Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Harry Styles Mansion Hits The Market (8+ Million)Dayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Manny Machado’s 2-word message to David Ortiz after Padres’ win over Dodgers
Fox Sports MLB analyst David Ortiz picked the Los Angeles Dodgers to defeat the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Well, things didn’t exactly go as Ortiz forecasted, as the Padres beat the Dodgers 5-3 to even up the series at a game apiece. And Padres star Manny Machado […] The post Manny Machado’s 2-word message to David Ortiz after Padres’ win over Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox could ‘rely’ on ex-Yankees prospect in 2023
Former New York Yankees prospect Rob Refsnyder may have finally found himself a place he can call home. Refnsyder signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox in November of 2021 and was added to the 40-man roster in June. He proceeded to hit .307/.384/.497 with six home runs and 21 RBI before ending his season on the injured list due to lower back spasms.
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range
After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
MLB・
Freddie Freeman’s blunt message to Dodgers with season on the line vs. Padres in NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in an unexpected situation heading into Game 4 of their NLDS series against the San Diego Padres. The Padres have raced out to a 2-1 lead in the series, and they can send the Dodgers home for the offseason if they manage to win Game 4, which will take […] The post Freddie Freeman’s blunt message to Dodgers with season on the line vs. Padres in NLDS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers make Game 3 decision on Cody Bellinger amid MLB Playoff struggles
The Los Angeles Dodgers head south to face the San Diego Padres with the series tied 1-1 and they’ll be making a change for Game 3. Due to matchup purposes, Cody Bellinger will sit against Blake Snell, while Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor are set to start in left field and center field.
Change to Eric Hosmer’s contract adds second roster twist to Red Sox offseason
Aside from designating Abraham Almonte for assignment in order to claim Caleb Hamilton off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox haven’t done much of anything since the regular season ended last week. The Sox are expected to be quite active this offseason. They have...
Dodgers News: Vassegh Calls Out Mookie Betts Following Slow Start to NLDS
David Vassegh says Mookie Betts needs to be better than he's been over the past month if the Dodgers are going to be successful this postseason.
Dansby Swanson’s emotional reaction after Braves’ NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves were shocked in the MLB Playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies. Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his honest reaction following Atlanta’s NLDS loss, per Bally Sports: Braves on Twitter. “We just didn’t get things done when it mattered,” Swanson said. “It breaks my heart.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Jacob deGrom could be wooed by this American League team in MLB free agency
2022 MLB free agency figures to have a very deep starting pitcher market, and the guy who will likely headline that market is New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. deGrom can opt out of his current deal with the Mets this offseason, and seems likely to do so. With him hitting the free agent market, there figures to be a plethora of teams trying to steal him away from the Mets.
Spencer Strider will pitch in Game 3 of NLDS vs. Phillies, but there’s a catch
The Atlanta Braves head on the road for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday with the series tied 1-1. Manager Brian Snitker has yet to name his starting pitcher for the contest but made it very clear NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner Spencer Strider will pitch at some point. […] The post Spencer Strider will pitch in Game 3 of NLDS vs. Phillies, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The astronomical 9-figure contract Aaron Judge could receive
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are going to dominate the MLB offseason for as long as he’s on the market. The New York Yankees are going to do whatever they can to fend off the competition to re-sign their star outfielder after watching him hit 62 home runs in a contract year. The problem is that the contract that Judge appears set to earn could be worth an unprecedented amount of money.
MLB・
MLB Twitter explodes after Aaron Judge booed by Yankees fans after 4th strikeout vs. Guardians
MLB Twitter reacted to Aaron Judge’s brutal performance at the plate for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. Aaron Judge is currently 0-4 with 4 strikeouts. However, there is still time for redemption as the game is still in-progress as of this story’s publication. Twitter had no shortage of reactions […] The post MLB Twitter explodes after Aaron Judge booed by Yankees fans after 4th strikeout vs. Guardians appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brian Snitker gets brutally honest on Braves’ NLDS loss to ‘hot’ Phillies
The Atlanta Braves’ 2022 campaign came to a crashing end on Saturday, as the Philadelphia Phillies sent them home in Game 4 of their NLDS clash. The Braves struggled to get much going on offense in their 8-3 loss to the Phillies in Game 4. All of their three runs came via solo home runs, […] The post Brian Snitker gets brutally honest on Braves’ NLDS loss to ‘hot’ Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cal Quantrill ready to take ball for Guardians with chance to eliminate Yankees in ALDS
CLEVELAND — The Guardians enter Sunday with an opportunity to eliminate the New York Yankees from the 2022 playoffs. Guardians manager Terry Francona is giving the ball to right-hander Cal Quantrill for Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field at 7:07 p.m. after a dramatic 6-5 win over the visiting Yankees in Game 3 on Saturday night. ...
Astros manager Dusty Baker puts the Mariners on notice with bold Jose Alutve take ahead of Game 3
Jose Altuve has opened up the Houston Astros’ ALDS clash against the Seattle Mariners on a sluggish note. Altuve has failed to record a hit in the ALDS and also sits at a lowly .111 OBP. Mariners starting pitchers Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert had their way against the All-Star second baseman in the opening […] The post Astros manager Dusty Baker puts the Mariners on notice with bold Jose Alutve take ahead of Game 3 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NLDS Odds: Braves vs. Phillies Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/2022
The Atlanta Braves will try to stay alive as they face an elimination game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4. The defending champions could fall, and you need to see our MLB odds series for a Braves-Phillies Game 4 prediction and pick. The Phillies defeated the Braves 9-1 in Game 3 of the National League Division […] The post NLDS Odds: Braves vs. Phillies Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yankees Twitter in absolute shambles after choke job in Game 3 vs. Guardians
Things could not have gone much worse for the New York Yankees on Saturday night as they saw what should have been a win against the Cleveland Guardians evaporate right before their eyes. To say that Yankees fans were disappointed after the loss would be a major, major understatement. After going down 2-0 in the […] The post Yankees Twitter in absolute shambles after choke job in Game 3 vs. Guardians appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Correa makes $35.1 million player option decision with Twins
It’s common knowledge that Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is looking for a long-term extension with whoever is willing to pay him a bag. And while the former Houston Astros star loves being in the Twin Cities, he has decided to opt out of his $35.1 million player option and test free agency this winter, […] The post Carlos Correa makes $35.1 million player option decision with Twins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Snitker explains decision to remove Charlie Morton from Braves NLDS Game 4 vs. Phillies
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker explained his decision to remove Charlie Morton from NLDS Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies, per Fox Sports: MLB on Twitter. “Talked to him down there, we did X-Rays, there wasn’t anything structural,” Snitker said. “He wanted to try it. I just put the eye test to it and I […] The post Brian Snitker explains decision to remove Charlie Morton from Braves NLDS Game 4 vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This is nothing new to us’: Aaron Judge speaks out with Yankees’ backs against the wall
The New York Yankees are a game away from being sent home. One half inning was the difference between them having two games to close out the Guardians to now having their backs against the wall in Cleveland. Aaron Judge has largely struggled in the series, but he’s not acting like the end is near. […] The post ‘This is nothing new to us’: Aaron Judge speaks out with Yankees’ backs against the wall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0