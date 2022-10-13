Read full article on original website
WCNC
PJ Walker to start for Panthers against Rams
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PJ Walker will start for the Panthers Sunday against the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Friday. Sunday will be Walker's third career start, all with the Panthers. Wilks also said Baker Mayfield could be available as Walker's backup, depending on the results of an MRI scheduled for Friday. If he can't go, the team will likely sign Jacob Eason from the practice squad.
GAME RECAP: Charlotte Hornets finish preseason with major improvements despite losing LaMelo Ball. | Locked On Hornets
The Hornets will need LaMelo Ball ASAP, but key player stepped up in their final preseason game. Plus, we discuss how the offense changed without LaMelo Ball.
Aho's late goal leads Hurricanes past Sharks 2-1
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sebastian Aho scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:58 remaining in the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes beat San Jose 2-1 to hand the Sharks their third straight loss to open the season. Martin Necas scored his second goal in his many games for Carolina to...
Friday Night Frenzy: A tale of Huskies and Mavericks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's the middle of October. It's a Friday night. That means we're in the thick of high school football season with this week's edition of Friday Night Frenzy!. Each week, the WCNC Charlotte Sports team brings you highlights from a set of games featuring the best...
Baker Mayfield held out of Panthers practice again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said on Wednesday that he wouldn’t...
