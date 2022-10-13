ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men charged with capital murder for incident back in July

SAN ANTONIO — Two men have been charged with capital murder by a Bexar County grand jury for an incident that took place back in July. Juan Reyes and John Torres are charged with capital murder for intentionally shooting and killing Sergio Soto and Rachel Martinez, according to county authorities.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
