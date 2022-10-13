ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

Manny Machado’s 2-word message to David Ortiz after Padres’ win over Dodgers

Fox Sports MLB analyst David Ortiz picked the Los Angeles Dodgers to defeat the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Well, things didn’t exactly go as Ortiz forecasted, as the Padres beat the Dodgers 5-3 to even up the series at a game apiece. And Padres star Manny Machado […] The post Manny Machado’s 2-word message to David Ortiz after Padres’ win over Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Red Sox could ‘rely’ on ex-Yankees prospect in 2023

Former New York Yankees prospect Rob Refsnyder may have finally found himself a place he can call home. Refnsyder signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox in November of 2021 and was added to the 40-man roster in June. He proceeded to hit .307/.384/.497 with six home runs and 21 RBI before ending his season on the injured list due to lower back spasms.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range

After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Freddie Freeman’s blunt message to Dodgers with season on the line vs. Padres in NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in an unexpected situation heading into Game 4 of their NLDS series against the San Diego Padres. The Padres have raced out to a 2-1 lead in the series, and they can send the Dodgers home for the offseason if they manage to win Game 4, which will take […] The post Freddie Freeman’s blunt message to Dodgers with season on the line vs. Padres in NLDS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Jacob deGrom could be wooed by this American League team in MLB free agency

2022 MLB free agency figures to have a very deep starting pitcher market, and the guy who will likely headline that market is New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. deGrom can opt out of his current deal with the Mets this offseason, and seems likely to do so. With him hitting the free agent market, there figures to be a plethora of teams trying to steal him away from the Mets.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Spencer Strider will pitch in Game 3 of NLDS vs. Phillies, but there’s a catch

The Atlanta Braves head on the road for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday with the series tied 1-1. Manager Brian Snitker has yet to name his starting pitcher for the contest but made it very clear NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner Spencer Strider will pitch at some point. […] The post Spencer Strider will pitch in Game 3 of NLDS vs. Phillies, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

The astronomical 9-figure contract Aaron Judge could receive

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are going to dominate the MLB offseason for as long as he’s on the market. The New York Yankees are going to do whatever they can to fend off the competition to re-sign their star outfielder after watching him hit 62 home runs in a contract year. The problem is that the contract that Judge appears set to earn could be worth an unprecedented amount of money.
MLB
ClutchPoints

MLB Twitter explodes after Aaron Judge booed by Yankees fans after 4th strikeout vs. Guardians

MLB Twitter reacted to Aaron Judge’s brutal performance at the plate for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. Aaron Judge is currently 0-4 with 4 strikeouts. However, there is still time for redemption as the game is still in-progress as of this story’s publication. Twitter had no shortage of reactions […] The post MLB Twitter explodes after Aaron Judge booed by Yankees fans after 4th strikeout vs. Guardians appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Brian Snitker gets brutally honest on Braves’ NLDS loss to ‘hot’ Phillies

The Atlanta Braves’ 2022 campaign came to a crashing end on Saturday, as the Philadelphia Phillies sent them home in Game 4 of their NLDS clash. The Braves struggled to get much going on offense in their 8-3 loss to the Phillies in Game 4. All of their three runs came via solo home runs, […] The post Brian Snitker gets brutally honest on Braves’ NLDS loss to ‘hot’ Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Akron Beacon Journal

Cal Quantrill ready to take ball for Guardians with chance to eliminate Yankees in ALDS

CLEVELAND — The Guardians enter Sunday with an opportunity to eliminate the New York Yankees from the 2022 playoffs. Guardians manager Terry Francona is giving the ball to right-hander Cal Quantrill for Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field at 7:07 p.m. after a dramatic 6-5 win over the visiting Yankees in Game 3 on Saturday night. ...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Astros manager Dusty Baker puts the Mariners on notice with bold Jose Alutve take ahead of Game 3

Jose Altuve has opened up the Houston Astros’ ALDS clash against the Seattle Mariners on a sluggish note. Altuve has failed to record a hit in the ALDS and also sits at a lowly .111 OBP. Mariners starting pitchers Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert had their way against the All-Star second baseman in the opening […] The post Astros manager Dusty Baker puts the Mariners on notice with bold Jose Alutve take ahead of Game 3 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

NLDS Odds: Braves vs. Phillies Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/2022

The Atlanta Braves will try to stay alive as they face an elimination game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4. The defending champions could fall, and you need to see our MLB odds series for a Braves-Phillies Game 4 prediction and pick. The Phillies defeated the Braves 9-1 in Game 3 of the National League Division […] The post NLDS Odds: Braves vs. Phillies Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Yankees Twitter in absolute shambles after choke job in Game 3 vs. Guardians

Things could not have gone much worse for the New York Yankees on Saturday night as they saw what should have been a win against the Cleveland Guardians evaporate right before their eyes. To say that Yankees fans were disappointed after the loss would be a major, major understatement. After going down 2-0 in the […] The post Yankees Twitter in absolute shambles after choke job in Game 3 vs. Guardians appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa makes $35.1 million player option decision with Twins

It’s common knowledge that Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is looking for a long-term extension with whoever is willing to pay him a bag. And while the former Houston Astros star loves being in the Twin Cities, he has decided to opt out of his $35.1 million player option and test free agency this winter, […] The post Carlos Correa makes $35.1 million player option decision with Twins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Brian Snitker explains decision to remove Charlie Morton from Braves NLDS Game 4 vs. Phillies

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker explained his decision to remove Charlie Morton from NLDS Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies, per Fox Sports: MLB on Twitter. “Talked to him down there, we did X-Rays, there wasn’t anything structural,” Snitker said. “He wanted to try it. I just put the eye test to it and I […] The post Brian Snitker explains decision to remove Charlie Morton from Braves NLDS Game 4 vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

‘This is nothing new to us’: Aaron Judge speaks out with Yankees’ backs against the wall

The New York Yankees are a game away from being sent home. One half inning was the difference between them having two games to close out the Guardians to now having their backs against the wall in Cleveland. Aaron Judge has largely struggled in the series, but he’s not acting like the end is near. […] The post ‘This is nothing new to us’: Aaron Judge speaks out with Yankees’ backs against the wall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
