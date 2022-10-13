ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

What your San Antonio high school says about you

In San Antonio, one of the first things people ask when they meet you is where you went to high school. It's not hard to figure out why. Folks are trying to learn details about your upbringing — whether you were raised in an affluent suburb, grew up in a working class area or hail from a more rural stretch of the Alamo City sprawl.
Free dog, puppy adoptions are taking place in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – You can adopt a dog or puppy for free this weekend in San Antonio. San Antonio Pets Alive! is offering free dog adoptions through Oct. 16. “When you adopt from San Antonio Pets Alive! you will save two lives - your new pet, and another dog/puppy in need,” officials said in a press release.
San Antonio’s Only Underwater Tunnel | SeaLife San Antonio | San Antonio, TX

SEA LIFE San Antonio is an underwater dream! With 10+ exhibits and interactive zones, there’s a sea of wonder around every corner you turn. Pet a real-life starfish and sea urchin at the Interactive Rockpool. Take a Behind-the-Scenes tour to learn about the daily care of the sea creatures and conservation program. Come face-to-face with thousands of underwater species that live at the aquarium.
These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
San Antonio to host nation's largest Day of the Dead celebration

AUSTIN, Texas - San Antonio is home to the nation's largest Day of the Dead celebration. The Dia de los Muertos festival runs from Oct. 27-30 with a music festival and family-friendly exhibits and activities at La Villita Historic Village. Alongside the festival, the city hosts SpiritLandia, a special Day...
