One dead after argument over food at Wendy’s in Wichita leads to shootout: officials
Police were called at 11:38 p.m. Friday to the Wendy’s at 3601 E. Harry.
'You hit a child': Witness helps save boy's life after hit and run
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita woman who helped save a child's life, who police say was hit by a driver while riding his bike, is begging the person responsible to come forward. Wichita Police told KAKE News the accident happened at the intersection of 20th and Minnesota just after 1:00...
Motorcycle hit-and-run crash northwest of Wichita kills Great Bend woman
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Great Bend woman has died as a result of a motorcycle crash that happened in Sedgwick County on Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log, 43-year-old Ann Marie Tournear was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson eastbound on Highway K96 when a white Chevrolet pickup moved into […]
Child injured in hit and run in east Wichita
A child was injured Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash while riding a bicycle, according to Sedgwick County Dispatch.
Kansas Tornado Shreds Homes, Flings Cars
Dozens of individuals hunkered down within the locker rooms of a YMCA. Cars had been dragged throughout the bottom and crushed in opposition to the constructing. Homes had been blown aside. Dozens of individuals had been on the YMCA in Andover, Kansas, when an EF3 twister roared via Friday night...
These roads in west Wichita will be closed Friday for deputy’s funeral procession
Sidnee Carter died on Oct. 7. Her funeral will happen Friday morning.
Traffic accident, shooting reported at southeast Wichita intersection
Police were called to a report of a traffic accident with injuries at a southeast Wichita intersection, and then they confirmed that a shooting had taken place. The accident was reported at Harry and Oliver just before 4 p.m. Friday. A man was reported to have an arm injury at...
Man Shot and Killed During Fight at South Wichita Fast Food Restaurant
A 31 year old man was arrested in South Wichita Friday night for killing a man during a dispute in a Wendy’s drive-thru. Police were called to the 3600 block of East Harry around 11:35 p.m. Police said the suspect was involved in a dispute with the employees inside the restaurant while at the drive-thru. A 35 year old man in the vehicle behind him stepped-in after the incident escalated.
Motorcycle rider critical after accident at west Wichita intersection
Police were called to a car-motorcycle accident in west Wichita late Friday afternoon, and someone from the bike was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The accident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Seneca at Kellogg. A man around 30 years of age was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Wichita State University Plane Crash Site
On the afternoon of October 2, 1970, workers on the Eisenhower Tunnel construction project reported hearing an explosion on the mountainside just northeast of the tunnel’s eastern entrance. Looking north, the mountaintop appeared to be on fire. The project workers were the first on the scene, discovering the remains of the Wichita State football team’s plane, which had crashed into the mountain and melded into the dirt.
WATCH: Body cam captures heated exchange between Wichita mayor, police officer
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - KAKE news has obtained body camera footage of an interaction between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer at a community cleanup event on September 24. The 11-minute body camera video shows the officer taking the Mayor's ID and stopping him from dumping his...
Isolated storms tonight, cooler Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated storms will be possible over south central Kansas early tonight, then cooler weather is on the way Sunday. A few showers and storms will be possible over south central and southeast Kansas this evening and early tonight. The risk of...
'Every volunteer here is absolutely amazing' | Wichita Southeast football team participates in community service project
Football players at Wichita Southeast High School and their coaches participated in a community service project Saturday. In partnership with the City of Wichita and Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department, the team worked to help some homeowners avoid a fine from the City. At one house, dozens of players cleared Tammy Cranmer’s front and back yard and garage.
One person critically injured in motorcycle crash
One person has critical injuries following an accident between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
Yuengling brewery is coming to Wichita!
There’s an excitement in the air today and it’s probably not just because it’s fall. Yuengling Brewery announced this week their beer will be available in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma (yes, that includes Wichita). Starting in early 2023, Kansas will be the farthest west that the brewery...
Lawnmowing business’s generosity leads to big surprise for Wichita veteran
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The owner of a Wichita lawnmowing business set his sights on a yard in need of some cleaning. The work he does is free, and he records himself doing it, drawing millions on social media. 12 News explored how the local business owner’s project of goodwill...
Does It Work? InvisaWear bracelet
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Jewelry typically isn’t described as “lifesaving,” but this isn’t your typical bracelet. The makers of InvisaWear claim their line of GPS-tracking jewelry and accessories can discreetly get you connected with dispatchers during an emergency. Does the InvisaWear bracelet work as advertised? To put...
Bombardier Ends Historic Chapter, Pursues New Purposes in Wichita
Bombardier closed a historic chapter on March 28 when the final Learjet 75 rolled out of its hangar at the company’s facilities in Wichita for a journey to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where it was to be delivered to its new owner, Northern Jet Management. Tonya Sudduth, then v-p of Learjet operations, said it was an emotional day because it marked the end of 60 years of Learjet production.
Struggling trash pickup service expected to close for good
As of Tuesday, Best Value Services, LLC, is no longer picking up trash for thousands of Wichita and Haysville residents. The question now is: will former customers get their money back?
