sandler, now’s your chance!. The comedian and actor announced Friday he’s adding seven new dates to his sold out 2022 tour… and one of them is at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. His stop in Sacramento...
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area music venue The Boardwalk reopens under new ownership
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — A popular music venue in Orangevale is reopening on Thursday, 10 months after it was shut down. The Boardwalk closed in January after 35 years. It hosted nearly 2,000 concerts featuring local and national acts. The owners of “Palm Tree Brewing Company” in Orangevale purchased the...
sacramentocityexpress.com
These streets in Sacramento are closing for IRONMAN California
Thousands of athletes are expected to participate in the 2022 IRONMAN California race in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 23. The triathlon competition will temporarily close several streets in downtown and midtown Sacramento. The Oct. 23 event ends at the California State Capitol. Some streets will close as soon as Monday,...
Country music, pumpkin patches and fall colors | Fall activities in the Sacramento Region, Oct. 15-16
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With temperatures still above-average for this time of year but cooler than previous weekends, Northern California is looking toward a beautiful weekend. While Saturday could still be a bit warm with high temperatures near 80, Sunday is expected to have highs in the 70s across the...
‘Dragons’ from around the world to be on display at the Sacramento Zoo
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo will have dragon figures that are observed in regions around the world on display for several months starting in October. Zoo administrators announced that the Dragon Discovery event will begin on Oct. 28 and continue until early 2023. “From the fire-breathing dragons of Europe to the silent killers […]
Halloween events in Folsom | Need to Know
FOLSOM, Calif. — Trick or Treat? City of Folsom is hosting Halloween events throughout the city that is sure to be a treat for the whole family. Here are four events that you can add to your spook season festivities:. The Stranger Than Fiction Lives of Classic Horror Novel...
Sacramento Observer
Fall Festival Pumpkin Fest Oct. 15
The Black-owned Estate Farms will be hosting their annual Sacramento Fall Festival Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, October 15, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Adults are $5, kids get in free. Bring your kids and enjoy the pumpkin patch, take pumpkin carving lessons, go on a hay rides, see...
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin Harvest Festival at Quarry Park Adventures this weekend
Rocklin, Calif.- This weekend Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin will help kick off the holiday season with their Harvest Festival Family Weekend. This three day event will take place October 14 – 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Admission is FREE and Quarry Park Adventures is inviting everyone in the Sacramento region to attend.
Sacramento's 'hidden treasure' of Hispanic culture | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's described as a hidden treasure of Hispanic culture in the city of Sacramento. Northgate and Gardenland are home to many Hispanic and Latino families. And now, the hope is to make it a destination for visitors and locals alike. Meet Johnny Quintero. Packed with flavor,...
Sacramento's Fire Prevention Week wraps up
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Saturday wrapped up Fire Prevention Week and this year is special because it marked 100 years from the Great Chicago Fire that inspired fire crews to educate the public about fire safety. Sacramento Metro Fire District shares this year’s main message: Fire won’t wait, plan your...
Mountain Democrat
Diggin’ up history one story at a time
For the third year running, the folks over at Buried History will be metaphorically resurrecting several of the region’s more colorful individuals of antiquity for a one-day-only event that truly brings history to life. This year’s theme for the fledgling organization will focus on the commerce of yesteryear: Honoring...
KCRA.com
KCRA 3's Leticia Ordaz honored with mayoral proclamation for accomplishments as a bilingual author
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 anchor Leticia Ordaz was presented with a mayoral proclamation by West Sacramento's mayor on Friday. Ordaz was honored for her accomplishments in publishing several bilingual children's books in both English and Spanish. She received the honor inside Arthur Turner Library as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, and it was a surprise.
Chicago Duck Walk Killer: Police now doubt suspected Stockton serial killer connection
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police now say there is no connection between the possible serial killer investigation in Stockton and Chicago's so-called "Duck Walk Killer” case. Police in both states said previously they were looking into a link between the 2018 killings in Chicago and possible serial killings...
Fox40
Be Our Guest – Jet’s American Grill & Bar
Jet’s American Grill & Bar is located in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Founded by 21 year old Jet Bonanno in May of 2020, when he began cooking food from his parents kitchen and selling the food on Doordash. Instantly Jet’s was a popular late night spot to order from. Within two months, Doordash drivers were lined up down the street at all hours of the night, as the whole Bonanno family worked to get the orders out.
‘He was out hunting’: Police arrest suspect in California serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police said they have arrested a man suspected of killing at least six men and wounding a woman in Northern California. Authorities believe that Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was out searching for another victim when he was captured by police around 2 a.m. Saturday in Stockton, California, according to KCRA.
goldcountrymedia.com
Legendary Placer coach inducted into Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame
“Everything Bill Miller did, he did it big,” said former Placer boys tennis coach Rad McCord. “To me, what he's accomplished is so far greater than just about anyone else (that) has been inducted into the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame.”. The former Placer football and girls tennis...
Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless
NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
Mountain Democrat
Grammy winner performs at Harris Center
FOLSOM — Touring the United States for the first time since the 2020 release of the album “That’s What I Heard,” The Robert Cray Band will perform at Folsom’s Harris Center for the Arts on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Funky, cool and bad,” is how Cray...
