4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
6 free things to do in Knoxville Oct. 14-16
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the leaves changing colors for the start of fall, there are more opportunities for people to enjoy the change in weather. In addition to the change in weather, there are also opportunities to celebrate prior to the upcoming scary holiday, Halloween. Wicked Cool Cats Scavenger Hunt Join in on the […]
WXII 12
Pastor once declared dead able to squeeze wife’s hand
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor who was once declared dead but who’s alive is becoming more responsive, according to his family. Ryan Marlow’s wife, Megan Marlow told WXII 12 that she and her family have been in Tennessee getting additional care for her husband since late September.
‘Dark substance,’ flies found at Gatlinburg restaurant
This week's low health inspection score was recorded in Sevier County and quite a few risk factor violations were checked off in the report.
livability.com
15 Knoxville Festivals You Don’t Want To Miss
From events that celebrate the city to cultural offerings, there’s almost always a festival happening in Knoxville. , is a creative and diverse city, both of which are traits the community celebrates with festivals throughout the year. “People don’t normally think of Knoxville as a culturally diverse place with...
Close the Kitchen and Head to East Tennessee for a Smokies Thanksgiving
Let's be honest...Thanksgiving can be the greatest holiday of the year. And for some, it can be an event filled with lots of stress. On the one hand, you're excited to see family you may not have seen in a great while. On the other, if you're the one in charge of food preparation, it is not exactly a day off. And it's usually a day that begins before the sun comes up.
wvlt.tv
Peyton Manning themed saloon is fit for ‘The Sheriff’
Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department. Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department.
wvlt.tv
Find Your Fun
Pavilion of Pickleball has nearly 900 members. Owners of Ole Smoky Distillery and then Yee-Haw Brewing are part of the group who now own Ober Gatlinburg. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public's help in solving cases that still need answers.
wvlt.tv
Group of East Tenn. entrepreneurs buy Ober Gatlinburg
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A local group announced that they bought Ober Gatlinburg on Wednesday, according to a release by the attraction. The group consisted of the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Sevier County native, Jessi and Joe Baker, founded Ole Smoky Distillery and the Yee-Haw...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Fire Department recruiting firefighters
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department is seeking recruits. The average salary for a firefighter that has graduated from the academy ranges from $43,000 to almost $65,000 a year. During the academy, recruits can expect to make over $39,000. Those interested in applying must meet the following minimum...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Pigeon Forge 2022
Named after the Little Pigeon River that flows through this picturesque alpine community, Pigeon Forge is the best destination to unravel the scenic splendors of the Great Smokies and immerse in the contemporary entertainment venues and theme parks of Eastern Tennessee. Travellers are advised to find a centrally located accommodation...
wvlt.tv
KARM’S new CEO settles in her first month
Pavilion of Pickleball has nearly 900 members. Owners of Ole Smoky Distillery and then Yee-Haw Brewing are part of the group who now own Ober Gatlinburg. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public's help in solving cases that still need answers.
WATE
Messages in stone: Unique tombstones at East TN State Veterans Cemetery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Circles of tombstones stand tall and unmovable at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery just east of Knoxville. The stones are all exactly alike in size, shape and color. Identical like uniforms. Each of the nearly 6,000 stones is a reminder of time sacrificed for...
wvlt.tv
50 Years Later; UT band to replicate ‘Rocky Top’ debut during homecoming
Pavilion of Pickleball has nearly 900 members. Owners of Ole Smoky Distillery and then Yee-Haw Brewing are part of the group who now own Ober Gatlinburg. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public's help in solving cases that still need answers.
wvlt.tv
What it takes to be a mentor for students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - tnAchieves needs more than 3,000 volunteers to mentor high school students as they transition to college. There’s about a week left to sign up. “The mentoring role is just really about investing an hour a month in students in your community, to help guide them to help encourage them... just helping to make sure they’re successful as they navigate what happens next after high school,” said Tyler Ford, Senior Director of Mentors.
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. deputy adopts puppy he met responding to call
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy gave a puppy he met while on duty a second chance. While deputies responded to a recent call, they met a woman who had a small black puppy. Due to the woman’s circumstances, she had to surrender the...
WATE
Rocky Horror Picture Show time warps into East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lets do the time warp again! The Rocky Horror Picture Show is coming to the Concourse October 15th and to the Knox Pride Center on October 22nd. The talented ensemble that will be putting the Rocky Horror Picture Show on has been together for a decade paying tribute to a show that has been successfully running for 46 years. This production welcomes everyone, priding themselves on being inclusive both in cast and in audience. One element of a live Rocky Horror Picture Show that has always captured the imagination of fans over the years is the interactive elements of the show, which can be fully enjoyed at the Concourse on October 15th. There are even prop bags or participation kits available for purchase at the show.
WATE
Hear ye, Hear ye, Tennessee Medieval Faire conquers Harriman
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Medieval Faire you will be transported back in time to the days of Arthurian legend. Witness jousting, combat chess, and enjoy over 50 authentic vendors this weekend before the faire closes for the year. The Tennessee Medieval Faire has a bit of...
Enjoy Trick or Treating This Halloween Inside a Tennessee Cave
We don't know for sure if there are bats in the cave or not, but there definitely will be ghosts, goblins, and ghouls inside this Tennessee cavern. If you are looking for a unique and unusual way to celebrate Halloween with the kiddies this year, then you definitely want to check out the 2022 Trick Or Treat In The Cave happening just outside Knoxville, Tennessee. This family-friendly event is a wonderful way to enjoy a safe Trick or Treat experience in a fun and new way.
'When I finally decided to leave, I was scared' | East Tennessee woman finds peace after leaving abuser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When an East Tennessee woman met her partner around a decade ago, she said she fell in love. She said there were no red flags, and she thought that the relationship would never involve violence or abuse. WBIR chose not to name the woman in this...
wvlt.tv
Cigar sales rise as fans prepare for Tennessee-Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As both Tennessee and Alabama fans prepare for the game Saturday, many are already buying cigars as a way to celebrate. It’s tradition for the winner of the game to have their players and fanbase celebrate by smoking cigars. VFL Jabari Davis sells cigars with...
