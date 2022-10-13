Things could not have gone much worse for the New York Yankees on Saturday night as they saw what should have been a win against the Cleveland Guardians evaporate right before their eyes. To say that Yankees fans were disappointed after the loss would be a major, major understatement. After going down 2-0 in the […] The post Yankees Twitter in absolute shambles after choke job in Game 3 vs. Guardians appeared first on ClutchPoints.

BRONX, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO