Man accused of stealing $2K worth of allergy medicine
TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say that a man stole almost $2K worth of medications in Wayne County.
On October 10 at about 3:45 p.m., PSP responded to a reported theft at a Rite Aid in Texas Township.
The man reportedly stole $1,816 worth of allergy medications, including Allegra, Flonase, and Zyrtec.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Honesdale Barracks at (570) 253-7126.
