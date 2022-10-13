KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lets do the time warp again! The Rocky Horror Picture Show is coming to the Concourse October 15th and to the Knox Pride Center on October 22nd. The talented ensemble that will be putting the Rocky Horror Picture Show on has been together for a decade paying tribute to a show that has been successfully running for 46 years. This production welcomes everyone, priding themselves on being inclusive both in cast and in audience. One element of a live Rocky Horror Picture Show that has always captured the imagination of fans over the years is the interactive elements of the show, which can be fully enjoyed at the Concourse on October 15th. There are even prop bags or participation kits available for purchase at the show.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO