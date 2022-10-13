Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
WATCH: 20 luminous lights and sights from BLINK Cincinnati festival
CINCINNATI — BLINK is back in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. So what are the hot spots around town? Here is our top picks from the first two days.
cincinnatirefined.com
A Peek at BLINK 2022
BLINK, happening downtown this weekend, is the nation’s largest light, art, and projection mapping experience, returning to Cincinnati for the first time since 2019. The interactive arts festival was spread throughout 30 blocks of downtown, Over-the-Rhine and the riverfront, includes light displays, musical performances, murals, and more. There's one day left to catch it, so click here to learn more about it. Or, sit back and check out this sneak peek of BLINK that Twin Spire Photography at Day Off Cincy captured for us. Make sure you're following them on Facebook or Instagram to catch more to come soon.
BLINK 2022: Top 9 installations to see this weekend
With more than 100 installations across Over-the-Rhine, BLINK can get a bit overwhelming. Here are the top nine installations around the festival.
spectrumnews1.com
BLINK 2022 creates glowing opportunity for small businesses in Cincinnati, Covington
CINCINNATI — For some, BLINK is an opportunity to check out world-class art while exploring one of the most colorful art showcases in the country. For business owners like Paul Picton, the festival offers a chance to capitalize on the extra evening foot traffic past his store. What You...
WLWT 5
WATCH: BLINK puts on illuminating drone show
CINCINNATI — BLINK, Cincinnati's glowing light adventure, is returning this fall with some new additions. The festival will partner with Sky Elements Drone Shows to put on its first-ever drone show at Smale Riverfront Park. The drone show, put on by altafiber, will happen twice each night of the...
WLWT 5
Take a walk through a giant rainbow of color at this BLINK installation in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Take a walk through a giant rainbow of color at this BLINK installation in Covington. "Ted Madden and Sean Cottengim collaborate on projects that invite communal interaction. The topics of their work are broad and range from screen interaction and how people see, to more culturally significant explorations of environmental justice and conservation efforts. All of their projects seek to engage an audience in the practice and theory of design. Exposing what designers do and how we think is at the heart of our work."
WLWT 5
Jurassic World Tour comes to Cincinnati for the first time
CINCINNATI — Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Cincinnati for the first time ever this weekend!. In this entertainment experience, Jurassic World will come to life. Dinosaurs, such as Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurs rex more than 40 feet in length will take the center stage. Features include...
matadornetwork.com
These Airbnbs in Cincinnati Give You Easy Access To Downtown and the Entire City
Famed for its breweries and moreish chili, you could easily spend a long weekend sampling the best brews and bites while stadium-hopping in Cincinnati, Ohio. Downtown throngs with museums, galleries, and markets, with riverside paths and vast parklands making it a doddle to hit your daily steps quota. Cincinnati’s accommodation scene has exploded with fashionable lofts and unique stays. Here are the best Airbnbs in Cincinnati, Ohio, that place you moments from Cincy’s best sights.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Your guide to BLINK Cincinnati
This weekend, from Oct. 13-16, Cincinnati’s skyline will be illuminated by grand shows of lights and lasers for BLINK, with projections and art exhibits lining 30 of Greater Cincinnati’s streets from downtown to Northern Kentucky. If you’re looking for a way to experience Cincinnati while immersing yourself in...
BLINK 2022: Where to park during the four-day festival
For those who will be driving or carpooling to BLINK, here are the accessible lots and garages to consider around Cincinnati and Covington.
educationplanetonline.com
10 Worst Neighborhoods in Cincinnati You Must Know
You know that Cincinnati is home to a thriving arts scene, an eclectic culinary community, and the beloved Reds baseball team. But what you may not know is that Cincinnati also has some of the poorest neighborhoods in the nation, areas where crime runs rampant, schools are underfunded, and residents suffer high rates of unemployment and underemployment.
Fox 19
Woman creates West End dance team to give kids outlet from violence
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State dance team is putting the West End on the map as their dance moves have taken them on trips around the world. Marquicia Jones-Woods started Q-Kidz 42 years ago when she was just a teen. The idea for the dance team started after she says...
WLWT 5
Invasive Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — A small population of an invasive insect has been spotted in the Cincinnati area. The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed the new population of spotted lanternfly in Cincinnati. ODA said they are continuing to monitor for egg masses. The ODA is asking anyone who spots the invasive...
WLWT 5
CFD hosts 'National Fire Prevention Week' open house
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department is opening its doors to the public to close out National Fire Prevention Week. This year's theme is, "Fire Won't Wait. Plan Your Escape." The open house is Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. People will have the opportunity to...
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
WKRC
Husband and wife jazz musicians to play Tri-State shows
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - They are a jazz power couple. Husband and wife duo Randy Brecker, and Ada Rovatti travel the world together playing on the top jazz stages. They are in the Tri-State to perform at Caffe Vivace on Oct. 14 and 15 but first, they played on Good Morning Cincinnati.
Times Gazette
Film parts shot in Hillsboro
When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
Grippo’s Bar-B-Q potato chips sold in snack pack are being recalled
CINCINNATI — Grippo Foods Inc. is recalling its Bar-B-Q potato chips sold in the 24-count snack pack because of possible “improper cleaning procedures,” the company said Friday evening. The Cincinnati-based company that is “the Official Chip of the Cincinnati Reds” said the packages in question have a...
WKRC
2 Blue Ash office buildings head to auction block
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Two office buildings in Blue Ash will be auctioned off at the top of November by one of Cincinnati’s biggest commercial real estate firms. The buildings at 4221 and 4225 Malsbary Road will be up for an online auction Nov. 1 through Nov. 3,...
Cincinnati Zoo announces Isla the tamandua is pregnant, shares ultrasound
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is expecting a special delivery!. Scientists from the zoo’s Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW) have confirmed that Isla the tamandua is pregnant, the zoo said in a social media post. The zoo shared a video of Isla’s most recent...
