buildingindiana.com
$40 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Funds
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $40 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant funds to 19 of Quality of Place projects and set aside $7 million for programmatic funding during its meeting at the Beacon Health Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center. The $40 million in READI grant funding will be leveraged to infuse $465 million of total regional investments across the Quality of Place projects.
WNDU
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Elkhart. Officers were called just after 2:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place regarding a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat of a red passenger vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
abc57.com
Officials investigating fatal shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind., --- The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of one person. Officials said they responded to a call about a shooting around 2:47 pm in the area of 1200 Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. When they arrived, police said they found...
WISH-TV
Indiana prison looking for missing inmate
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
WNDU
South Bend Police opening new academy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A closer alternative to training police recruits will soon open in Michiana. At Wednesday’s quarterly public safety meeting, Mayor James Mueller joined city police officials in announcing the launch of the South Bend Police Academy. “This is going to be one piece of the...
WNDU
Upcoming Halloween events in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Here is a look at some of the Halloween events coming up in Elkhart!. On Saturday, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” at Island Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, there will be another “Trunk or Treat” at South...
WNDU
Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
abc57.com
Michigan City man accused of arson at apartment complex
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A Michigan City man was arrested on arson charges during an investigation into two vehicle fires at an apartment complex, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 1:19 a.m. on October 1, dispatch received a call about a vehicle fire at the Garden Estates West...
95.3 MNC
Man sentenced to 86 years in prison for killing Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn
Larry Jo Taylor Jr., the man convicted of murdering Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn, will be in prison for the next 86 years. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office sentenced Taylor on Friday, Oct. 14. Taylor was convicted last month of multiple crimes, including murder, multiple counts of burglary, criminal confinement, and more.
WNDU
Judge rejects St. Joseph County GOP injunction request
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge in Marshall County is refusing to issue a temporary restraining order requested by Republicans in St. Joseph County. In court documents filed earlier this week, the St. Joseph County GOP alleges such an injunction was needed to make sure absentee ballots cast in St. Joseph County were processed in a bipartisan fashion.
abc57.com
Next South Bend 2045 Speaker Series event scheduled for October 27
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The next event in the City of South Bend's ongoing 2045 Speaker Series will be held at 6:30 p.m. on October 27 at the St. Joseph County Public Library Community Learning Center. Joshua McCarty, Chief Analytics Researcher with Urban3, will be the guest speaker at the...
WNDU
Attempted Niles kidnapping did not happen, authorities say
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department has ended an investigation into an alleged kidnapping after determining it did not happen on Thursday. On Oct. 3, a 9-year-old reported that a man wearing a ski mask, driving a red pickup truck, attempted to abduct him in the 1300 block of Hickory Street.
abc57.com
New Mexico man sentenced to over two years after incident in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A New Mexico man was sentenced to over two years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Joshua L. Metts, 41, of Albuquerque, was sentenced to two years and six months followed by...
1 arrested after armed robbery in Three Rivers
One person was arrested after allegedly robbing a business Friday morning.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 900 block of North Lake Street, Warsaw. A delivery driver was reportedly bitten by a dog. 8:03 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 8500 block of South CR 100W, Claypool. Online fraud was reported. Fulton...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Police investigating fraud case
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person they say is involved in a fraud case. According to police, the fraud incident happened at 11 a.m. on October 3. If you have any information, you can submit...
abc57.com
Charges filed in fatal shooting of Deontae Harris
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Sherman Whitener Jr has been charged with one count of murder in the fatal shooting of Deontae Harris in July 2021, according to court records. Elkhart Police responded to the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue on July 8 just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting with injuries.
Is Hobart Police Department guilty of racial profiling?
On or about the 8th of August 2022, the Gary NAACP Branch was contacted and requested to file a complaint against the Hobart, Indiana, Police Department. As the Legal Redress Investigator, I, Robert L. Buggs, received the call and provided the family with the forms necessary to begin an investigation.
abc57.com
Boil water advisory lifted in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The boil water advisory for residents on the northeast side of South Bend has been lifted. The city announced Saturday morning that water quality tests showed no signs of contamination.
wtvbam.com
MSP investigating St. Joseph County larceny of car with fraudulent cashier check
WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall post are investigating the larceny of a motor vehicle in St. Joseph County. They say it happened in the 16000 block of Fawn River Road in White Pigeon Township on October 2. Troopers report an unknown...
