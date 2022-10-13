Read full article on original website
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Pets Alive offers free dog, puppy adoptions this weekend
This is not a drill.
KSAT 12
Therapeutic ranch in Boerne helping to change lives a ride at a time
BOERNE, Texas – A horse ranch in Boerne is changing the lives of thousands of people, one ride at a time. For about four years, Dwaine Bergman has been coming to the Open T.R.A.I.L Ranch and over time, he has created a special bond with a horse there named Montana.
San Antonio Current
What your San Antonio high school says about you
In San Antonio, one of the first things people ask when they meet you is where you went to high school. It's not hard to figure out why. Folks are trying to learn details about your upbringing — whether you were raised in an affluent suburb, grew up in a working class area or hail from a more rural stretch of the Alamo City sprawl.
KSAT 12
Smithson Valley High School students will showcase designs in Marisol Deluna Community Fashion Show
Smithson Valley High School fashion design students will showcase their work in the Marisol Deluna Community Fashion Show later this month. The fashion show will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Arneson River Theater in San Antonio. The Marisol Deluna Foundation is a San Antonio-based charitable...
KSAT 12
Free dog, puppy adoptions are taking place in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – You can adopt a dog or puppy for free this weekend in San Antonio. San Antonio Pets Alive! is offering free dog adoptions through Oct. 16. “When you adopt from San Antonio Pets Alive! you will save two lives - your new pet, and another dog/puppy in need,” officials said in a press release.
KSAT 12
Luther’s Cafe owner considers selling long-time establishment in San Antonio’s gay district
SAN ANTONIO – Luther’s Cafe has been shut down for nearly a week, and now the owner is considering selling the establishment. The restaurant in the city’s gay district, known as The Strip SA, shared an update to its Facebook page, saying several issues are to blame.
You Can Trick-Or-Treat Early At These San Antonio Events
There are several events offering trick-or-treating fun before Halloween.
fox7austin.com
Bexar County judge pays fine for bringing loaded handgun to San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A Bexar County judge was forced to pay a fine after bringing a loaded handgun to San Antonio International Airport last month. Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez paid a close to $2,500 civil penalty after a handgun with a bullet in the chamber was found in her carry-on luggage.
SAFD quickly suppresses fire at central-San Antonio living complex
SAN ANTONIO — An unknown number of people were temporarily displaced Friday afternoon after a fire broke out at a central-San Antonio home converted into several apartment units. Though local fire crews were able to bring the fire under control within about 20 minutes of arriving, SAFD spokesperson Doug...
yolotx.com
San Antonio’s Only Underwater Tunnel | SeaLife San Antonio | San Antonio, TX
SEA LIFE San Antonio is an underwater dream! With 10+ exhibits and interactive zones, there’s a sea of wonder around every corner you turn. Pet a real-life starfish and sea urchin at the Interactive Rockpool. Take a Behind-the-Scenes tour to learn about the daily care of the sea creatures and conservation program. Come face-to-face with thousands of underwater species that live at the aquarium.
San Antonio family's 1932 Ford will be displayed at National Museum of American History
The vehicle will be the first previously owned by a Black family to call the museum home.
MySanAntonio
These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
Drive-thru haunted forest event returns to San Antonio’s Castle Hills neighborhood Oct. 22
The family-friendly attraction will scare for just one night.
fox7austin.com
San Antonio to host nation's largest Day of the Dead celebration
AUSTIN, Texas - San Antonio is home to the nation's largest Day of the Dead celebration. The Dia de los Muertos festival runs from Oct. 27-30 with a music festival and family-friendly exhibits and activities at La Villita Historic Village. Alongside the festival, the city hosts SpiritLandia, a special Day...
tpr.org
Texas Foster Care and Adoption Services’ executive director steps down
The executive director of a San Antonio-based foster placement agency stepped down the day after a story from TPR shined a light on irregularities at the agency that takes about $2 million from the state each year to place vulnerable children in homes. On September 29th, TPR published a story...
fox7austin.com
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
KSAT 12
New walking trail on the city’s Southside is a step towards connecting San Antonio greenspaces
SAN ANTONIO – A new walking trail on the city’s Southside is what developers call the first step at connecting the city’s green spaces. The Madla Greenway, a one-mile loop, is located right next to Texas A&M San Antonio off of University Way. It’s open to the public from dusk to dawn.
KCEN TV NBC 6
San Antonio resident becomes overnight millionaire after playing Texas Lottery
TEXAS, USA — A San Antonio resident just won $1 million playing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Pit Stop Food Mart #30 on 1530 West Loop 1604 North. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This was the first of eight...
visitsanantonio.com
Celebrate Day of the Dead in San Antonio with These Día de Muertos Events
Día de Muertos is a time-honored Mexican celebration honoring loved ones who have passed on. It is a colorful, vibrant holiday meant to commemorate the lives of friends and family rather than focus on the sorrow of missing them. There is no better way to celebrate Día de Muertos...
Texas Family Lets Baby Foxes Live In Backyard 'As Long As They Don't Bite'
"They were here before I was. I mean, I can't say no."
