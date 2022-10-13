ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

mychamplainvalley.com

Theresa Schafzahl reaches new heights

BURLINGTON – A new player sits atop the Vermont Women’s hockey all time points list as Theresa Schafzahl scored her 106th point with a goal against Holy Cross on October 9. “We jokingly said when we gave her the puck, since every point you get now you’re going...
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Tiger football victorious in OT; Otters also win in gridiron play

The Middlebury Union High School football team claimed a pivotal Division I win on the road this past weekend, when in Division III action Otter Valley won at home, but the Mount Abraham-Vergennes cooperative team dropped a road contest. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

UVM med students take part in white coat ceremony

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Future doctors received their white coats Friday from the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, part of an annual rite of passage where first-year medical students are recognized for their commitment to the field. Angela Khadka, one of more than 100 students bestowed the honor,...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont photographer reaches new heights to shoot fall foliage

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — A photographer in Vermont is taking his work to new heights while documenting the state’s famous fall foliage. "It is pretty amazing," said Caleb Kenna of Middlebury, who was photographing autumn leaves in New Haven Wednesday when NECN & NBC10 Boston tagged along with him. "I was sort of blown away by the color and the view."
VERMONT STATE
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Vermont Sports
Vermont State
PhillyBite

Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

UVM’s newest future doctors to don first white coats Friday

University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine white coats hang on racks in anticipation of the White Coat Ceremony. (Photo: UVM Larner College of Medicine) Class of '26 White Coat Ceremony on Fri., Oct. 14 at 1 p.m., Ira Allen Chapel. Vermont Business Magazine In 1822, Vermont physician John Pomeroy,...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington shut down Hinesburg Road for several hours as they investigated a fatal car and bike accident. Police said, just after 12 noon Saturday, a 65-year old bicyclist, Gerard Malavenda of Williston was seriously injured when he was struck by a motor vehicle. Malvenda was rushed to UVM Medical Center but was later pronounced dead. Emergency crews were on the scene of the crash on Hinesburg Road, and the roadway was closed in both directions, between Butler Drive and Van Sicklen Road for about three hours as Police documented the scene of the accident. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact South Burlington Police.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

UVM medical Center ER swamped with patients

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Medical Center says their ER is packed and the hospital is urging patients with non-emergency needs to seek treatment at urgent care centers or elsewhere. The hospital says its ER on Friday was experiencing high numbers of patient visits. It comes as the hospital...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
BURLINGTON, VT
University of Connecticut
WCAX

Route 7 paving set to begin this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beginning this weekend, drivers can expect paving crews to be out along Route 7 during the overnight hours. Crews will be paving side roads and driveways starting Sunday night. From Sunday through Thursday, crews will be out between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Randy, Stuart, and Gerald

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re searching for three little pigs -- guinea pigs that is -- meet Randy, Stuart, and Gerald. The three are waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find their forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Randy, Stuart,...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Beta founder brings aircraft simulator to alma mater

Car dealerships target of catalytic converter thefts. Passengers, TSA adjust to new BTV checkpoint upgrades. The Burlington airport’s new TSA checkpoints opened last week for the first time to the public, part of $19 million in terminal upgrades. But has it streamlined security as intended?. Vt. GOP launches excess...
BURLINGTON, VT
NewsTimes

Board to sue over contamination that closed Vermont school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The school board in Vermont's largest city plans to sue the manufacturer of chemicals that forced the closure of Burlington High School, officials said. Burlington School District officials on Thursday announced plans to sue agro-chemical giant Monsanto after PCBs were found in the existing building...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

What to Do: Saturday, October 15

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, October 15. Today is Jay Peak’s 13th Annual Bean and Brew Festival! Today from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. you can find locally-roasted coffees alongside New England’s finest beers, ciders, and more. Quench your thirst and come to the Stateside Base Lodge to enjoy live music and lawn games. There will also be a gear sale. Tickets are $30, which gets you 12 sampling tickets and a commemorative glass.
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

United seeks to fill support openings at Burlington International Airport

Burlington, VT — Ahead of what is expected to be a busy travel season, some airlines are looking to hire more people to support their ground operations. United Ground Express held a job fair Thursday with the goal of filling 25 positions in Burlington, including ramp agents and customer service reps. And Vermonters from all over the state came out.
BURLINGTON, VT
lakeplacidnews.com

Politicians react to Lake Placid ER closure plan

LAKE PLACID — The emergency room in Lake Placid could soon be closing its doors. Adirondack Health, which operates the ER at the Lake Placid Health and Medical Fitness Center, submitted a closure plan to the state Thursday. The move comes as the hospital faces inflation and pandemic-related staffing issues that have contributed to a $10 million deficit this year.
LAKE PLACID, NY

