ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
theurbannews.com

Will Columbus County Sheriff Keep His Job After Racist Comments?

Will Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene hold onto his job after a Superior Court judge, at the request of local District Attorney Jon David, temporarily suspended Greene from office after WECT-TV reported that he vowed to get rid of “Black bastards” working for the sheriff’s department?. At...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News Oct. 15

As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Plans submitted for proposed hotel at Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Plans have been submitted for a hotel at the Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington. A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott hotel. The hotel would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Government
County
New Hanover County, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

First Leland brewery opens for business

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Wrightsville Beach Brewery expands to Leland and will soon be serving beer on tap. According to owner Jud Watkins, his staff is trained and ready to serve customers. Brunswick Beer & Cider is Leland’s first brewery and is located on South Dickinson Drive. The establishment...
LELAND, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Evans
Person
Tom Hall
WECT

Water pressure alert issued for part of Monkey Junction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority issued a water pressure alert for part of Monkey Junction at 3:28 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. “CFPUA is responding to a water main leak at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Piner Road. Customers in the area may experience periods of low water pressure Friday afternoon,” stated CFPUA in the alert.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Politics Local#Election Local#Cfcc S Union Auditorium#Wect#Whqr
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 11, 12 & 13

Larry Spencer Jones, 62, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. FRANCIS "FRAN" GORDON WILLIS, Beaufort. Francis “Fran”...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WECT

N Kerr Ave. lane closure continues due to sewer repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that the southbound lane of the 1600 block of N Kerr Ave. will be closed to traffic due to repairs being made on the sewer. Per the release, the lane is closed between Rossmore Road and 1602 N...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Anonymous family gives $500,000 to New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An anonymous Wilmington family gifted $500,000 for patients at the Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute, per a Novant Health release. “This gift will fund program enhancements for hematology/oncology services, such as patient navigation and case management, to help directly support patients undergoing cancer treatment,” stated a Novant spokesperson in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Southport Alderman Alt: city has toxic work environment

One of Southport’s aldermen has expressed his frustration on social media about the city’s approach to the council/manager structure of government, particularly when it comes to the use of employees. On Oct. 5, Alderman Rich Alt posted on his “Rich Alt for Aldermen 2021” Facebook page that the...
SOUTHPORT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WECT

Parts of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center without power Thursday morning after backup generators did not immediately kick on

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people in Wilmington were without power early Thursday morning, including part of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Leaders with the hospital said the backup generators did not immediately kick on when the power went out. Fortunately, the equipment that needed to be on stayed on due to backup batteries on those machines. The power was out for about 45 minutes in the south tower of the hospital, which includes intensive care units and the emergency department.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Cason from the Brunswick County Animal Shelter

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Cason, an 11-week-old German shepherd mix, is available for adoption at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services Animal Shelter. According to his handlers, Cason’s brother and two sisters are also available for adoption. Part of an accidental litter, the BCSO Animal Protective Services...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Person hospitalized after report of shots fired in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) – The Chadbourn Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation have opened an investigation into an incident which put one person in the hospital. Per the CPD, police responded to a report of shots fired at 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the 500 block...
CHADBOURN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy