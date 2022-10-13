ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, PA

Man accused of stealing $2K worth of allergy medicine

By Julia Priest
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193aV5_0iWqhBfZ00

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say that a man stole almost $2K worth of medications in Wayne County.

On October 10 at about 3:45 p.m., PSP responded to a reported theft at a Rite Aid in Texas Township.

Student caught with a gun at Wilkes-Barre Area High School

The man reportedly stole $1,816 worth of allergy medications, including Allegra, Flonase, and Zyrtec.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Honesdale Barracks at (570) 253-7126.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WBRE

Nearly $3K worth of items stolen during Luzerne County burglary

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say someone broke into a Luzerne County man’s property and stole nearly $3,000 worth of items and various titles and deeds. According to investigators, an unknown number of people broke into a 29-year-old man’s home in the 200 block of Ebervale Road, Hazle Township, and stole several […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Accused PA Rapist Paid 'Hit Man' To Kill Witnesses, AG Says

A Pennsylvania man accused of sexual assault is now charged with hiring a hit man to eliminate his accusers, state officials have announced. Ferdinand Cuevas-Heredia, 44, of Luzerne County, was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with three counts of criminal solicitation to commit homicide, two counts of attempted witness intimidation, and other related offenses, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One arrested, $60K and 1.5K bags of fentanyl seized after chase

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they seized over $60,000 cash and over 1,500 bags of fentanyl following a brief chase in Luzerne County earlier this month. According to the Hazleton City Police Chief, Brian Schoonmaker, police arrested Jose Turbi Anziani after a chase in front of his home in Hazleton on October 12. […]
HAZLETON, PA
Times Leader

Robbery charge modified to disorderly conduct

WILKES-BARRE — A Plymouth man pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct involving cigarettes being taken from another person at the Intermodal Bus Terminal in downtown Wilkes-Barre earlier this month. Richard Evans, 57, of Nottingham Street, was initially charged with a felony count of robbery and a summary count of public...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Woman killed in Pittston Township crash

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office has released information on a deadly crash Tuesday in Pittston Township. According to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office, Carol Wolfe, 49 from Trucksville, was killed in a car crash in the 1100 block of Suscon Road Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. Investigators say Wolfe was driving her […]
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Two arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation

HUNCLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a search warrant revealed drugs inside a home in Luzerne County. According to the Lehman Township Police Department, on October 14, around 6:00 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive in Hunlock Creek. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man faces indecent assault charges in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — In Hazleton, a man faces assault charges. Police say Jose Perez turned himself in on Monday. Perez is charged with indecent assault on a person younger than 13 and aggravated indecent assault on a person younger than 16. Perez remains behind bars in Luzerne County. See...
HAZLETON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Father, son charged after shooting in Lansford

LANSFORD, Pa. - Police in Carbon County have charged a father and son after a shooting. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of E. Bertsch Street, off of Route 209. Lansford Police say the incident began with a disagreement between two men. One of the men,...
LANSFORD, PA
WBRE

Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages Staples store in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A fire damaged a Staples store in Dickson City Monday night. Scranton fire crews were called to the store along Viewmont Drive in the borough around 7 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a small fire in the middle of the building as well as...
DICKSON CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

One injured in Lackawanna County crash

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A car went over an embankment Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County. It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Summit Lake Road in South Abington Township. Officials say two people were inside the car. One person was taken to...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man kicks woman down flight of steps

Rome, Pa. — A Bradford County man is facing assault charges after he allegedly kicked his girlfriend down a flight of steps during an argument. Mitchell A. Bacorn, 34, of Rome, asked to speak with officers just before they took him into custody during the early morning hours of Sept. 29, police said. Bacorn admitted to Trooper Craig Kalinoski that he struck the woman causing her to fall down the steps, according to the affidavit. ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man pled guilty to selling fentanyl resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man from Monroe County pled guilty Friday to distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of a New Jersey man. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Matthew Luce, a/k/a “Luck,” 36, admitted that in February 2021, he distributed ten bags of fentanyl, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy