Raleigh News & Observer
NC Republicans caught again meddling with the UNC System. They should leave it alone
In North Carolina, shared governance in higher education can be little more than an illusion. The Republican-controlled state legislature has a habit of micromanaging the UNC System and its many campuses, demolishing the wall that ostensibly separates public universities from the politicians who fund them. A particularly blunt example of...
theurbannews.com
Will Columbus County Sheriff Keep His Job After Racist Comments?
Will Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene hold onto his job after a Superior Court judge, at the request of local District Attorney Jon David, temporarily suspended Greene from office after WECT-TV reported that he vowed to get rid of “Black bastards” working for the sheriff’s department?. At...
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News Oct. 15
As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
foxwilmington.com
Plans submitted for proposed hotel at Mayfaire
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Plans have been submitted for a hotel at the Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington. A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott hotel. The hotel would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market.
foxwilmington.com
Navassa manufacturer finds success in new facility but falls short of job creation deadline
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) – Three years ago, Brunswick County entered into an agreement to grant Pacon Manufacturing $700,000 for the company to bring 238 jobs to the region. Now, the county has applied for a second extension after Pacon fell 19 jobs short of the agreement’s requirements. But...
WECT
N.C. 906 bridge to be replaced in Brunswick Co., closures expected for several months
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on N.C. 906 (Midway Road SE) near U.S. 17 Business and south of Bolivia is scheduled to be replaced. Crews will begin the work to replace the aging bridge on Oct. 17, according to the...
whqr.org
After collecting hundreds of dollars on free-parking days, Wilmington acknowledges ‘challenges’ with messaging
While beach towns rake in serious parking revenue on summer holidays, the City of Wilmington has traditionally made it a point to offer free parking on those days — in large part to help incentivize bringing residents and tourists alike to downtown businesses. But during the Fourth of July...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
First Leland brewery opens for business
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Wrightsville Beach Brewery expands to Leland and will soon be serving beer on tap. According to owner Jud Watkins, his staff is trained and ready to serve customers. Brunswick Beer & Cider is Leland’s first brewery and is located on South Dickinson Drive. The establishment...
foxwilmington.com
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As of 4:38 p.m., the outage had been reduced to under 300 customers according to Duke Energy. An hour later, power has been restored to all but a few customers. The Wilmington Police Department also announced on Facebook that power has been restored. A major...
WECT
Water pressure alert issued for part of Monkey Junction
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority issued a water pressure alert for part of Monkey Junction at 3:28 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. “CFPUA is responding to a water main leak at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Piner Road. Customers in the area may experience periods of low water pressure Friday afternoon,” stated CFPUA in the alert.
foxwilmington.com
Art-Oberfest Art Crawl to feature over 40 artists and vendors in historic Wilmington neighborhood
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The fourth annual Art-Oberfest Art Crawl will have over 40 artists and vendors on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 to 4 p.m. The event is situated in the historic Carolina Place/Ardmore neighborhood and gives vendors 100% of sales, according to one of the organizers. “This...
WECT
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of vendors spent the better part of Friday getting set up for the big crowds this weekend at the North Carolina Oyster Festival. There are lots of unique vendors this year, and they’re hoping to have even better crowds than last year.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 11, 12 & 13
Larry Spencer Jones, 62, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. FRANCIS "FRAN" GORDON WILLIS, Beaufort. Francis “Fran”...
WECT
N Kerr Ave. lane closure continues due to sewer repairs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that the southbound lane of the 1600 block of N Kerr Ave. will be closed to traffic due to repairs being made on the sewer. Per the release, the lane is closed between Rossmore Road and 1602 N...
WECT
Anonymous family gives $500,000 to New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An anonymous Wilmington family gifted $500,000 for patients at the Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute, per a Novant Health release. “This gift will fund program enhancements for hematology/oncology services, such as patient navigation and case management, to help directly support patients undergoing cancer treatment,” stated a Novant spokesperson in a release.
The State Port Pilot
Southport Alderman Alt: city has toxic work environment
One of Southport’s aldermen has expressed his frustration on social media about the city’s approach to the council/manager structure of government, particularly when it comes to the use of employees. On Oct. 5, Alderman Rich Alt posted on his “Rich Alt for Aldermen 2021” Facebook page that the...
WECT
Parts of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center without power Thursday morning after backup generators did not immediately kick on
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people in Wilmington were without power early Thursday morning, including part of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Leaders with the hospital said the backup generators did not immediately kick on when the power went out. Fortunately, the equipment that needed to be on stayed on due to backup batteries on those machines. The power was out for about 45 minutes in the south tower of the hospital, which includes intensive care units and the emergency department.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Cason from the Brunswick County Animal Shelter
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Cason, an 11-week-old German shepherd mix, is available for adoption at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services Animal Shelter. According to his handlers, Cason’s brother and two sisters are also available for adoption. Part of an accidental litter, the BCSO Animal Protective Services...
foxwilmington.com
Person hospitalized after report of shots fired in Chadbourn
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) – The Chadbourn Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation have opened an investigation into an incident which put one person in the hospital. Per the CPD, police responded to a report of shots fired at 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the 500 block...
WECT
Highway 6: The history behind the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Oyster Festival in Ocean Isle Beach draws thousands of people to the island. This year marks the 41st rendition of the festival, and Mayor Debbie Smith reflects on its roots in southern Brunswick County. Smith says the festival was first held at the...
