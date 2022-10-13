ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, NE

KETV.com

Millard North Middle School awarded new fitness center

Don't Quit! — that is the motto behind a new fitness center inside Millard North Middle School. It was one of three schools in Nebraska to receive the $100,000 facility. "They keep asking if they can come in here. They say how often are we going to go in. And I said so often that you won't even want to use it anymore," said Marc Shultz, a PE teacher at Millard North.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Regional Metro Transit Authority seeking public opinion on policy changes

OMAHA, Neb. — The Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority of Omaha is seeking public comment on its Title VI plan that's part of theCivil Rights Act of 1964. Every three years, Metro Transit compares the services of marginalized and non-marginalized areas. Title VI protects people from discrimination on race, color and national origin in programs receiving financial assistance.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Midlands equestrian bonding

GRETNA, Neb. — Kids with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Midlands got a chance to meet some horses in Gretna Saturday afternoon. The Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy, or HETRA, hosted the big brothers and sisters with their littles for some fun with the animals. They got to...
GRETNA, NE
Gretna, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska 'Poor People's Campaign' holds rally at state capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. — A group of citizens marched around the state capitol building in Lincoln Saturday morning to stand up for the well-being and dignity of the poor. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign says the time is now to fight for things like living wages and voting rights. Their...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Omaha's W. Dale Clark Library demolition underway

OMAHA, Neb. — Demolition is underway at the site of the former W. Dale Clark Library. Cox Contracting is on the site, tearing down walls, windows and insulation. Costs for the demolition ended up digging deeper into the city's pockets than expected, with the final estimation coming in at $1.1 million — 58% higher than the original bid.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha community groups educate voters on candidates, issues

OMAHA, Neb. — We're now just over one week out from the voter registration deadline in Nebraska. If you want to vote in the November election, you have until next Friday to register. Advocates urge you to make your voice heard and cast a ballot. Plenty of teaching and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

KETV tours riverfront revitalization efforts toward 'urban beach'

OMAHA, Neb. — The riverfront revitalization is now in stage two. Two more parks are in progress along the Missouri River, just a block from the Gene Leahy Mall. The three parks combined will cover 72 acres. "This playground is four times the size of the one in Gene...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Incumbent Kauth hopes to hold onto her seat against MEA President Royers

OMAHA, Neb. — Incumbent Kathleen Kauth and Millard Education Association President Tim Royers are both hopeful they'll be representing District 31 in the state legislature come November. Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Kauth to the Millard-area seat in June following the death of state Sen. Rich Pahls. "This time around...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Dam Grill and Bar, River City Star celebrate before final open day

OMAHA, Neb. — Sunday, Oct. 16, marks the official last day for the Dam Grill and Bar and River City Star. The attraction at Miller's Landing announced they'd lost their lease just over a week ago. The city cited land use restrictions when ending the lease — they said...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Marian Crusaders take home 2022 state softball championship

HASTINGS, Neb. — Nebraska's Class-A state softball final saw Omaha's Marian Crusaders take home the 2022 championship after a wild finish. Marian and Gretna were tied in the bottom of the seventh inning, 3-3. After a Marian bunt and an errant Gretna throw to first base, another throw to...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Family, Omaha police search for driver who hit teen and drove off

OMAHA, Neb. — A white crumpled bike may have saved 16-year-old Ione Skye-Harlan from a hit and run. Omaha police said she had a red light but was hit by a driver who took off. The department is searching for the driver. Skye-Harlan said the driver reversed off the bike and took off from 60th and Pratt streets on Tuesday night.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person critically injured after industrial accident Thursday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured after an industrial accident Thursday morning in Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 11 a.m. at the Drake-Williams Steel Inc. plant, located near North 11th and Clark streets. According to authorities, an employee was pinned by a steel beam...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Mickey Joseph talks Huskers' loss on the road against Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In Mickey Joseph's fourth round as interim head coach for the Huskers, Purdue came out on top in a close game: 43-47. Nebraska is now 3-4 for the season after their loss on the road. Mickey Joseph shares his thoughts on Nebraska's execution against Purdue,...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

14-year-old arrested for attempted first-degree murder after stabbing 15-year-old

WAVERLY, Neb. — A 14-year-old faces charges of attempted first-degree murder after stabbing a 15-year-old male multiple times, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to Wayne Park in Waverly for reports of a stabbing, according to law enforcement. The initial investigation found...
WAVERLY, NE
KETV.com

'Ain't Too Proud' is coming to the Orpheum

OMAHA, Neb. — "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations," is the electrifying, new, smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. KETV's Waverle Monroe spoke with actor Harrell Holmes...
OMAHA, NE

