WLWT 5
Police: Man shot in the neck overnight in Evanston
CINCINNATI — A 24-year-old man is injured after a shooting that happened overnight in Evanston. Police said he was shot in the neck. It happened on Trimble Avenue close to Dana Avenue just before 2 a.m. The man was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is in...
sciotopost.com
Two 20-Year-Olds Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Ohio UTV Crash This Morning
OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
WLWT 5
OSP: 2 dead after off-road vehicle crashes into creek in Montgomery County
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people are dead after a crash in Clay Township on Saturday, according to The Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post. It happened around 12:08 a.m. when OSP said a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was driving through a field off Pansing Road when it drove into a creek on the property.
UPDATE: Coroner’s office ID’s Dayton man as victim of Tuesday homicide
DAYTON — The death of a 56-year-old man found Tuesday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide, according to Dayton police. >>Hospital releases Dayton police officer who was stabbed in the neck; Suspect is in jail. Anthony Matthews, 56, of Dayton, was identified as the victim found dead inside...
WLWT 5
Police identify victim fatally shot in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Millvale Friday. According to police, around 3:49 p.m. officers along with Cincinnati Fire responded to reports of a shooting in 3100 block of Beekman Street. When officers arrived, they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds....
WLWT 5
Police: 63-year-old Indiana man dead after tanker crash in northern Kentucky
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — An Indiana man is dead after a crash in Henry County, Kentucky, on Friday. It happened around 12:04 p.m. when Kentucky State Police got a call about a single-vehicle crash on Lake Jericho Road. KSP said a preliminary investigation indicates a 2020 Freightliner Tanker ran...
WKRC
One dead after shooting in Millvale
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a shooting in Millvale Friday. Crews were called to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue just before 4 p.m. for a reported shooting. They found 32-year-old Davonte Hollis dead at the scene. Police have not said if they have any suspects at...
Fox 19
Teen shot in eye taken to Children’s Hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager is in serious condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital after being shot in the eye in Avondale, according to Cincinnati police. The 17-year-old shooting victim was with two other people when the shooting happened near the corner of Reading Road and Prospect Place, police explained. Officers did not know if the other two people were shot or not.
wnewsj.com
Blanchester man gets lifetime driving suspension for fatal accident
WILMINGTON — A local man charged in a fatal accident had his driver’s license taken away for life in a plea deal. On Friday, Thomas Watkins pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in Clinton County Common Pleas Court. A stipulation in this plea deal is...
Police: Woman found stabbed to death in Hamilton home
The couple who lived in the house at the center of the investigation had only moved in just about a week ago, neighbors said.
Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter. The […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Indiana State Police Conducting Death Investigation
The final autopsy and toxicology results are still pending at this time. Greensburg-On Monday, October 10, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were contacted by the Greensburg Police Department and requested to conduct a death investigation after a Greensburg, Indiana man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers with the police department.
eaglecountryonline.com
UPDATE: Police Searching for Suspect Following Pursuit
The suspect was last seen around 8:00. UPDATE: There is no new information at this time. However, police would like to remind everyone to call 911 to report suspicious persons or vehicles in the area. (Aurora, Ind.) - Police are searching for a suspect following a pursuit in southeast Indiana.
WKRC
Madisonville man accused of violently carjacking two people
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Madisonville man is accused of hurting two people while stealing their cars. Elijah Cotton was arraigned Thursday on two counts of robbery. On Oct. 1, police say Cotton waited for the victim to get out of her car. As she walked away from it, he allegedly grabbed her by her hair and slammed her to the ground on Medpace Way.
WKRC
"I appreciate it:" Middletown officer reunited with crash victim he saved
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man is alive and recovering after losing his leg in a motorcycle crash. Tim Jones of Middletown is out of the hospital and got to meet the officer who he says saved his life. Aug. 12 is a day Jones says he’ll never forget....
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Merwin Avenue in Madisonville
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Merwin Avenue in Madisonville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Driver avoids deer but not the house, fire department reports
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver who reported swerving to avoid a deer Thursday night on state Route 227 slammed into a house, the Hollansburg (Indiana) Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., said. The driver told firefighters dispatched to the incident that the deer ran out in front of the...
WLWT 5
Neighbor talks about the call she made to 911 in Hamilton homicide investigation
HAMILTON, Ohio — A homicide investigation is now underway in Butler County as police release more details about the violent situation that unfolded on Parrish Avenue Tuesday. Just days later, the neighbor who called 911 is remembering the woman who was killed for her kind heart and giving soul.
Fox 19
‘You and your family are dead:’ DUI suspect goes on racist tirade against NKY police officer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam footage shows a man hurl racist language at a Covington police officer. At one point, the footage shows the man threaten to kill the officer and his family. We have decided to leave the officer anonymous due to concerns about his safety. Kenton County...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Greenwood Avenue in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Greenwood Avenue in Avondale. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
