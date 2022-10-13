ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn County, IN

WLWT 5

Police: Man shot in the neck overnight in Evanston

CINCINNATI — A 24-year-old man is injured after a shooting that happened overnight in Evanston. Police said he was shot in the neck. It happened on Trimble Avenue close to Dana Avenue just before 2 a.m. The man was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is in...
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotopost.com

Two 20-Year-Olds Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Ohio UTV Crash This Morning

OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
County
Dearborn County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, IN
Aurora, IN
Crime & Safety
Dearborn County, IN
Crime & Safety
WLWT 5

Police identify victim fatally shot in Millvale

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Millvale Friday. According to police, around 3:49 p.m. officers along with Cincinnati Fire responded to reports of a shooting in 3100 block of Beekman Street. When officers arrived, they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds....
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

One dead after shooting in Millvale

MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a shooting in Millvale Friday. Crews were called to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue just before 4 p.m. for a reported shooting. They found 32-year-old Davonte Hollis dead at the scene. Police have not said if they have any suspects at...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Teen shot in eye taken to Children’s Hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager is in serious condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital after being shot in the eye in Avondale, according to Cincinnati police. The 17-year-old shooting victim was with two other people when the shooting happened near the corner of Reading Road and Prospect Place, police explained. Officers did not know if the other two people were shot or not.
CINCINNATI, OH
#Police#Dearborn County Sheriff
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter. The […]
DAYTON, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana State Police Conducting Death Investigation

The final autopsy and toxicology results are still pending at this time. Greensburg-On Monday, October 10, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were contacted by the Greensburg Police Department and requested to conduct a death investigation after a Greensburg, Indiana man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers with the police department.
GREENSBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

UPDATE: Police Searching for Suspect Following Pursuit

The suspect was last seen around 8:00. UPDATE: There is no new information at this time. However, police would like to remind everyone to call 911 to report suspicious persons or vehicles in the area. (Aurora, Ind.) - Police are searching for a suspect following a pursuit in southeast Indiana.
AURORA, IN
WKRC

Madisonville man accused of violently carjacking two people

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Madisonville man is accused of hurting two people while stealing their cars. Elijah Cotton was arraigned Thursday on two counts of robbery. On Oct. 1, police say Cotton waited for the victim to get out of her car. As she walked away from it, he allegedly grabbed her by her hair and slammed her to the ground on Medpace Way.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Greenwood Avenue in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Greenwood Avenue in Avondale. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH

