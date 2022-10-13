Read full article on original website
Theresa Schafzahl reaches new heights
BURLINGTON – A new player sits atop the Vermont Women’s hockey all time points list as Theresa Schafzahl scored her 106th point with a goal against Holy Cross on October 9. “We jokingly said when we gave her the puck, since every point you get now you’re going...
Addison Independent
Tiger football victorious in OT; Otters also win in gridiron play
The Middlebury Union High School football team claimed a pivotal Division I win on the road this past weekend, when in Division III action Otter Valley won at home, but the Mount Abraham-Vergennes cooperative team dropped a road contest. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that...
WCAX
UVM med students take part in white coat ceremony
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Future doctors received their white coats Friday from the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, part of an annual rite of passage where first-year medical students are recognized for their commitment to the field. Angela Khadka, one of more than 100 students bestowed the honor,...
mynbc5.com
Vermont photographer reaches new heights to shoot fall foliage
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — A photographer in Vermont is taking his work to new heights while documenting the state’s famous fall foliage. "It is pretty amazing," said Caleb Kenna of Middlebury, who was photographing autumn leaves in New Haven Wednesday when NECN & NBC10 Boston tagged along with him. "I was sort of blown away by the color and the view."
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
vermontbiz.com
UVM’s newest future doctors to don first white coats Friday
University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine white coats hang on racks in anticipation of the White Coat Ceremony. (Photo: UVM Larner College of Medicine) Class of '26 White Coat Ceremony on Fri., Oct. 14 at 1 p.m., Ira Allen Chapel. Vermont Business Magazine In 1822, Vermont physician John Pomeroy,...
Fourbital Factory Is Bringing Apparel Manufacturing and Job Training Back to Vermont
At first glance, the squiggles printed on bolts of blue, green, yellow and black fabric look like abstract patterns. But if you're a frequent hiker of Vermont's tallest peaks, you might recognize that the wavy white lines mimic the topographic maps of Camel's Hump, Mount Mansfield and Mount Ellen. These...
WCAX
Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington shut down Hinesburg Road for several hours as they investigated a fatal car and bike accident. Police said, just after 12 noon Saturday, a 65-year old bicyclist, Gerard Malavenda of Williston was seriously injured when he was struck by a motor vehicle. Malvenda was rushed to UVM Medical Center but was later pronounced dead. Emergency crews were on the scene of the crash on Hinesburg Road, and the roadway was closed in both directions, between Butler Drive and Van Sicklen Road for about three hours as Police documented the scene of the accident. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact South Burlington Police.
Meth Use Is Growing Around Burlington — and Could Portend More Problems for Vermont
Several years ago, Jess Kirby noticed that a number of her clients at Burlington's Safe Recovery were suddenly acting differently. They worried that they were being watched and that people were conspiring against them. "People I've known for years, out of the blue, experiencing paranoia," Kirby said. "Saying things like,...
WCAX
UVM medical Center ER swamped with patients
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Medical Center says their ER is packed and the hospital is urging patients with non-emergency needs to seek treatment at urgent care centers or elsewhere. The hospital says its ER on Friday was experiencing high numbers of patient visits. It comes as the hospital...
mynbc5.com
Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
WCAX
Route 7 paving set to begin this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beginning this weekend, drivers can expect paving crews to be out along Route 7 during the overnight hours. Crews will be paving side roads and driveways starting Sunday night. From Sunday through Thursday, crews will be out between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Randy, Stuart, and Gerald
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re searching for three little pigs -- guinea pigs that is -- meet Randy, Stuart, and Gerald. The three are waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find their forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Randy, Stuart,...
WCAX
Beta founder brings aircraft simulator to alma mater
Car dealerships target of catalytic converter thefts. Passengers, TSA adjust to new BTV checkpoint upgrades. The Burlington airport’s new TSA checkpoints opened last week for the first time to the public, part of $19 million in terminal upgrades. But has it streamlined security as intended?. Vt. GOP launches excess...
AG: Man arrested in Vermont is ‘person of interest’ in unsolved murder of New Hampshire couple
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A wanted fugitive who was arrested in Vermont is a “person of interest” in the unsolved murder of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, authorities said. Logan Clegg, a homeless man also wanted in Utah, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Chittenden...
NewsTimes
Board to sue over contamination that closed Vermont school
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The school board in Vermont's largest city plans to sue the manufacturer of chemicals that forced the closure of Burlington High School, officials said. Burlington School District officials on Thursday announced plans to sue agro-chemical giant Monsanto after PCBs were found in the existing building...
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, October 15
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, October 15. Today is Jay Peak’s 13th Annual Bean and Brew Festival! Today from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. you can find locally-roasted coffees alongside New England’s finest beers, ciders, and more. Quench your thirst and come to the Stateside Base Lodge to enjoy live music and lawn games. There will also be a gear sale. Tickets are $30, which gets you 12 sampling tickets and a commemorative glass.
mychamplainvalley.com
United seeks to fill support openings at Burlington International Airport
Burlington, VT — Ahead of what is expected to be a busy travel season, some airlines are looking to hire more people to support their ground operations. United Ground Express held a job fair Thursday with the goal of filling 25 positions in Burlington, including ramp agents and customer service reps. And Vermonters from all over the state came out.
lakeplacidnews.com
Politicians react to Lake Placid ER closure plan
LAKE PLACID — The emergency room in Lake Placid could soon be closing its doors. Adirondack Health, which operates the ER at the Lake Placid Health and Medical Fitness Center, submitted a closure plan to the state Thursday. The move comes as the hospital faces inflation and pandemic-related staffing issues that have contributed to a $10 million deficit this year.
