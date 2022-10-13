Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KETV.com
Millard North Middle School awarded new fitness center
Don't Quit! — that is the motto behind a new fitness center inside Millard North Middle School. It was one of three schools in Nebraska to receive the $100,000 facility. "They keep asking if they can come in here. They say how often are we going to go in. And I said so often that you won't even want to use it anymore," said Marc Shultz, a PE teacher at Millard North.
KETV.com
Regional Metro Transit Authority seeking public opinion on policy changes
OMAHA, Neb. — The Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority of Omaha is seeking public comment on its Title VI plan that's part of theCivil Rights Act of 1964. Every three years, Metro Transit compares the services of marginalized and non-marginalized areas. Title VI protects people from discrimination on race, color and national origin in programs receiving financial assistance.
KETV.com
Bellevue's Proposition 1 looking to reallocate funds throughout city
BELLEVUE, Neb. — This fall, voters in Bellevue have the opportunity to open the city up to millions of dollars in funding. The money is currently reserved for the Highway 34 corridor, but the passage of prop one would allow the funds to be used in any part of the city.
KETV.com
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Midlands equestrian bonding
GRETNA, Neb. — Kids with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Midlands got a chance to meet some horses in Gretna Saturday afternoon. The Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy, or HETRA, hosted the big brothers and sisters with their littles for some fun with the animals. They got to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Nebraska 'Poor People's Campaign' holds rally at state capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. — A group of citizens marched around the state capitol building in Lincoln Saturday morning to stand up for the well-being and dignity of the poor. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign says the time is now to fight for things like living wages and voting rights. Their...
KETV.com
Omaha's W. Dale Clark Library demolition underway
OMAHA, Neb. — Demolition is underway at the site of the former W. Dale Clark Library. Cox Contracting is on the site, tearing down walls, windows and insulation. Costs for the demolition ended up digging deeper into the city's pockets than expected, with the final estimation coming in at $1.1 million — 58% higher than the original bid.
KETV.com
Omaha community groups educate voters on candidates, issues
OMAHA, Neb. — We're now just over one week out from the voter registration deadline in Nebraska. If you want to vote in the November election, you have until next Friday to register. Advocates urge you to make your voice heard and cast a ballot. Plenty of teaching and...
KETV.com
KETV tours riverfront revitalization efforts toward 'urban beach'
OMAHA, Neb. — The riverfront revitalization is now in stage two. Two more parks are in progress along the Missouri River, just a block from the Gene Leahy Mall. The three parks combined will cover 72 acres. "This playground is four times the size of the one in Gene...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Incumbent Kauth hopes to hold onto her seat against MEA President Royers
OMAHA, Neb. — Incumbent Kathleen Kauth and Millard Education Association President Tim Royers are both hopeful they'll be representing District 31 in the state legislature come November. Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Kauth to the Millard-area seat in June following the death of state Sen. Rich Pahls. "This time around...
KETV.com
Dam Grill and Bar, River City Star celebrate before final open day
OMAHA, Neb. — Sunday, Oct. 16, marks the official last day for the Dam Grill and Bar and River City Star. The attraction at Miller's Landing announced they'd lost their lease just over a week ago. The city cited land use restrictions when ending the lease — they said...
KETV.com
Marian Crusaders take home 2022 state softball championship
HASTINGS, Neb. — Nebraska's Class-A state softball final saw Omaha's Marian Crusaders take home the 2022 championship after a wild finish. Marian and Gretna were tied in the bottom of the seventh inning, 3-3. After a Marian bunt and an errant Gretna throw to first base, another throw to...
KETV.com
Tow truck operator discusses hazards of going on interstate calls
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Kenny's Towing & Unlock Service in Council Bluffs has been in business for three years. The owner, Kenny Randolph, has been around the towing industry for 30 years. Randolph goes on roughly 10 calls per day, and four of those calls on the interstate or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Family, Omaha police search for driver who hit teen and drove off
OMAHA, Neb. — A white crumpled bike may have saved 16-year-old Ione Skye-Harlan from a hit and run. Omaha police said she had a red light but was hit by a driver who took off. The department is searching for the driver. Skye-Harlan said the driver reversed off the bike and took off from 60th and Pratt streets on Tuesday night.
KETV.com
One person critically injured after industrial accident Thursday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured after an industrial accident Thursday morning in Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 11 a.m. at the Drake-Williams Steel Inc. plant, located near North 11th and Clark streets. According to authorities, an employee was pinned by a steel beam...
KETV.com
Halloween horror story: Inflatable Tigger stolen from Christopher Robins' Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. — It's that time of year again when the Halloween decorations are starting to make their way from garages back out to the front of homes. And one Omaha family's decorations are part of a decades-long tradition. For years a vampire Tigger has haunted trick-or-treaters outside the...
KETV.com
15-year-old has possibly life-threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times at park
WAVERLY, Neb. — A 15-year-old male has possibly life-threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times by a 14-year-old male, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to Wayne Park in Waverly for reports of a stabbing, according to law enforcement. The initial investigation...
KETV.com
Mickey Joseph talks Huskers' loss on the road against Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In Mickey Joseph's fourth round as interim head coach for the Huskers, Purdue came out on top in a close game: 43-47. Nebraska is now 3-4 for the season after their loss on the road. Mickey Joseph shares his thoughts on Nebraska's execution against Purdue,...
KETV.com
Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph says Huskers are excited 'to play a top-notch team'
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph previewed the Huskers' matchup against a "mature" Purdue team. Joseph said the Huskers will be challenged by the Boilermakers, who have "a lot of experience." "They won't panic," Joseph said of Purdue. Nebraska (3-3, 2-1 Big Ten) is traveling to face the...
KETV.com
14-year-old arrested for attempted first-degree murder after stabbing 15-year-old
WAVERLY, Neb. — A 14-year-old faces charges of attempted first-degree murder after stabbing a 15-year-old male multiple times, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to Wayne Park in Waverly for reports of a stabbing, according to law enforcement. The initial investigation found...
KETV.com
'Ain't Too Proud' is coming to the Orpheum
OMAHA, Neb. — "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations," is the electrifying, new, smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. KETV's Waverle Monroe spoke with actor Harrell Holmes...
Comments / 0