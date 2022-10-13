Style is the name of the game for this automobile. While Buick is typically recognized is a luxury brand above all else, there is one thing that you might not even think about when going to purchase one. Simply put, these autos are really intimidating to anyone not familiar with the dominating styling and expressive facias. For decades this has been one of the best parts of the brand overall which is exactly why the cars have been used and everything from mafia films to crime shows. This particular vehicle is a great example of just that as you might expect some billionaire tycoon or high-level investigator behind the wheel. Now you can feel like a true mob boss by purchasing this 1976 Buick limited.

YOUNGSVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO