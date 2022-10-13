ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

KAKE TV

'You hit a child': Witness helps save boy's life after hit and run

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita woman who helped save a child's life, who police say was hit by a driver while riding his bike, is begging the person responsible to come forward. Wichita Police told KAKE News the accident happened at the intersection of 20th and Minnesota just after 1:00...
blackchronicle.com

Kansas Tornado Shreds Homes, Flings Cars

Dozens of individuals hunkered down within the locker rooms of a YMCA. Cars had been dragged throughout the bottom and crushed in opposition to the constructing. Homes had been blown aside. Dozens of individuals had been on the YMCA in Andover, Kansas, when an EF3 twister roared via Friday night...
kfdi.com

Man Shot and Killed During Fight at South Wichita Fast Food Restaurant

A 31 year old man was arrested in South Wichita Friday night for killing a man during a dispute in a Wendy’s drive-thru. Police were called to the 3600 block of East Harry around 11:35 p.m. Police said the suspect was involved in a dispute with the employees inside the restaurant while at the drive-thru. A 35 year old man in the vehicle behind him stepped-in after the incident escalated.
kfdi.com

Motorcycle rider critical after accident at west Wichita intersection

Police were called to a car-motorcycle accident in west Wichita late Friday afternoon, and someone from the bike was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The accident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Seneca at Kellogg. A man around 30 years of age was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Atlas Obscura

Wichita State University Plane Crash Site

On the afternoon of October 2, 1970, workers on the Eisenhower Tunnel construction project reported hearing an explosion on the mountainside just northeast of the tunnel’s eastern entrance. Looking north, the mountaintop appeared to be on fire. The project workers were the first on the scene, discovering the remains of the Wichita State football team’s plane, which had crashed into the mountain and melded into the dirt.
KWCH.com

Isolated storms tonight, cooler Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated storms will be possible over south central Kansas early tonight, then cooler weather is on the way Sunday. A few showers and storms will be possible over south central and southeast Kansas this evening and early tonight. The risk of...
KAKE TV

'Every volunteer here is absolutely amazing' | Wichita Southeast football team participates in community service project

Football players at Wichita Southeast High School and their coaches participated in a community service project Saturday. In partnership with the City of Wichita and Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department, the team worked to help some homeowners avoid a fine from the City. At one house, dozens of players cleared Tammy Cranmer’s front and back yard and garage.
KSN News

Kansas to auction off surplus bison

CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
wichitabyeb.com

Yuengling brewery is coming to Wichita!

There’s an excitement in the air today and it’s probably not just because it’s fall. Yuengling Brewery announced this week their beer will be available in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma (yes, that includes Wichita). Starting in early 2023, Kansas will be the farthest west that the brewery...
KWCH.com

Does It Work? InvisaWear bracelet

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Jewelry typically isn’t described as “lifesaving,” but this isn’t your typical bracelet. The makers of InvisaWear claim their line of GPS-tracking jewelry and accessories can discreetly get you connected with dispatchers during an emergency. Does the InvisaWear bracelet work as advertised? To put...
Aviation International News

Bombardier Ends Historic Chapter, Pursues New Purposes in Wichita

Bombardier closed a historic chapter on March 28 when the final Learjet 75 rolled out of its hangar at the company’s facilities in Wichita for a journey to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where it was to be delivered to its new owner, Northern Jet Management. Tonya Sudduth, then v-p of Learjet operations, said it was an emotional day because it marked the end of 60 years of Learjet production.
