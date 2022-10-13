‘Yellowstone’ star Luke Grimes leaves us parched and reaching for water with his latest Instagram post

Read full article on original website
Related
See Inside ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner’s Spectacular Real-Life Ranch [Pictures]
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner doesn't just live the ranch life when he's on the set of the hit Paramount Network show. When he's away from the set in Montana, the Oscar-winning actor lives in rural luxury in his real life on a spectacular 160-acre ranch in Colorado that rivals anything his TV character, John Dutton, has ever experienced.
Yellowstone Season 5: Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton) On Wearing Prosthetic Pregnant Belly While Filming – “I Have A Lot Of Respect For My Mother”
Since Yellowstone announced season five is dropping November 13th, many have speculated that this just may be the show’s finale. There’s never been any official word on that, and some have even speculated that the show could have a sixth and seventh season in the works afterwards. Kelly Reilly, AKA Beth Dutton, said that Season 5 probably won’t be the last, and with the show’s popularity right now, it’s hard to imagine it ending so soon.
Teeter Is One Of The Most Underrated Characters On Yellowstone… Here’s The Proof
We’ve all grown to love Jen Landon’s character, Teeter, in Yellowstone, since she made her first appearance in season three of the show. The tomboy Texan who moved up to Montana to work on the Dutton family ranch has a fiery, hilarious, “don’t give a f*ck” attitude that’s contagious to just about anybody who has watched the show up to this point.
Luke Grimes (Casey Dutton) On The Emotional Moment He Got To Bring His Late Father On The Set Of Yellowstone: “His Favorite Thing I’ve Done”
Luke Grimes has been a busy guy here recently. Not only is he in filming for Yellowstone Season Five, where he plays Kayce Dutton, but he’s also pursuing a career in country music as well. Grimes first announced that he was dipping his toes into country music back in...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: This country music star wants to join the Dutton Ranch as the series honors one of its best ranch hands
Howdy Yellowstone fans; we’re hoping all of you ranch hands and corporate shark eaters out there are soaking in the beginnings of a cowboy-centric week. If you’re anything like us, the news of Loretta Lynn’s passing has you playing her best hits on repeat while enjoying a working afternoon or a glass of sweet tea on the front porch. As far as news goes in Taylor Sheridan’s universe, there’s a country music star throwing his name into the cowboy hat to join the Yellowstone cast as the series honors one of our favorite ranch hands.
Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS
Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Grizzly Bear And Young Bison Fight It Out In Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park is home to absolutely incredible sights, from beautiful mountain landscapes to erupting geysers, while supporting an ecosystem of some of nature’s coolest animals. And while we sometimes like to pretend those animals cohabitate and get along like Winnie The Pooh, the reality is very, very different.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yellowstone Wolf Pack Surrounds Grizzly Bear In “Once In A Lifetime” Footage
Every year, millions and millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park, but not everybody gets a show like this. Captured by Yellowstone Adam Brubaker of Tied to Nature, the video picks up in the Hayden Valley area of Yellowstone with a couple of wolves from Wapiti Lake Pack and a curious grizzly bear.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans losing it over the Stranger being revealed as this familiar character
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season one finale, “Alloyed”. You’ve been waiting weeks for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to finally unveil the truth about the Stranger, but the truth may end up breaking the fandom apart yet.
Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal
Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her […] The post Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
bravotv.com
Naomie Olindo Clarifies If She’s Still “Dating” Whitney Sudler-Smith
There was much to discuss at the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion — from Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green’s breakup to Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen’s falling-out — but fans were no doubt eager to hear about one of the most surprising developments in the show’s recent history: the fling between Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bravotv.com
Get Ready to Set Sail for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8
At BravoCon 2022, we learned more Below Deck Med is coming your way. Let’s face it, BravoCon 2022 has been extra exciting for fans of the Below Deck franchise. It was confirmed on Friday, October 14, at the Below Deck: Crew Oughtta Know panel that more Below Deck Mediterranean is on the way, with Season 8 slated to air in 2023.
Jessica Simpson Undergoes Nonsurgical Face Lift
Jessica Simpson just tried out a new nonsurgical facelift and posted a video of the procedure on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results!”. In Jessica’s video, the star lies on her back with the device placed on...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ showrunners express relief at not having to keep secrets anymore
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Rings of Power. The Rings of Power‘s first season is now complete, delivering a twist that’s left fans breathless and is certain to inspire debate online for years. Though a lot went down in the finale, all that anyone’s going to be talking about it is the twist that Charlie Vickers’ hunky castaway Halbrand is… the dark lord Sauron.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reacts to New Paramount Series With Morgan Freeman
Kevin Costner is “excited” to share that he is once again partnering with Morgan Freeman to film what’s bound to be yet another epic project. News broke today that the Oscar winners will be filming a Civil War series titled The Gray Room together. And just as soon as fans heard, the Yellowstone star posted his enthusiasm on Instagram.
‘Yellowstone’ Adds New Carter Love Interest for Upcoming Season 5
Yellowstone has added yet another new character for its upcoming Season 5. The hit Paramount Network show has cast Orli Gottesman as a love interest for Carter (Finn Little) when the show returns for new episodes. The 16-year-old performer is set to play the role of Halie, whom Entertainment Weekly...
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Takes Down Yellowstone Bison After Epic Battle
In this crazy footage posted to YouTube, a grizzly bear and a bison face off at Yellowstone National Park. Ultimately, after a fierce battle, the bear defeats the bison. The entire intense encounter was caught on camera by user Michael Daus, who provided an in-depth narrative of the encounter in the video’s description. The incident occurred back on May 31, 2020.
Carrie Underwood Reveals She'll Go 'Home A Lot' During New Tour As Whispers Of Marital Strife Rage On
Country superstar Carrie Underwood is going the extra mile to try and keep her home life intact as rumors persist about the state of her and Mike Fisher's marriage. The singer kicks off her Denim & Rhinestones tour on Saturday, October 15, but since their eldest child, 7-year-old Jacob, is now in school, the family isn't able to join her on the road.
Camila Cabello Embraces Barbiecore Trend in Playful Pink Minidress for ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Camila Cabello brought her interpretation of the Barbiecore trend to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday. The singer wore a head-to-toe pink ensemble, including a plaid spaghetti strap dress by Area with crystal embellishments around the bra cups. Sky-high platform pumps completed the look. Cabello worked...
Comments / 1