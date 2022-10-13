Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Family of teen shot by former SAPD officer ‘tormented with pain’ through recovery process
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu, 17, continues to fight for his life in the hospital nearly two weeks after he was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a Mcdonald’s parking lot. His family released a statement Saturday to give an update on his condition. The now-former...
Bexar County off-duty deputy arrested, found with cocaine inside vehicle, sheriff says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar provided details on Saturday regarding an overnight arrest involving an off-duty deputy. Sheriff Salazar said that days ago, investigators intercepted phone calls from an inmate and a woman who were making plans for the woman to meet up with an off-duty deputy and exchange drugs.
KENS 5
Two men charged with capital murder for incident back in July
SAN ANTONIO — Two men have been charged with capital murder by a Bexar County grand jury for an incident that took place back in July. Juan Reyes and John Torres are charged with capital murder for intentionally shooting and killing Sergio Soto and Rachel Martinez, according to county authorities.
WFAA
'We are tormented with pain' | Family of teen shot by now-former San Antonio officer shares update on his condition
SAN ANTONIO — The family of Erik Cantu, who is the teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, has released another statement, sent to KENS 5 by their lawyer. Brian Powers is representing 17-year-old Erik Cantu after now-former SAPD officer...
KSAT 12
Olmos Park man accused of impersonating lawyer during telephone court hearings; 2 arrested
SAN ANTONIO – Two local men have been arrested after federal authorities uncovered an attorney impersonation scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office states that Jose Maria Guerrero, 68, of Olmos Park, and Rodolfo Solis Zepeda, 75, of San Antonio, have each been charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and five counts of false statements.
fox7austin.com
Bexar County judge pays fine for bringing loaded handgun to San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A Bexar County judge was forced to pay a fine after bringing a loaded handgun to San Antonio International Airport last month. Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez paid a close to $2,500 civil penalty after a handgun with a bullet in the chamber was found in her carry-on luggage.
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues in slaying of 37-year-old man back in 2016
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of a man back in 2016. According to police, on Oct. 14, 2016 around 11 a.m. Guadalupe Cantu, 37, was found dead...
KENS 5
San Antonio man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly New Year's Day crash
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly three years after his involvement in a hit-and-run crash that killed a father and his young daughter in the early-morning hours of New Year's Day, Cesar Gonzalez has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Two other young victims were hurt when, according to authorities,...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for shooting woman, tying up teen after he was evicted, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman and tying up a teenager because he was upset about being kicked out of a home. James Cody Sweetman, 29, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint following the Oct. 4 shooting, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KENS 5
'This is very bizarre' | Two men arrested in attorney impersonation scheme involving migrants
SAN ANTONIO — The Department of Justice says a San Antonio man fraudulently represented migrants at least 100 times despite the fact he no longer had a law license. Jose Maria Guerrero is one of two people arrested in an attorney impersonation scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Court documents indicate Guerrero resigned from the State Bar of Texas amid disciplinary actions in 2016.
Altercation leads to shooting outside San Antonio apartment homes
SAN ANTONIO — An altercation led to a shooting outside an apartment complex on the city's north side, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue. Authorities said the man...
850wftl.com
Woman who called police while being chased, found shot in the head
(SAN ANTONIO, TX)– The San Antonio Police department is reporting that a woman who called them because someone was chasing her, was later found with a gunshot wound to the head. The call came in around 3:34 a.m. on Monday. While authorities were searching for the woman and her...
KSAT 12
San Antonio driver arrested after trying to bring meth into Kerr County, deputies say
KERRVILLE, Texas – A San Antonio man was pulled over as he was driving into Kerr County with meth and two firearms in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Raphael Michael Sifuentes, 27, was arrested on Oct. 10 on Highway 27, near Center Point, by Kerr County deputies after they were alerted about drugs coming into the county to be sold.
KSAT 12
Man charged in smoke shop robbery forced employee to tie up 2 other workers, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A serial robber is behind bars after confessing to several robberies during questioning, SAPD officials said. The case stems from a robbery that happened at a smoke shop in the 4400 block of West Avenue on Oct. 7. Police said Marcos Ojeda went into the smoke...
Four teens detained after man found with ziptied wrists at San Antonio motel
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with his wrists ziptied at a San Antonio motel and four people have been detained, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident was reported around 10 a.m. on Friday at a motel in the 2200 block of Southwest Loop 410. Police...
tpr.org
Bexar County Sheriff assists in crime victim visa certification for migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard
A group of 49 migrants flown from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in September are considered witnesses to a crime as the Bexar County Sheriff’s office continues its investigation. Sheriff Javier Salazar has certified documentation with the federal government that would expedite the issuance of visas to allow...
KSAT 12
SAPD: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Northwest Side hookah lounge
SAN ANTONIO – A fight at a Northwest side hookah lounge turned deadly with over 60 shots fired, leaving one person dead and another hospitalized, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday near Sunset Haven Street and Babcock Road. According to SAPD, a...
Alleged imposter saying he's related to Erik Cantu appears on San Antonio TV station — twice
The alleged imposter, who gave his name as Jesus Salazar, reportedly gave misleading information about Cantu's health.
KSAT 12
Ongoing feud leads to stabbing on East Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing feud led to a stabbing on the city’s East Side, leaving one man hospitalized, according to San Antonio police. At 1:38 a.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to the 1500 block of North Walters regarding a cutting, said SAPD. Police say two men, 19...
